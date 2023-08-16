The Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoffs began with 16 teams and now the championship hunt has been whittled to five. By the end of the week, that number will be trimmed to three.
And at some point next week, the 2023 league champion will be crowned and coveted cup handed out.
Leading the postseason charge, thus far, have been the Nos. 1 and 2 regular-season teams, who are set to face off in the final winner's bracket game.
The remaining teams in the playoffs have one loss and must, game after game, stave off elimination.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, the teams that remained in the playoffs were No. 1 Benchwarmers, No. 2 Bushwhackers, No. 3 Dunbar Tree, No. 6 Simmons Seafood and No. 9 Plants Unlimited, which needed to battle out of the single-elimination tourney to earn a spot in the double-elimination portion of the event.
That means the defending champion Free Press Redwings have been eliminated.
The playoffs began on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and go through the week of Aug. 21.
The bottom half of the league played in the single-elimination portion of the playoffs to start, and the top half of the teams in the double-elimination portion of the tourney.
For 2023, the popular league had more teams and new places to play for its weeknight fun.
A few teams were new, a few changed names and a stable of longstanding squads return.
As one of the oldest teams, French & Brawn Baggers, for example, have played in the league for decades.
The final regular-season standings were: Benchwarmers, 10-1, .909 winning percentage; Bushwhackers, 9-2, .818; Dunbar Tree, 9-2, .818; Walter J. Read Carpentry, 9-2, .818; Free Press Redwings, 9-2, .818; Simmons Seafood, 8-3, .727; Cats 'N Bats, 7-4, .636; Feener Pride, 6-5, .545; Plants Unlimited, 4-7, .364; French & Brawn Baggers, 4-7, .364; Northeast Concrete, 4-7, .364; Batitude, 3-8, .273; Outkast, 3-8, .273; Graffam Brothers Lobster, 2-9, .182; Good Guys, 1-10, .091; and Bonnie's Place, 0-11, .000.
During the regular season, Benchwarmers outscored opponents 144-33 (+111), while others who outscored foes were Bushwhackers (143-76), Dunbar Tree (111-52), Walter J. Read Carpentry (135-87), Free Press Redwings (122-78), Simmons Seafood (113-67), Cats 'N Bats (87-86), Feener Pride (122-81) and French & Brawn Baggers (96-91).
By comparison, Good Guys were outscored 66-198 (-132).
Games were Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. at the following fields: Camden Snow Bowl, Lincolnville Central School, former Rockport Elementary School site, Jaycee Park on Old County Road in Rockland, Elks Field on Rankin Street in Rockland and Thomaston Little League field.
A few games also were played under the lights in Thomaston.
The following is a summary of what is happening (or happened) in the league:
Aug. 18
Playoff: No. 6 Simmons Seafood versus No. 3 Dunbar Tree-No. 9 Plants Unlimited winner - 6 p.m. (RES)
Aug. 17
Playoff: No. 2 Bushwhackers versus No. 1 Benchwarmers - 6 p.m. (Snow Bowl)
Playoff: No. 3 Dunbar Tree versus No. 9 Plants Unlimited - 6 p.m. (RES)
Aug. 16
Playoff: No. 6 Simmons Seafood 10, No. 5 Free Press Redwings 4. (Redwings eliminated)
Aug. 15
Playoff: No. 1 Benchwarmers 4, No. 5 Free Press Redwings 2.
Playoff: No. 9 Plants Unlimited 11, No. 4 Walter J. Read Carpentry 3. (Walter J. Read eliminated)
Aug. 14
Playoff: No. 1 Benchwarmers 11, No. 9 Plants Unlimited 2.
Playoff: No. 2 Bushwhackers 1, No. 3 Dunbar Tree 0.
Playoff: No. 6 Simmons Seafood 8, No. 7 Cats 'N Bats 7. (Cats 'N Bats eliminated)
Previous playoff games
Aug. 11
Playoff: No. 2 Bushwhackers 15, No. 7 Cats 'N Bats 7.
Playoff: No. 9 Plants Unlimited 16, No 8 Feener Pride 12. (Feener eliminated)
Aug. 10
Playoff: No. 8 Feener Pride 10, No. 11 Northeast Concrete 7. (Northeast Concrete eliminated)
Playoff: No. 9 Plants Unlimited 10, No. 10 French & Brawn Baggers 7. (French & Brawn eliminated)
Playoff: No. 5 Free Press Redwings 12, No. 4 Walter J. Read Carpentry 8.
Aug. 9
Playoff: No. 3 Dunbar Tree 12, No. 6 Simmons Seafood 0.
Playoff: No. 11 Northeast Concrete 10, No. 12 Batitude 4. (Batitude eliminated)
Playoff: No. 9 Plants Unlimited 23, No. 14 Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3. (Graffam Brothers eliminated)
Playoff: No. 8 Feener Pride 14, No. 16 Bonnie's Place 13. (Bonnie's eliminated)
Playoff: No. 10 French & Brawn Baggers 11, No. 13 Outkast 0. (Baggers wins by forfeit, Outkast eliminated).
