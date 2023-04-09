Sports

WALDOBORO — It was not the warmest spring day, but the sun shone, fields were relatively dry and there were no blackflies as the Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams were back on the diamonds to hit, field, pitch, catch and run the bases.

The Panthers hosted the Skowhegan River Hawks in preseason doubleheaders on Saturday, April 8.

