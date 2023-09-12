It was a busy day on the pitch for teams throughout the area Tuesday, Sept. 5, with five of those six squads earning notches in the win column.
The Camden Hills boys and girls each collected wins over Edward Little of Auburn, as did the Oceanside boys and girls over Nokomis of Newport. The Medomak Valley boys also earned a road win over Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, while the Panther girls were blanked at home against the Huskies.
The action continued Thursday, Sept. 7 as the Panther girls got right with an 8-0 win over Nokomis of Newport, while the Windjammer girls were downed 3-0 on the road against Bangor.
On Friday, Sept. 8, Oceanside split with Erskine Academy of South China with the girls earning a 3-2 win, while the Panther boys bested the Warriors 9-0.
The Windjammer boys and girls also sailed to wins Saturday, Sept. 9 as the boys bested Bangor 6-0 and the girls defeated Messalonskee of Oakland 5-2. The Vinalhaven boys were also downed 8-0 on the road by Spruce Mountain of Jay.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Girls Camden Hills 5, Messalonskee 2
At Rockport Sept. 9, the Windjammers pumped in a pair of goals late in the second half and pulled away from the Eagles.
Leah Snyder led Camden Hills with two goals and two assists, while Brenna Mackey (goal), Lea Zwecker (goal) and Leah Snyder (goal, 2 assists) also led the hosts.
Oceanside 3, Erskine Academy 2
At Thomaston Sept. 8, the Mariners got the game-winning goal from Ava Philbrook with nine seconds to play in regulation to sail past the Eagles. Oceanside held a 2-1 edge at halftime.
Philbrook had two goals on the day for the hosts and Aubri Hoose one, while Brielle Crommett netted both goals in the losing effort for Erskine Academy.
The Mariners led 15-7 in shots and 5-0 in corner kicks. Jillian Barnard made eight saves for Oceanside and Jaelyn Seamon three saves for Erskine Academy.
Medomak Valley 8, Nokomis 0
At Waldoboro Sept. 7, the Panthers put a bevy of shots on net — and in goal — in a lopsided win over the Warriors. Medomak Valley led 3-0 at halftime.
Scarlett Flint led the potent Panther scoring attack with four goals, while Summer Staples (2 goals), Remi Winchenbach (goal), Haylee Chandler (goal, assist) and Kytana Williamson (assist) also chipped in on offense.
The Panthers outshot the Warriors 43-4 and 6-1 in corner kicks. Chloe Fox got the shutout in goal for Medomak Valley and made two saves.
Bangor 3, Camden Hills 0
At Bangor Sept. 7, the Rams defended their home pitch with a shutout victory over the Windjammers. Bangor led 1-0 at halftime.
Emily Adams netted all three scores for Bangor.
Both teams attempted eight shots. Maddy Tohanczyn minded the net for Camden Hills, while Eva Coombs got the shutout in net for Bangor.
Camden Hills 6, Edward Little 0
At Rockport Sept. 5, the Windjammers sailed past the Red Eddies and onto a shutout victory. Camden Hills held a 2-0 edge after 40 minutes of play.
Leah Snyder recorded a hat trick in the victory for the hosts, while Britta Denny added two goals and Grace Wesbrock one. Izzy Debrosky, Wesbrock and and Maddy Tohanczyn also logged assists.
Camden Hills held a 16-6 edge in shots. Tohanczyn made five saves in goal for the ‘Jammers, while Izzy Jalbert made six stops for the Red Eddies.
Oceanside 3, Nokomis 0
At Thomaston Sept. 5, the Mariners got three goals from three different players and blanked the Warriors for their first win of the campaign. Oceanside led 1-0 at halftime.
Hannah Hall, Ava Philbrook and Aubri Hoose all creased the net for the winners, while Philbrook added an assist.
Oceanside led 30-0 in shots and 9-0 in corner kicks. Jillian Barnard got the shutout in goal for the hosts, while Abby Caron made 14 saves for the visitors.
