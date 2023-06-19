Sports

ROCKPORT — Rock Coast Roller Derby, the Midcoast's premier roller derby league, announced its highly-anticipated return with a bout against Aroostook Roller Derby of Caribou on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Midcoast Recreation Center.

It marks the league's first home bout since 2018, and the event "promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism, skill, and camaraderie," said Amanda Fagan of RCRD.