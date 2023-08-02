Sports

UNION — There are plenty of things that make the annual Union Fair special, from farm animals to interesting food and, of course, carnival rides, but few things are more popular than the smash-'em-up action of the demolition derby.

While, historically, the Maine Bluebbery Festival/Union Fair demo derbies were held on two nights, this year there was one magical, competitive night of hit-or-be-hit vehicle action.

Scenes from the Demolition Derby sponsored by Shepard Auto Group at the 2023 Union Fair/Maine's Wild Blueberry Festival in Union, Maine on July 30.

