WALDOBORO — Dirigo Vintage Base Ball swung and pitched against Midcoast residents in an old-timers' game on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13 on the Dow Furniture Field.
Returning to Dow Field for the first time since the pandemic, Dirigo played a local team.
The vintage game, which mimicked 1860s play, was sponsored by the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame and Waldoborough Historical Society as part of the town's continuing 250th anniversary celebration.
In the game, Dirigo had a strong start, as it scored eight runs in the first inning. The locals could not catch up, and the match ended with a score of 22 to 6 for the visitors.
Dirigo Vintage Base Ball Club is a non-profit, educational and living history organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the game of baseball as it was played during its formative years in the mid-19th century and other historic eras.
It presents the game of baseball as it was played in accordance with the rules, equipment, uniforms, field specifications, customs, practices, language, and behavioral norms of the period.
The group supports the formation and strengthening of vintage baseball clubs by sharing vintage baseball information, setting standards of historical accuracy and participation, and providing a means to recognize and communicate with other vintage baseball clubs.
They encourage research and disseminating information in order to recreate the game in keeping with the highest levels of accuracy and authenticity.
They educate the public regarding the character, history and growth of the game with attention to the historical context in which it originated and developed.
In order to achieve its goals and sustain the traditions and values which it seeks to honor and emulate, the Dirigo Vintage Base Ball Club and its members will conduct matches, meetings, and other activities — on and off the field — according to the highest standards of sportsmanship, gentlemanly behavior, courtesy, and respect for others which was characterized by the Dirigo Base Ball Club of Augusta, Maine, 1867-1869.
In addition, matches shall be conducted using the official rules and regulations of the New England Vintage Base Ball League and Vintage Base Ball Association.
Coming up, Dirigo will play on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 at Rocky Point Festival in Warwick, R.I.; on Sunday, Sept. 17 (venue to be determined); on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cowtown Scramble in Bovina, N.Y; and on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Allenstown, N.H.
Previously, Dirigo played: May 6 versus Springfield BBC in Springfield, Mass., Game 1: loss, Game 2: loss; June 10-11 at Hilltop Farm Festival in Suffield, Conn., Game 1: Providence 22, Dirigo 13, Game 2: Westfield 20, Dirigo 12; July 1 versus Mudville in Kennebunk, Game 1: win Game 2: loss; July 15 versus Lisbon Tunnelmen in Lisbon, Conn., Game 1: loss, Game 2: loss; and Aug. 5 versus Mudville BBC on George's Island in Boston Harbor, Dirigo 12, Mudville 10, Dirigo 6, Mudville 4.
Rebecca Waddell, Waldoboro town correspondent for The Courier-Gazette, contributed to this story.