BOSTON, Mass. — Four Midcoast residents pounded the pavement in the world’s most historic footrace — the fabled Boston Marathon — on Monday, April 17, as the quartet turned in strong times among the more than 26,000 runners.

Locally, Susan Cooney, 54, of Belfast; Lindsay Powers, 45, of Rockport; Rob Fowler, 45, of Morrill; and Jasmine Fowler, 44, of Morrill traversed the 26.2-mile course, which began southwest of Boston in Hopkinton and concluded in Copley Square in Boston’s Back Bay.

