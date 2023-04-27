Sports

Medomak Valley trekked north to face Belfast in a pair of early-season diamond showdowns on Wednesday, April 26, a scenario that saw the Panther softball and Lion baseball teams swing to wins.

The Panther softball team went on the offensive — and got a no-hitter from pitcher Madi Boynton — and earned a 12-2, five-inning win, while the Panther baseball team was edged 10-9 by the Lions.

Varsity baseball and softball: Medomak Valley at Belfast Area High School on April 26 in Belfast, Maine.