Aug. 8
Playoff: No. 16 Bonnie's Place 11, No. 15 Good Guys 0. (Bonnie's wins by forfeit, Good Guys eliminated)
(Single- and double-elimination postseason tournament.)
Regular-season scores
Bushwhackers 20, Bonnie’s Place 12.
Benchwarmers 6, Northeast Concrete 1.
Cats 'N Bats 14, Batitude 9.
French & Brawn Baggers 21, Good Guys 3.
French & Brawn Baggers 9, Bonnie's Place 6.
Dunbar Tree 11, Plants Unlimited 7.
Free Press Redwings 14, Feener Pride 6.
Benchwarmers 21, Batitude 3.
Northeast Concrete 6, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 1.
Dunbar Tree 4, French & Brawn Baggers 3.
Benchwarmers 7, Feener Pride 3.
Cats 'N Bats 11, OutKast 4.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 12, Simmons Seafood 3.
Graffam Brothers Lobstars 16, Good Guys 11.
Free Press Redwings 8, Northeast Concrete 5.
Simmons Seafood 17, Batitude 6.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 20, OutKast 8.
Graffam Brothers Lobstars 14, Bonnie’s Place 13.
Bushwhackers 5, Dunbar Tree 4.
Cats 'N Bats 11, Plants Unlimited 6.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 19, Batitude 2.
Simmons Seafood 6, Feener Pride 4.
Cats 'N Bats 9, Bushwhackers 8.
Plants Unlimited 14, OutKast 3.
Dunbar Tree 21, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Free Press Red Wings 19, Good Guys 6.
Batitude 3, OutKast 2.
Benchwarmers 19, Good Guys 1.
Simmons Seafood 11, Bushwhackers 9.
Free Press Redwings 18, Bonnie's Place 15.
Simmons Seafood 5, Northeast Concrete 2.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 11, Feener Pride 6.
Bushwhackers 12, Plants Unlimited 10.
Cats 'N Bats 15, French & Brawn Baggers 10.
Simmons Seafood 16, Good Guys 1.
Cats 'N Bats 10, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
Plants Unlimited 9, French & Brawn Baggers 7.
Benchwarmers 18, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 0.
Feener Pride 9, Batitude 4.
Bushwhackers 6, OutKast 2.
Dunbar Tree 8, Free Press Redwings 4.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 9, Northeast Concrete 3.
Free Press Redwings 2, Cats 'N Bats 1.
Benchwarmers 11, Bonnie’s Place 6.
Simmons Seafood 19, Bonnie's Place 7.
Plants Unlimited 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 16, Good Guys 1.
Benchwarmers 9, Dunbar Tree 3.
Feener Pride 18, OutKast 6.
Northeast Concrete 11, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 20, Northeast Concrete 4.
Bushwhackers 15, French & Brawn Baggers 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 26, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Free Press Redwings 12, Plants Unlimited 8.
French & Brawn Baggers 9, OutKast 3.
Bushwhackers 21, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 3.
Feener Pride 20, Good Guys 2.
Bushwhackers 16, Free Press Redwings 5.
Batitude 22, Good Guys 9.
Benchwarmers 19, Cats 'N Bats 1.
Dunbar Tree 8, Simmons Seafood 6.
Batitude 12, Bonnie's Place 11.
Cats 'N Bats 6, Simmons Seafood 5.
Benchwarmers 12, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 5, Northeast Concrete 4.
French & Brawn Baggers 15, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
Dunbar Tree 15, Walter J. Reed Carpentry 0.
Dunbar Tree 12, Batitude 4.
Feener Pride 13, Bonnie’s Place 10.
Simmons Seafood 18, Plants Unlimited 7.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Cats 'N Bats 5. (10 inns.)
Northeast Concrete 15, Good Guys 5.
Bushwhackers 6, Benchwarmers 3.
Free Press Redwings 8, French & Brawn 6.
Walter J. Read Carpentry 6, Plants Unlimited 5.
OutKast 16, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 1.
Benchwarmers 19, French & Brawn Baggers 4.
Dunbar Tree 13, Feener Pride 8.
Northeast Concrete 14, Bonnie's Place 7.
Free Press Red Wings 20, Graffam Brothers Lobstars 2.
OutKast 20, Good Guys 8.
Free Press Redwings 12, OutKast 5.
Good Guys 19, Bonnie’s Place 14.
Plants Unlimited 13, Batitude 6.
Dunbar Tree 12, Northeast Concrete 3.
Bushwhackers 25, Walter J. Read Carpentry 10.
Simmons Seafood 7, French & Brawn Baggers 5.
Feener Pride 15, Cats 'N Bats 4.