The Oceanside of Rockland, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Camden Hills of Rockport baseball and softball teams were in search of midseason victories on the diamond on Monday, May 15, a scenario which saw a mixed bag of results for the six area six squads.
The Panthers and Mariners squared off and split on the afternoon as Mariner baseball and Panther softball emerged victorious in Waldoboro, while the Windjammers were swept by host Hampden Academy.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Softball
Medomak Valley 2, Oceanside 0
At Waldoboro May 15, the Panthers plated a pair of runs in the second inning, which is all the hosts needed in a shutout of the Mariners.
The Panthers were paced at the plate by Addison McCormick (single), Sara Nelson (run, 2 stolen bases), Kytana Williamson (run) and Kaylee Kurr (single, RBI).
The Mariners were keyed by Maddie Ripley (single), Ava Philbrook (single) and Jillian Barnard (single).
Madi Boynton worked the circle for Medomak Valley and allowed three hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts.
Aubri Hoose pitched for Oceanside and allowed two hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts.
Nelson reached on a walk, stole a pair of bases and scampered in on an error, while Williamson drew a walk and scored on an RBI-single roped to right field for the hosts’ two runs.
Hampden Academy 12, Camden Hills 5
At Hampden May 15, the Broncos emerged victorious over the visiting Windjammers. Hampden Academy scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third, six in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Camden Hills scored three in the first and two in the second.
Maya Stone (double, run), Kyra Anderson (run), Elise Mahar (single, run), Sierra Laukka (triple, single, run), Hannah Leavitt (run) and Lily Enggass (2 singles) led the Windjammer offense.
The Broncos were paced by Madison Steigert (triple, 2 runs), Catarina Facchini (run), Meg Delahanty (3 singles, 2 runs), Allee Wellman (single, run), Mariah Coon (triple, double, run), Emma Chute (2 runs), Kacey Gardner (triple, 2 runs) and Laurali Parker (single, run).
Facchini and Charlee Chute pitched for Hampden Academy and allowed six hits and four walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Stone pitched for Camden Hills and allowed nine hits and six walks, with three strikeouts.
Baseball
Oceanside 3, Medomak Valley 1
At Waldoboro May 15, the Mariners benefited from a pair of first-inning runs and bested the Panthers by the same margin. Oceanside also scored in the fifth, while Medomak Valley’s run was plated in the fifth.
The visitors were led on offense by Taygan McAllister (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Alex Bartlett (2 doubles, run), Jacob Watkinson (double) and Josh Pratt (double).
The hosts were keyed by Sam Moody (single), Isaac Simmons (single), Hayden Staples (single, run), Porter Gahagan (single) and Tucker Holgerson (single, stolen base).
Matt Holbrook and Staples pitched for the Panthers as the duo allowed five hits and three walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Watkinson tossed a complete game for the Mariners and allowed five hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Panthers loaded the bases with one out after back-to-back singles by Moody and Simmons and a walk to Aaron Reed, but the next batter grounded into a third base-to-catcher-to-first base double play to end the inning as Oceanside tiptoed out of the jam.
Hampden Academy 9, Camden Hills 0
At Hampden May 15, the Broncos held the Windjammers to a pair of hits and swung to a shutout win. Hampden Academy scored thrice in the first and sixth innings, twice in the fourth and once in the second.
Cam Brown and Kai Young rapped hits for Camden Hills.
Andrew Cote (2 hits, run), Aiden Hullsey (hit, run), Ryan Adams (hit, run), Collin Peckham (hit, run), Bodie Bishop (hit, run), T.J. Llerena (2 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBIs), Kaysen Wildman (2 hits), Garrett McLeod (hit, 2 RBIs), Josh Lorenzo (hit, RBI), Rogan Lord (hit, run) and Zach McLaughlin (2 hits, run, RBI) led the offense for Hampden Academy.
Brian Leonard and Landon Geis pitched for the Windjammers and allowed 15 hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Kaysen Wildman and Peckham pitched for the Broncos, as they allowed two hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts.