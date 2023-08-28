TENANTS HARBOR — The 12th annual Blueberry Cove half marathon showcased over 150 top-notch runners from throughout the Pine Tree State and beyond Sunday, Aug. 27 and busied the roads bright and early up and down the St. George peninsula.
The 13.1-mile race, which stretches through Port Clyde, to Marshall Point Lighthouse, past Drift Inn Beach and back to Blueberry Cove Camp on Harts Neck Road, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Blueberry Cove Camp and Tanglewood Camp in Lincolnville.
Henry Pehr of Somerville, Mass. was the top overall finisher with a time of one hour, 21 minutes, 55 seconds, while Zach Wetherell of Cumberland (1:22:41) was the top Maine finisher.
Andrew Hackman of Union (1:35:50) was the top local finisher and Anna Sideris of Rockport (2:01:53) the top local female finisher.
Runners from over 20 states comprised the 171-runner field.
"We couldn't have had nicer weather - a surprise from the rainy forecast - or nicer runners and their families," said race director Steve Cartwright. "We raised about $21,000 to help needy kids come to camp, but the best part for me is people of all ages coming together in an especially pretty place and enjoying running, feasting, socializing and relaxing."
Individual results from Sunday’s event, with racers, towns, age group and overall time listed, were:
1, Henry Pehr, Somerville, Mass., 1:21:55; 2, Zach Wetherell, Cumberland, 1:22:41; 3, Colin Cundy, Brunswick, 1:28:05; 4, Jacob Goldsmith, Portsmouth, N.H., 1:31:30; 5, Daniel Diekema, Harpswell, 1:34:25; 6, Christopher Brown, Boston, Mass., 1:35:23; 7, Andrew Hackman, Union, 1:35:50; 8, Aaron Palmer, Rockland, 1:36:23; 9, Chad Sykora, Portland, 1:37:40; 10, Kim Kapinos, West Jordan, Utah, 1:37:48; 11, Alexander Cole, 1:38:16; 12, Eric Brown, Nashua, N.H., 1:39.01; 13, Ross O’Hara, Royal Oak, Mich., 1:39:28; 14, Kate Kogge, Charlottesville, Va., 1:40:09; 15, Jared Goldman, Cambridge, Mass., 1:40:27; 16, Chris Rivers, Germantown, Tenn., 1:41:05; 17, Evan Young, Portland, 1:41:16; 18, Craig Ela, Harspwell, 1:41: 17; 19, Katrina Simon, Medfield, Mass., 1:41:35; 20, Sarah Rich, Portland, 1:41:52; 21, Colin McCabe, Camden, 1:42:52; 22, Megan Krumpoch, Boston, Mass., 1:42:44; 23, Michael Silverstein, Thomaston, 1:42:45; 24, Nathan McKnight, Hampden, 1:43:26; 25, Greg Field, Yarmouth, 1:44:17; 26, Armin Saab, West Bath, 1:44:37; 27, Brielle Januszewski, New Haven, Conn., 1:44:49; 28, Gustaf Aprans, Rockport, 1:45:30; 29, Eliza Matt, Providence, R.I., 1:46:16; 30, Rachel Tulchin, Pelham, N.Y., 1:47:49; 31, Katrina Lugli, Boston, Mass., 1:47:45; 32, Ariela Shear, Cambridge, Mass., 1:48:36; 33, Michael Deluca, 1:48:54; 34, Julia Cole, Portland, 1:49:38; 35, Grady Jackson, Limington, 1:51:26; 36, Madelyn Buxrton, Waltham, Mass., 1:51:41; 37, Janna Rearick, 1:52:46; 38, Ned Rich, Portland, 1:53:24; 39, Carolyn Corgel, Elkton, Fla., 1:53:42; 40, Alyson Giola, Plainville, Conn., 1:53:42; 41, Penley Mae Giola, 1:53:43; 42, Kim Hunter, Saint Charles, Mo., 1:54:32; 43, Jen Lamere, Cumberland, 1:54:33; 44, Rebecca Paine, Bar Harbor, 1:54:57; 45, Joseph Cruse, 1:55;02; 46, Benjamin Rutledge, Newton, Mass., 1:56:26; 47, Jordan Foley, Monroe, N.C., 1:56:27; 48, Georgia Dixon, Windham, 1:56:51; 49, Andrew Solarz, New York, N.Y., 1:57:16; and 50, Melissa Dunham, Freeport, 1:58:34.
