It was a busy day on the pitch for teams throughout the area Tuesday, Sept. 5, with five of those six squads earning notches in the win column.
The Camden Hills boys and girls each collected wins over Edward Little of Auburn, as did the Oceanside boys and girls over Nokomis of Newport. The Medomak Valley boys also earned a road win over Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, while the Panther girls were blanked at home against the Huskies.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Girls
Camden Hills 6, Edward Little 0
At Rockport Sept. 5, the Windjammers sailed past the Red Eddies and onto a shutout victory. Camden Hills held a 2-0 edge after 40 minutes of play.
Leah Snyder recorded a hat trick in the victory for the hosts, while Britta Denny added two goals and Grace Wesbrock one. Izzy Debrosky, Wesbrock and and Maddy Tohanczyn also logged assists.
Camden Hills held a 16-6 edge in shots. Tohanczyn made five saves in goal for the ‘Jammers, while Izzy Jalbert made six stops for the Red Eddies.
Oceanside 3, Nokomis 0
At Thomaston Sept. 5, the Mariners got three goals from three different players and blanked the Warriors for their first win of the campaign. Oceanside led 1-0 at halftime.
Hannah Hall, Ava Philbrook and Aubri Hoose all creased the net for the winners, while Philbrook added an assist.
Oceanside led 30-0 in shots and 9-0 in corner kicks. Jillian Barnard got the shutout in goal for the hosts, while Abby Caron made 14 saves for the visitors.
Maine Central Institute 2, Medomak Valley 0
At Waldoboro Sept. 5, the Panthers dominated possession, but could not find the net and were blanked by the Huskies. MCI led 1-0 at halftime.
Olivia Varney netted both goals for the Huskies.
Medomak Valley held a 25-3 advantage in shots and 1-0 in corner kicks. Chloe Fox made one save for the Panthers, while Abbie McCarron made 10 saves for the Huskies.
Boys
Medomak Valley 6, Maine Central Institute 0
At Waldoboro Sept. 5, the Panthers blanked the Huskies en route to their first win of the young season. Medomak Valley held a 2-0 edge at halftime.
The Panther scoring attack was paced by Zan Nguyen (2 goals), Juan Carlson (goal), Kristian Schumann (goal), Slavik Moody (goal), Mohamedi Ndigo (goal, 2 assists), Luke Cheesman (assist) and Nevan Power (assist).
Medomak Valley held an 11-3 advantage in shots and a 4-0 edge in corner kicks. Eli Pluecker made three saves for the Panthers, while Cole Allen turned away three shots for the Huskies.
Oceanside 11, Nokomis 1
At Newport Sept. 5, the Mariners broke into double digits and bested the host Warriors by a whopping 10 goals.
Harrison Garcia pumped in six goals to pace the potent Oceanside offense, while Quinten Kruger (2 goals), Thomas Geddis (goal, assist), Lukas Novicka (goal), Eliott Trott (4 assists), Melvin Sermeno (2 assists) and Aiden Willis (2 assists) also filled the stat sheet.
Nate Bolduc scored for Nokomis off an assist from Connor Sides.
The Mariners led 22-3 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks. Taygan McAllister and Grady Geretz split time in goal for the visitors.
Camden Hills 4, Edward Little 0
At Auburn Sept. 5, the Windjammers sailed around the Red Eddies and onto their second win in as many games.
Jasper Hackett netted a pair of goals for the ‘Jammers, while Cam Brown and Colby Bennett each scored one and Boston Enggass three assists.
Brian Leonard made five saves in goal for Camden Hills, while Max Kimble made 10 stops for Edward Little. The visitors led 25-5 in shots and 12-2 in corner kicks.
"We played very well tonight in some tough conditions,” said Camden Hills coach Ryan Hurley. “The heat was intense and the play was physical as it was EL's home opener and the first game on their new turf field. The boys kept their composure and played very good defense and were excellent in the attack as well. We played with a lot of spirit and got excellent contributions from our players who came in off the bench.”