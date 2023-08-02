UNION — There are plenty of things that make the annual Union Fair special, from farm animals to interesting food and, of course, carnival rides, but few things are more popular than the smash-'em-up action of the demolition derby.
While, historically, the Maine Bluebbery Festival/Union Fair demo derbies were held on two nights, this year there was one magical, competitive night of hit-or-be-hit vehicle action.
Additionally, the fair, in recent years, moved from its historic mid-August to late July time frame and shortened from nine to five days.
This year's demo derby, with nearly 40 drivers, was on Sunday night, July 30 and, as usual, attracted a large crowd that filled the grandstands, lined the fences and surrounded the derby area in their vehicles.
The weather was spectacular summer night.
It was, as usual, good old-fashioned, gravel-flying, bumper-and-door-crunching, steam-spewing country fair fun.
Drivers also had creative, often funny, messages painted on their beat-up jalopies.
The demo derby pit/corral also was wet and muddy from recent (and persistent) rain.
There also was a Power Wheels Ride Ons "demo derby" for children, as Star Carbral of Fall River, Mass. was the winner.
The adult demo derby included divisions for four-cylinder, six- and eight-cylinders, full-size trucks and, new this year, all-wheel drives.
Michaela Meklin of Cushing, who competed in the four-cylinder category, won "best in show." It was a remarkable honor for a driver in her first year of derby competition.
In the four-cylinder feature, Jake Burke of Somerville was the winner and Garrett Oaks of Hope the runner-up.
For six- and eight-cylinders, Sully Tibbetts of Appleton and Jon Hatch of Industry were the winner and runner-up.
For full-size trucks, Deagan Poland of Warren was the winner and Wyatt Colson, also of Warren, runner-up.
Garrett Oaks of Hope was the winner and Jared Mank of Warren runner-up for all-wheel drive vehicles.
Renee Flanders said this year's derby was in remembrance of Kevin Soule "who is sorely missed" and "will be for years to come. We know you are here in spirit, Kevin. This one's for you."
The participants and number of years competed (when available) for each division included:
Four-cylinder Heat 1 — Randy Arlen (2 years), Rockland, winner; Zack Pallotta (2 years), Belmont, runner-up; Michaela Meklin (year), Cushing; Mike Lindsey (12 years), Union; Ben Porter (17 years), Warren; Brandon Cordon (year), Waldoboro; Jonathan Oaks (4 years), Appleton; and James Smith (22 years), South Thomaston.
Four-cylinder Heat 2 — Adam Dodge (2 years), Rockport, winner; Bryant Lucas (5 years), Augusta, runner-up; Patrick Cook (2 years), Montville; Matt Eaton (20 years), Appleton; Jake Burke (5 years), Somerville; Amber Flanders (21 years), Rockland; Dylan Heroux (3 years), Augusta; and Mackenzie Whitehill (year), Appleton.
Four-cylinder feature — Jake Burke, Someville, winner; Garrett Oaks, Hope, runner-up; Michaela Meklin, Cushing, best in show; Mike Lindsey, Union; Randy Arlen, Rockland; Bryant Lucas, Augusta; Zach Pallotta, Belmont; and Brandon Cordon, Waldoboro.
Six- and eight-cylinder — Sully Tibbetts (5 years), Appleton, winner; Jon Hatch (7 years), Industry, runner-up; Ira Hatch (7 years), Industry; Travis Dodge (year), Cushing; Jason Baughman (30 years), Waldoboro; Lance Bennett (2 years), Waldoboro; Jacob Weston (4 years), Washington; and Madison Young (year), Vinalhaven. Jared Porter of Thomason was the raffle winner.
Full-size trucks — Deagan Poland, Warren, winner; Wyatt Colson (year), Warren, runner-up; Breannah Morris (year), Tenants Harbor; Rodger Eugley (year), Nobleboro; Kyle Goodwin (year), Thomaston; Corey Spear (3 years), Thomaston; and Isaiah Eugley (3 years), Waldoboro.
AWD — Garrett Oaks (2 years), Hope, winner; Jared Mank (10 years), Warren, runner-up; Shannon Butler, Warren; Corey Spear, Thomaston; Landon Trask (year), Warren; and Matt Jackson (6 years), Hope.
Renee Flanders thanked volunteers, the HomeTown Towing and Repair family of Jacolby, Allison, Madison, Liberty and Jacolby Leavitt; Jason, Renee, Morgan and Andrew Flanders; Ryan Soule, Kevin Sabins, Eric Reed, Joey Werner and Ashley Elwell.
Shepard Auto Group sponsored this year's derby.
The Union Fair is an annual agricultural fair. It began in 1869 and, since 1886, fairs in Knox County have taken place in Union. No fair was held in 1917–18 (World War I), 1942–45 (World War II) nor 2020 (pandemic).