Also 51, Caitlin Supple, Whitman, Mass., 1:58:39; 52, Dean Patten, Caribou, 1:58:47; 53, Sharmila Patel, Portsmouth, N.H., 1:59:43; 54, Madelin Bullis, Hillsboro, Ore., 1:59:59; 55, Maetal Haas-Kogan, Jamaica Plain, Mass., 2:01:47; 56, Taylor Weckstein, Cambridge, Mass., 2:01:48; 57, Emily Sundquist, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2:01:47; 58, Anna Sideris, Rockport, 2:01:53; 59, Kevin Jensen, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:03:01; 60, Jennifer McCausland, Brunswick, 2:03:29; 61, Yoseph Boku, Cambridge, Mass., 2:03:56; 62, Jennifer Prasad, Marlton, N.J., 2:04:02; 63, Melissa Tesh, 2:04:19; 64, Regina Hooley, Weston, Conn., 2:04:35; 65, James Gallagher, 2:04:39; 66, Zoe Bluffstone, Washington, D.C., 2:04:49; 67, Mackenzie Leach, Lee, Mass., 2:04:57; 68, Grace Bergan, Somerville, Mass., 2:05:08; 69, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Woburn, Mass., 2:05:12; 70, Maggie Luce, Sebago, 1:06:07; 71, Debby Hall, Scotch Plains, N.J., 2:06:10; 72, Kimberly Fitzgerald, East Haven, Conn., 2:06:24; 73, Michael Madell, Bar Harbor, 2:07:10; 74, Chris Lord, Rockland, 2:07:12; 75, Katherine Lambert, Fryeburg, 2:07:13; 76, Therese Mergen, Fryeburg, 2:07:15; 77, Michael White, Mansfield, Mass., 2:07:37; 78, Barbara Graf, Leeds, Mass., 2:07:47; 79, Ashley Potvin, Biddeford, 2:08:23; 80, Jason Luce, 2:08:55; 81, Lisa Fratt, Bath, 2:09:13; 82, Joey Dvorchak, 2:09:14; 83, Zan Lockhart, Appleton, 2:09:21; 84, Alyson Logue, Boston, Mass., 2:10:05; 85, Hannah Riegel, South Boston, Mass., 2:10:14; 86, Sarah Guggino, Bloomfield, N.J., 2:10:18; 87, Chloe Kregling, North Yarmouth, 2:10:31; 88, Emily O’Hara, Royal Oak, Mich., 2:11:31; 89, Mattie Sullivan, Chester, N.H., 2:11:50; 90, Ilana Whittaker, 2:11:56; 91, Nicole Calandra, Wakefield, Mass., 2:11:57; 92, Erin Allor, Windsor, Mill, Md., 2:13:02; 93, Grey Edberd, Hampden, 2:14:05; 94, Gina Grestieri, Gilbert, Ariz., 2:15:37; 95, Heidi Macdonald, Scarborough, 2:16:04; 96, Andrew Farria, 2:16:22; 97, Stephanie Jewett, Brunswick, 2:16:46; 98, Devan Long, South Thomaston, 2:17:01; 99, Sara Bowden, Hampden, 2:17:12; and 100, Shara Lapointe, Brookline, N.H., 2:18:28.
