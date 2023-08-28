Running/Cycling

TENANTS HARBOR — The 12th annual Blueberry Cove half marathon showcased over 150 top-notch runners from throughout the Pine Tree State and beyond Sunday, Aug. 27 and busied the roads bright and early up and down the St. George peninsula.

The 13.1-mile race, which stretches through Port Clyde, to Marshall Point Lighthouse, past Drift Inn Beach and back to Blueberry Cove Camp on Harts Neck Road, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Blueberry Cove Camp and Tanglewood Camp in Lincolnville.

