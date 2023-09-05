CAMDEN — When the Megunticook 50 and Wicked Tough Ten found themselves without a director, it looked as though it was the end for the popular local trail races that were just three years old.
Until Ramona Larsen of Lincolnville stepped in. Now, instead of scaling back the operation, she is expanding.
With the addition of a third race, the event, now known as the Megunticook Trail Festival, aims to be bigger than ever.
Under Larsen’s stewardship, the festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. at Camden Hills State Park, with staggered starts dependent on the course distance.
The Megunticook 50, a 50-kilometer or 31-mile trail race, has an elevation gain of over 7,600-feet. The route is not for the faint of heart, topping the peaks of Battie, Bald Rock, Derry, Frohock, Cameron and Megunticook.
The 20-kilometer or 12.4-mile course — the event's newest race named the “Halfast 20k” — will offer runners a middle distance with an elevation gain of 1,900-feet.
The Wicked Tough 10, a 10-kilometer, or 6.4-mile race is no piece of cake just because of its shorter distance with an elevation gain of over 1,600-feet.
The races first hit the trails at Camden Hills State Park in 2020. Then, in 2022, David Hirschfeld, the event's creator, handed over the reigns to the local non-profit, One Community Many Voices.
Earlier this year, OCMV stepped away from their role as event directors.
Audrey Lovering, director of OCMV, said that as a charity, they needed to explore putting a full-time race director on the OCMV payroll, which led to their decision to pull out.
Which meant that initially, for the 2023 season, the trail races future was uncertain. Until Larsen reached out to Lovering and offered her services.
“I did have to think about it a little bit," said Larsen, who has the 50k event the past three years. "I think I knew I was going to say yes, but I sort of needed to convince myself it was a good idea."
Larsen said the middle distance made sense as the gap between the 50k and 10k for runners was significant.
“A runner who was maybe signed up for the 50 and realized they can’t do it for whatever reason. They didn’t train enough, and they’re not ready for that distance. That 10k is a big drop down,” she said.
She added that she has had runners drop down from the 50k to the 20k, as well as some of Maine's fastest known trail runners signing on for the new distance, which has a route containing the fastest trails in the park.
Larsen said that her contract with the park to hold the races has her allowed to have 250 runners at the event.
“We’ve got 102 in the 50, 76 in the 20 and 73 in the 10. We’re sold out,” she said.
She estimates that 70 percent of registrations are from Maine runners. Another 15-percent are coming from the New England region, and five percent coming from other areas.
The 50k and 20k races have also been added as qualifiers for the Xterra Trail Run World Series that is happening at Sugarloaf on Oct. 1.
“That is something that does draw in people that wouldn’t have traveled all the way to Maine to run,” she said.
Going forward, Larsen, who said there is still room for growth, plans to stay on as director.
One of the ideas that has sprouted when thinking of the future of the event is having it become a two-day event. A day that would feature shorter races along with events for kids, and a second day to feature the bigger races they already do.
“For now, I just want to get one under my belt and go from there,” she said.