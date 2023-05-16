Sports

The Oceanside of Rockland, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Camden Hills of Rockport baseball and softball teams were in search of midseason victories on the diamond on Monday, May 15, a scenario which saw a mixed bag of results for the six area six squads.

The Panthers and Mariners squared off and split on the afternoon as Mariner baseball and Panther softball emerged victorious in Waldoboro, while the Windjammers were swept by host Hampden Academy.

Varsity baseball and softball: Oceanside at Medomak Valley High School on May 15 in Waldoboro, Maine.