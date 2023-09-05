Running/Cycling

megunticooktrail.JPG

Scene from the 2020 Megunticook trail race event. 

 Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer

CAMDEN — When the Megunticook 50 and Wicked Tough Ten found themselves without a director, it looked as though it was the end for the popular local trail races that were just three years old.

Until Ramona Larsen of Lincolnville stepped in. Now, instead of scaling back the operation, she is expanding. 

Recommended for you