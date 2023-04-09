WALDOBORO — It was not the warmest spring day, but the sun shone, fields were relatively dry and there were no blackflies as the Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams were back on the diamonds to hit, field, pitch, catch and run the bases.
The Panthers hosted the Skowhegan River Hawks in preseason doubleheaders on Saturday, April 8.
While the game details, as expected from scrimmages, were sparse, longtime Panther softball coach Richard Vannah said his squad lost 6-2 and 10-4 to the River Hawks.
The Panthers, who annually challenge for Class B regional championships, struggled a bit with walks and a few fielding miscues, the coach said, while Vannah added perennial state Class A title contender Skowhegan (the River Hawks played in six of the past nine state finals, winning in 2021 and 2014) has experienced hitters and pitchers.
The coach said one of the highlights for the Panthers was the work from the pitching circle of Kytana Williamson with no walks and nine strikeouts.
"Again, we hit pretty well, but you can't defend walks," he said.
