ROCKLAND — On a beautiful day, five high school teams gathered at Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, April 22 to compete in Pen Bay Sailing League’s second spring regatta.
Twenty-two pairs representing Boothbay Region, Camden Hills, Mount Desert Island, Islesboro and Oceanside/RCS sailed in 420 dingies in a shifty east/southeast breeze between 8-12 knots. Thirteen races were completed throughout the day, which guaranteed tired, but happy sailors.
Races were tight throughout the day with six boats winning a race and the lead changing hands multiple times.
At regatta end, team standings showed Mount Desert Island nipped Camden Hills and Oceanside by a few points, followed by Islesboro and Boothbay.
After two PBSL regattas the team standings are deadlocked with Camden Hills, Oceanside and Mount Desert Island tied at four wins, which set up a showdown at the final regatta in early at Mount Desert Island.
In the A Fleet, the final race decided the standings with Oceanside's Henri Weymouth and crew Aiden Weymouth, securing top honors. Camden Hills followed, with Julian Henderson and Delfina De Acevedo Ramos.
Rounding out the B Fleet participants were Camden Hills’ Elliot Condon and Mable Wight, who had great boat speed throughout the day along with Islesboro’s Alma Bewsher and Toby Conover and Oscar Barnes and Sarah Valance from Oceanside
Early April again brought the Midcoast beautiful weather, just in time for the first regatta of the high school sailing season.
On Saturday, April 8, with temperatures in a crisp low-forties, 35 sailors from seven Maine coastal communities battled on the water during Pen Bay Sailing League’s season-opening race. The event was hosted at the Apprenticeshop in Rockland.
Participating high schools included: Boothbay Region, Camden Hills, Islesboro, Lincoln Academy, Mount Desert Island, Oceanside and Portland. A and B level teams competed in 420 racing dinghies in a gusty northwest breeze in front of a large, cheering crowd gathered at the end of the Apprenticeshop pier.
After a full day of racing, Camden Hills emerged as the top overall team with Oceanside second and Islesboro third, followed by Mount Desert Island, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay and Portland.
The individual top-boat honors for the A Fleet were not decided until the last race with Camden Hills’ one team of Charlie Conover and crews Zeke Dietter and Mable Wight edged Camden Hills’ two team of Julian Henderson and Ava Tobias by a point.
The Oceanside team of Emmett Dorr and Aiden Weymouth took a close third, followed by Islesboro’s Jett Lindelof and Toby Conover in the B Fleet.
Camden Hills’ Will Eggena and crew Greer LaFiura won four of six races to take first, followed by Henri Weymouth and Sarah Valance in second.
Alma Bewsher and Caleb Read of Islesboro placed sixth, and Violet Born and Chase Maguire from Camden Hills were eighth.
Founded in 1972, the Apprenticeshop is a 501c3 non-profit boatbuilding school, dedicated to inspiring personal growth through craftsmanship, community, and traditions of the sea.