Maine Central Institute 2, Medomak Valley 0
At Waldoboro Sept. 5, the Panthers dominated possession, but could not find the net and were blanked by the Huskies. MCI led 1-0 at halftime.
Olivia Varney netted both goals for the Huskies.
Medomak Valley held a 25-3 advantage in shots and 1-0 in corner kicks. Chloe Fox made one save for the Panthers, while Abbie McCarron made 10 saves for the Huskies.
Boys Camden Hills 6, Bangor 1
At Rockport Sept. 9, the Windjammers seized control of the game early and booted past the Rams. Camden Hills held a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Jasper Hackett led the Camden Hills offense with a three-goal effort, while Evan Constantine added two and Charles Pons one. Pons added three assists, while Cam Brown added two and Boston Engass and Charles Nicolet one.
Erskine Academy 2, Oceanside 1
At South China Sept. 8, the Mariners were dealt their first loss of the season by the host Eagles. Erskine Academy led 1-0 at halftime.
Harrison Garcia scored for Oceanside, while Eli Larrabee and Holden McKenney scored for Erskine Academy.
Oceanside led 11-9 in shots and 4-3 in corner kicks. Garcia and Taygan McAllister split time in goal for the Mariners.
Medomak Valley 9, Nokomis 0
At Newport Sept. 8, the Panthers went on the offensive — and then some — in a lopsided win over the Warriors. Medomak Valley led 7-0 after 40 minutes of play.
The Panther offense was paced by Slavik Moody (3 goals), Dima Cheesman (goal), Mohamedi Ngido 2 goals, 2 assists), Nevan Power (3 goals), Luke Cheesman (2 assists), Zan Nguyen (2 assists) and Gavin White (assist).
Medomak Valley led 16-1 in shots, while both teams attempted one corner kick. Eli Pluecker got the shutout in net for the Panthers.
Medomak Valley 6, Maine Central Institute 0
At Waldoboro Sept. 5, the Panthers blanked the Huskies en route to their first win of the young season. Medomak Valley held a 2-0 edge at halftime.
The Panther scoring attack was paced by Zan Nguyen (2 goals), Juan Carlson (goal), Kristian Schumann (goal), Slavik Moody (goal), Mohamedi Ndigo (goal, 2 assists), Luke Cheesman (assist) and Nevan Power (assist).
Medomak Valley held an 11-3 advantage in shots and a 4-0 edge in corner kicks. Eli Pluecker made three saves for the Panthers, while Cole Allen turned away three shots for the Huskies.
Oceanside 11, Nokomis 1
At Newport Sept. 5, the Mariners broke into double digits and bested the host Warriors by a whopping 10 goals.
Harrison Garcia pumped in six goals to pace the potent Oceanside offense, while Quinten Kruger (2 goals), Thomas Geddis (goal, assist), Lukas Novicka (goal), Eliott Trott (4 assists), Melvin Sermeno (2 assists) and Aiden Willis (2 assists) also filled the stat sheet.
Nate Bolduc scored for Nokomis off an assist from Connor Sides.
The Mariners led 22-3 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks. Taygan McAllister and Grady Geretz split time in goal for the visitors.
Camden Hills 4, Edward Little 0
At Auburn Sept. 5, the Windjammers sailed around the Red Eddies and onto their second win in as many games.
Jasper Hackett netted a pair of goals for the ‘Jammers, while Cam Brown and Colby Bennett each scored one and Boston Enggass three assists.
Brian Leonard made five saves in goal for Camden Hills, while Max Kimble made 10 stops for Edward Little. The visitors led 25-5 in shots and 12-2 in corner kicks.
“We played very well tonight in some tough conditions,” said Camden Hills coach Ryan Hurley. “The heat was intense and the play was physical as it was EL’s home opener and the first game on their new turf field. The boys kept their composure and played very good defense and were excellent in the attack as well. We played with a lot of spirit and got excellent contributions from our players who came in off the bench.”