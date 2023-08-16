Sixteen began, four remain in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoffs By Ken Waltz Ken Waltz Sports Editor Author email Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Scene from Bushwhackers and Dunbar Tree on Aug. 14 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Rockport. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from Free Press Redwings and Benchwarmers on Aug. 15 in Camden Adult Coed Softball League playoff action in Camden.</