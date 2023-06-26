ROCKLAND — Oceanside Little League baseball and softball crowned its 2023 champions Saturday, June 24 as one team from the mainland and another from across Penobscot Bay claimed championships.
In the baseball final on E. Allen Gordon Field, the top-seeded Vinalhaven Ravens won the league title with an exciting, 3-2 win over the No. 2 Lions.
And, in the softball championship in George C. Hall Field, it was No. 4 The First who rallied late and emerged with a 14-13 win over No. 2 Hammond Lumber to claim the league crown.
The following is a summary of the two OLL championship games, with team members from the two title games listed:
Baseball
Team members for the Ravens, coached by Johnny McCarthy, Steve Ames, D.W. Poole and Brian Osgood, include Cyrus Chilles, Jaxon Hutchinson, Javin Poole, Henry Wadleigh, Finn Crossman-King, Logan Miller, Luke Poole, Myles Radley, Nathan Stambough and Jack McCarthy.
Team members for the Lions, coached by Tom Farrington, Michael Frisone and Matthew Clines, include Felix Clines, Dylan Falls, Trevor Farrington, Parker Jones, Joel Woodman, August McNeil, Zach Faces, Brent Beckett, Colt Woods, Vincent Frizane, Noah Hargrave and Zackary Hobbs.
In the first round of the playoffs, No. 3 Elks defeated No. 6 Rotary 13-5, while No. 4 Kenniston defeated No. 5 St. George 13-6. The Ravens and Lions received byes.
In the second round, the No. 1 Ravens defeated No. 4 Kenniston, while the No. 2 Lions bested No. 3 Elks (scores unavailable) to set up Saturday’s final.
Ravens 3, Lions 2
At Rockland June 24, the Ravens capped off an undefeated season and held off the Lions to claim the league title. The Ravens scored all three of their runs in the third inning, while the Lions plated single runs in the first and fifth frames.
The Ravens were keyed at the plate by Chilles (run), Hutchinson (single), Javin Poole (run), Wadleigh (single, run), Miller (double) and Luke Poole (single).
For the Lions, Falls (run), Farrington (double, run) and Woodman (double) paced the offense.
Hutchinson pitched for the Ravens and allowed two hits and no walks, with 15 strikeouts. Farrington and McNeil each toed the rubber for the Lions and yielded four hits and three walks, with 13 strikeouts.
The Lions got the ball rolling in the top of the first when Falls reached on an error and motored all the way over to third when the throw to first base got away. Moments later, he scampered home on a passed ball to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
That score held until the third when the Ravens loaded the bases after a walk issued to Chilles, Hutchinson was hit by a pitch and Wadleigh singled. That set the table for Miller, who ripped a two-out, three-run double as the Ravens took a lead they would never relinquish.
The Lions came within a run in the fifth when Farrington doubled and came in moments later in a double by Woodman, but got no closer as Hutchinson fanned all three batters in the sixth inning to clinch the league crown for the Ravens.
Softball
Team members for The First, coached by Randy Maloney, Janna Eggen and Ryan Dennison, include Abigail Dennison, Stella Eggen, Naiomi Thompson, Autumn Quinn, Emma Stackpole, Saylor Maloney, Lucia Herrik, Ellie Sunderland, Alivia Hall-Harrington, Bella Knight, Camia Thomas, Aria Hoose and Chloe Dennison.
Team members for Hammond Lumber, coached by Marty Allwine, Scott Porter and Jess Mazur, included Iris Bolduc, Natalia Davis, Olivia Davis, Anneka Egeland, Mackenzie Farrell, Elizabeth Fernald, Catherine Leadbetter, Emma Mazur, Catherine Mortlock, Whitney Pearson, Ellie Porter and Starla Spear.
In the first round of the playoffs, No. 4 The First defeated No. 5 St. George 15-13 while No. 2 Hammond Lumber defeated No. 3 Cedarworks 19-17 in eight innings.
Then, No. 4 The First upset top-ranked Vinalhaven to advance to the league final against Hammond Lumber.
The First 14, Hammond Lumber 13
At Rockland June 24, the First rallied to take the lead late and turned a nifty double play in the sixth to nab the coveted league championship. The First scored two in the first, six in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth, while Hammond Lumber plated three in the first, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The First was led on offense by Abigail Dennison (single, run), Eggen (run), Thompson (single, 2 runs), Quinn (single, 2 runs), Stackpole (single, 2 runs), Maloney (2 runs), Herrik (run), Hall-Harrington (run), Knight (run) and Hoose (run).
For Hammond Lumber, Bolduc (home run, single, 3 runs), Egeland (single), Leadbetter (2 singles, 2 runs), Pearson (single, 2 runs), Natalia Davis (double, single, 2 runs), Fernald (double, 2 singles), Spear (single), Porter (2 singles, 2 runs), Mazur (single, run) and Olivia Davis (run) paced the offense.
Knight pitched for The First and allowed 15 hits and three walks, with six strikeouts. Pearson, Bolduc and Leadbetter all pitched for Hammond Lumber and allowed four hits and 22 walks, with nine strikeouts.
Holding a slim 10-9 lead in the fifth inning, Bolduc belted a two-run home run to deep center to put Five Town up 12-9 after five complete.
Then, in the sixth, The First pushed across five runs — thanks largely to a bevy of drawn walks and savvy on the basepaths — and banked a 14-12 lead.
Five Town got one back in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI-single by Fernald, but The First flashed some leather and turned a nifty double play on a lineout and quick throw to first base to end the game and win the league championship.