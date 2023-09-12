Soccer

It was a busy day on the pitch for teams throughout the area Tuesday, Sept. 5, with five of those six squads earning notches in the win column.

The Camden Hills boys and girls each collected wins over Edward Little of Auburn, as did the Oceanside boys and girls over Nokomis of Newport. The Medomak Valley boys also earned a road win over Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, while the Panther girls were blanked at home against the Huskies.