Also 101, Amy Humphrey, East Otis, Mass., 2:18:36; 102, David Riggle, 2:18:51; 103, Laena Pomeroy, Cape Elizabeth, 2:19:35; 104, Carolyn Garbo, Loves Park, Ill.,2:19:43; 105, Amanda Payne, Saco, 2:20:05; 106, Kimberly Root, Magnolia, Del., 2:21:00; 107, Denise Bailey, Atlanta, Ga., 2:21:22; 108, Lily Rosenthal, New York, N.Y., 2:22:13; 109, Noa Matson, Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:22:14; 110, Kendall St. Laurent, Warick, R.I., 2:22:19; 111, Nithya Ramaswamy, 2:23:10; 112, Kevin Cohen, Fort Mill, S.C., 2:23:11; 113, Cori Cohen, Fort Mill, S.C., 2:23:12; 114, Benjamin Joffe, 2:23:13; 115, Heather Orr, South Portland, 2:23:20; 116, Jenny Mack, Brookline, Mass. 2:23:54; 117, Jennifer Murphy, St. Charles, Ill., 2:24:01; 118, Rachel Skof, Somerville, Mass., 2:24:36; 119, Cory Laban, Somerville, Mass., 2:24:37; 120, Lori Wetzel, Beverly, Mass., 2:24:55; 121, Leanne Sorrento, Topsfield, Mass., 2:24:56; 122, Sarah Lefebvre, Byfield, Mass., 2:24:59; 123, Abbey Therriault, Peru, 2:25:29; 124, Amy Engelkemier, Hampden, 2:25:56; 125, Jessica Wagner, Plainville, Mass., 2:26:13; 126, Ryan Smith, Millis, Mass., 2:26:15; 127, Laura Johnson, Santa Cruz, Calif, 2:26:16; 128, John Blackmer, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2:26:17; 129, Jessia Levine, Long Island City, N.Y., 2:26:57; 130, Rylee Keaten, Farmington, 2:28:12; 131, Ryan Keaten, 2:28:14; 132, Bethany Bernier, Chicago, Ill., 2:28:17; 133, Laurie Scott, Augusta, 2:28:22; 134, Frank Krajick, Dumont, N.J., 2:28:29; 135, Trang Vu, Savage, Minn., 2:29:01; 136, Catrin Carey, Concord, Mass., 2:29:56; 137, Meredith Madison, Southborough, Mass., 2:30:09; 138, Kate Hickcox, Belfast, 2:30:19; 139, Chris Percival, Frankfort, 2:30:34; 140, Amelia Nugent, Falmouth, 2:31:01; 141, Jamie Bell, Berkley, Mich., 2:31:11; 142, Michael D’Angelo, Cape Elizabeth, 2:31:59; 143, Willy Wong, Waldoboro, 2:32:01; 144, Kailee D’Angelo, Cape Elizabeth, 2:32:03; 145, Sophie Kummer, Fryeburg, 2:32:30; 146, Rhiannon Gould, Washington, 2:32:45; 147, William Nealley, Winterport, 2:33:37; 148, Erin Bradham, Phoenix, Ariz., 2:34:01; 149, Margot Kovach, Brunswick, 2:34:02; and 150, Shanon Cotta, Alna, 2:34:04.
And 151, Jean Hoffman, 2:34:20; 152, Amanda Collins, Aurora, Colo., 2:34:26; 153, Alex Engelkemier, Hampden, 2:34:26; 154, Laura Elwood, Bedford, N.Y., 2:35:30; 155, Debbie Waughtal, North Waltham, Mass., 2:39:11; 156, Keith Karlsson, Raleigh, N.C., 2:43:15; 157, Rachel Hoffman, Allegan, Mich., 2:44:57; 158, Garrett Whipple, 2:44:48; 159, Kris Hunt, Fort Mill, S.C., 2:46:59; 160, Misti Norton, Vestavia, Ala., 2:48:58; 161, Amelia Hersey, Brewer, 2:50:46; 162, Toni Dakins, Barron, Wisc., 2:59:09; 163, Karen McCarthy Shau, Union, 3:15:23; 164, Lou Scott, Worcester, Mass., 3:15:27; 165, Kaleigh Wright, Boston, 3:15:28; 166, Kailey Crowell, Wilmington, Vt., 3:16:30; 167, Aileen Morley-McLaughlin, Natick, Mass., 3:18:28; 168, Kim Johanson, Waltham, Mass., 3:20:51; 169, Amy Seagroves, Concord, N.H., 3:3737; 170, Elizabeth Blackmer, Tenants Harbor, 3:38:45; and 171, Hugh Blackmer, 3:38:46.