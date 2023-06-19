Room for runners in Blueberry Cove half-marathon Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Scene from a Blueberry Cove 13.1-mile event. Photo courtesy of Steve Cartwright Scene from a Blueberry Cove 13.1-mile event. Photo courtesy of Steve Cartwright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TENANTS HARBOR — The 12th annual Blueberry Cove benefit half-marathon has room for additional runners.The 13.1-mile race takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 a.m.Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Blueberry Cove Camp, and its sister Tanglewood Camp in Lincolnville.The course follows coastal back roads through Port Clyde, to Marshall Point Lighthouse, passes Drift Inn Beach and ends where it began, at Blueberry Cove Camp in Tenants Harbor.The race is "green," with no plastic water bottles, bibs or commercialism, said event director Steve Cartwright.A brunch for all runners, friends and families is included in the registration fee.To sign up visit: https://www.active.com/tenants-harbor-me/running/blueberry-cove-13-1-2023?int=72-4-A1.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blueberry Cove 13.1 Road Racing Recommended for you Biz Briefs West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! The Scone Goddess and First National Bank Launch New Scone Mix for a Worthy Cause More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers WILD BLUEBERRIES SALE SUPPORTS WEST BAY ROTARY! Don’t Forget Dad tomorrow! Strand Theatre: FRANKENSTEIN (1939) June 17 at 8pm Strand Theatre: ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN June 17/6pm Strand Theatre: THE MATRIX – June 16/8pm More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists