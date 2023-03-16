BATH — The Penobscot Bay YMCA Sailfish experienced a strong showing at the state youth swimming championships Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Bath YMCA, with a bevy of topnotch individual finishes and a top-five finish for the squads.
Additionally, there were individual, relay team and age-group state titlists among the Midcoast girls pool athletes.
The host Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA won state team titles, while the Sailfish girls finished third among 12 teams and boys fifth among 12 squads.
The Sailfish girls won state titles in four events, including Flynn Layton in the 200 freestyle, Avery Weeks in the 100 butterfly, Rana Abess in the 500 freestyle and the 2oo freestyle relay team of Flynn Layton, Adella Brainerd, London Nicolet and Avery Weeks.
The 13-14 girls also finished as the best of the best.
The Sailfish boys were led by Larkin Mott, who swam to three second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke and as the first leg of the 200 medley relay team along with teammates Eli Bregman, Robert Wickenden and Dexter Hedstrom.
The boys team scores were: Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA 3,643, Kennebec Valley YMCA 2799, Down East Family YMCA 2,186.5, Mount Desert Island YMCA 1,998, Penobscot Bay Sailfish 1,796.5, Mid-Maine Dolphins-Waterville 1,425, Sanford YMCA Titans 1,090.5, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 1,037, Twin Cities Swim Team 954, Bangor YMCA Barracudas 911, Canoe City Swim Club Waves 634 and Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 479.5.
The girls team scores were: Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA 1,726, Kennebec Family YMCA 1,507, Penobscot Bay Sailfish 1,161, Down East Family YMCA 1,105.5, Mount Desert Island YMCA 1,016, Mid-Maine Dolphins-Waterville 752, Twin Cities Swim Team 604, Bangor YMCA Barracudas 560, Sanford YMCA Titans 537.5, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 358, Canoe City Swim Club Waves 305 and Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 262.
The individual Sailfish results included:
Girls
200 medley relay (senior) — 8, Pen Bay (Chloe Root, Lola Black, Lucy Vannini, Cora Gates), 2:10.24.
200 MR (13-14) — 2, Pen Bay (Vivienne Perry, Marguerite Worner, Py Nakajaroen, Georgia Brainerd), 1:59.85.
200 freestyle (senior) — 4, Rana Abess, 2:03.92; and 13, Lola Black, 2:15.94.
200 free (13-14) — 1, Flynn Layton, 1:59.99; 6, Marguerite Worner, 2:09.75; 12, Havana Kriste, 2:19.41; and 15, Willa Yetman, 2:24.94.
200 individual medley (senior) — 2, Sarah Van Lonkhuyzen, 2:18.54.
200 IM (13-14) — 3, Adella Brainerd, 2:23.43; 5, Vivienne Perry, 2:30.92; and 12, Cora Gates, 2:40.66.
50 free (senior) — 7, Sally Vannini, 25.56; and 12, Lucy Vannini, 27.03.
50 free (13-14) — 3, Avery Weeks, 25.88; 10, Havana Kriste, 28.26; 12, Acadia Widmer, 29.00; 13, Autumn Hill, 29.33; 18, Willa Yetman, 30.01; and 22, Mackenzie Dillon, 30.92.
100 butterfly (senior) — 8, Lily Mott, 1:04.33; and 14, Chloe Root, 1:09.88.
100 fly (13-14) — 1, Avery Weeks, 1:03.76; 5, London Nicolet, 1:08.10; 6, Py Nakajaroen, 1:08.51; and 11, Mackenzie Dillon, 1:15.08.
100 free (senior) — 4, Sara Van Lonkhuyzen, 55.47; 5, Sally Vannini, 56.64; and 15, Lucy Vannini, 1:00.68.
100 free (13-14) — 3, Flynn Layton, 55.18; 7, Py Nakjaroen, 1:01.62; 13, Acadia Widmer, 1:07.43; 14, Mackenzie Dillon, 1:08.25; and 15, Autumn Hill, 1:09.00.
500 free (senior) — 1, Rana Abess, 5:31.96; and 11, Lola Black, 6:00.26.
100 backstroke — 6, Lily Mott, 1:02.34; and 14, Chloe Root, 1:09.48.
100 back (13-14) — 3, London Nicolet, 1:04.64; 5, Vivienne Perry, 1:06.56; 8, Georgia Brainerd, 1:08.58; 12, Cora Gates, 1:10.95; 16, Willa Yetman, 1:14.11; and 18, Acadia Widmer, 1:17.07.
100 breaststroke (13-14) — 2, Marguerite Worner, 1:12.09; and 19, Autumn Hill, 1:33.35.
200 free relay (senior) — 3, Pen Bay (Sally Vannini, Lily Mott, Rana Abess, Sarah Van Lonkhuysen), 1:43.34.
200 FR (13-14) — 1, Pen Bay (Flynn Layton, Adella Brainerd, London Nicolet, Avery Weeks), 1:44.62.
200 medley relay (9-10) — 6, Pen Bay (Sylvie Herring, Ariana Underhill, Lauren Scott, Eleanor Mandy), 2:59.56.
100 IM (9-10) — 7, Ariana Underhill, 1:37.17; 16, Sylvie Herring, 1:44.88; 20, Dorothy Smith, 1:50.08
50 free (9-10) — 12, Eleanor Mandy, 37.67; 23, Penelope Santos, 40.50; and 29, Caitlin Bocko, 41.99.
100 free (9-10) — 15, Penelope Santos, 1:32.77; and 20, Caitlin Bocko, 1:42.44.
50 back (9-10) — 16, Sylvie Herring, 44.25; 26, Lauren Scott, 48.11; and 27, Dorothy Smith, 48.78.
50 breast (9-10) — 8, Ariana Underhill, 48.29; 14, Tessa Matos, 51.98.
200 FR (9-10) — 6, Pen Bay (Dorothy Smith, Penelope Santos, Caitlin Bocko, Eleanor Mandy), 2:51.55.
100 MR (U8) — 3, Pen Bay (Margaret Parkham, Claire Bregman, Kinsli Duke, Lucy Lowry), 1:52.36.
25 freestyle (U8) — 24, Volly Watkins, 27.83.
25 breast (U8) — 2, Claire Bregman, 23.10.
50 free (U8) — 4, Claire Bregman, 43.52; and 20, Lucy Lowry, 1:17.67.
25 back (U8) — 18, Volly Watkins, 27.58; and 22, Margaret Parkham, 29.13.
100 FR (U8) — 4, Pen Bay (Margaret Parkham, Volly Watkins, Lucy Lowry, Kinsli Duke), 1:48.15.
200 MR (11-12) — 5, Pen Bay (Mackenzie McDonald, Iris Quint, Maggie Feeney, Eva Vickerman), 2:28.21.
200 free (11-12) — 6, Eva Vickerman, 2:23.77; 8, Bridget Vickerman, 2:33.61; and 10, Catie Mortlock, 2:47.75.
100 IM (11-12) — 10, Iris Quint, 1:18.99; 15, Esmelouise Black, 1:27.17; and 28, Charlotte Watkins, 1:52.79.
50 free (11-12) — 11, Eva Vickerman, 30.96; 34, Esmelouise Black, 36.11; 40, Henriette Lee, 38.28; and 56, Charlotte Watkins, 44.31.
50 fly (11-12) — 11, Maggie Feeney, 40.67; 13, Mackenzie McDonald, 42.65; 17, Sophia WIckenden, 45.78; and 18, Henriette Lee, 46.69.
100 free (11-12) — 17, Catie Mortlock, 1:15.97; and 29, Audrey Page, 1:28.55.
50 back (11-12) — 19, Bridget Vickerman, 41.52; 20, Mackenzie McDonald, 41.65; 22, Maggie Feeney, 42.05; 24, Audrey Page, 43.33.
50 breast (11-12) — 5, Iris Quint, 38.85; 7, Sophia Wickenden, 42.58; 11, Esmelouise Black, 44.73; and 18, Charlotte Watkins, 47.73.
200 FR (11-12) — 6, Pen Bay (Bridget Vickerman, Catie Mortlock, Henrietta Lee, Sophia Wickenden), 2:25.94.
Boys
200 medley relay (senior) — 2, Pen Bay (Larkin Mott, Eli Bregman, Robert Wickenden, Dexter Hedstrom), 2:08.46.
200 MR (9-10) — 5, Pen Bay (Liam Maguire, Enzo Citriglia, William Goodwin, William Todd), 3:16.98.
100 individual medley (9-10) — 9, Liam Maguire, 1:43.94; and 10, Enzo Citriglia, 1:44.02.
100 IM (11-12) — 3, Eli Bregman, 1:09.19.
50 freestyle (9-10) — 19, Jacob Curtis, 41.89; 30, B.C. Lowry, 48.89; 32, Austin Heal, 50.81; and 36, Wolfe Watkins, 53.61.
50 free (11-12) — 2, Larkin Mott, 27.58; 21, William Aldrich, 35.43; 27, Connor Dowd, 39.74; and 34, Daniel Hafford, 46.08.
50 butterfly (9-10) — 7, Liam Maguire, 50.60; 8, William Goodwin, 51.73; 10, William Todd, 58.26; and 13, Theodore Kahn, 1:13.06.
50 fly (11-12) — 4, Robert Wickenden, 32.73; and 7, Dexter Hedstrom, 35.56.
100 free (9-10) — 14, William Todd, 1:38.89; and 19, Austin Heal, 1:53.82.
50 backstroke (9-10) — 8, William Goodwin, 44.88; 16, Jacob Curtis, 49.18; 20, Nathaniel Britt, 53.93; 22, Austin Heal, 55.58; 24, B.C. Lowry, 57.39; 28, Michael Hall, 1:02.41.
50 back (11-12) — 2, Larkin Mott, 31.87; and 26, Daniel Hafford, 51.79.
50 breaststroke (9-10) — 7, Nathaniel Britt, 51.04; 13, Michael Hall, 1:05.10; and 14, Theodore Kahn, 1:09.08.
50 breast (11-12) — 2, Eli Bregman, 34.30; 17, William Aldrich, 44.56; 21, Connor Dowd, 52.08.
200 free relay (9-10) — 9, Pen Bay (B.C. Lowry, Theodore Kahn, Nathaniel Britt, Wolfe Watkins), 3:24.39.
200 FR (11-12) — 6, Pen Bay (Dexter Hedstrom, William Aldrich, Connor Dowd, Robert Wickenden), 2:15.79.
200 MR (13-14) — 3, Pen Bay (Baxter Thackeray, Graham Stoughton, Calder Meil, Luke Watkins), 2:04.93.
50 free (13-14) — 8, Calder Meil, 25.82; 20, Luke Watkins, 33.48; and 21, Evan Senders, 35.81.
100 fly (13-14) — 2, Calder Meal, 1:03.90; and 4, Baxter Thackeray, 1:08.22.
100 free (13-14) — 5, Graham Stoughton, 58.99; 19, Evan Senders, 1:22.84.
100 breast (13-14) — 3, Graham Stoughton, 1:06.74; 17, Luke Watkins, 1:40.31; 18, Evan Senders, 1:41.14.
100 medley relay (U8) — 3, Pen Bay (Solomon Nelson, Owen Maguire, Ethan Weeks, Ryan Herring), 1:48.45.
25 free (U8) — 4, Owen Maguire, 17.66; 20, Ryan Herring, 22.97; 24, Solomon Nelson, 25.40.
50 free (U8) — 11, Ethan Weeks, 49.10; 17, Ryan Herring, 52.76.
25 back (U8) — 3, Owen Maguire, 21.42; 10, Ethan Weeks, 24.93; 16, Solomon Nelson, 28.19.