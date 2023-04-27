Medomak Valley trekked north to face Belfast in a pair of early-season diamond showdowns on Wednesday, April 26, a scenario that saw the Panther softball and Lion baseball teams swing to wins.
The Panther softball team went on the offensive — and got a no-hitter from pitcher Madi Boynton — and earned a 12-2, five-inning win, while the Panther baseball team was edged 10-9 by the Lions.
The action continued on Thursday, April 27 as Oceanside split with Nokomis of Newport. Mariner baseball posted a 3-0 win over the Warriors, while softball was downed 11-0 in six innings.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Oceanside 3, Nokomis 0
At Newport April 27, the Mariners got a gem on the hill from hurler Jacob Watkinson and blanked the host Warriors. Oceanside plated a run in the fourth inning and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Watkinson tossed a three-hit shutout on 90 pitchers for Oceanside as a yielded one walk and struck out five. Aaron Mooers pitched for Nokomis and allowed eight hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts.
Taygan McAllister (2 singles), Watkinson (run), Bryson Mattox (double, single, 2 runs, stolen base), Dom Frisone (single, steal) and Parker Darge (3 singles, steal) keyed the Oceanside offense.
Nokomis was paced at the plate by Grady Hartsgrove (double), Owen Buck (single) and Owen Sides (single).
Belfast 10, Medomak Valley 9
At Belfast April 26, the Panthers jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but the Lions plated 10 of the game’s next 12 runs and edged the visitors.
Belfast plated nine runs in the second inning and added another in the third, while Medomak Valley scored four in the first, three in the seconds and two in the seventh.
The Lions were keyed at the plate by K.J. Payson (2 hits, run, RBI), Bobby Banks (hit, run, RBI), Eli Veilleux (hit, RBI), Curtis Littlefield (run, RBI), Gary Gale (hit, run), Luke Littlefield (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Kayden Richards (hit, run, RBI), Oliver Tarbox (hit, run, RBI) and Ethan Abbott (2 runs).
For the Panthers, Chase Peaslee (hit, run), Hayden Staples (hit, run, RBI), Aaron Reed (2 runs), Matt Holbrook (3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Sam Moody (RBI), Wyatt Simmons (hit, run), Walker Simmons (hit, RBI), Isaac Simmons (hit, RBI), Tucker Holgerson (hit, run) and Blake Morrison (hit, run) paced the offense.
Curtis Littlefield and Veilleux pitched for Belfast and allowed 10 hits and one walk, with four strikeouts. Holbrook, Isaac Simmons and Cole Winchenbach pitched for Medomak Valley and allowed eight hits and five walks, with five strikeouts.
The Panthers committed five fielding errors and Lions two defensive miscues.
Softball
Nokomis 11, Oceanside 0 (6 inns.)
At Newport April 27, the Warriors defended their home diamond with ease as they needed just six innings to dispatch of the Mariners. Nokomis scored six runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Maggie Callahan and Aubri Hoose rapped singles in the loss for Oceanside.
Camryn King (run), Hope Brooks (single, 2 runs, stolen base), Mia Coots (double), Raegan King (single), Addison Hawthorne (double, run), Jenna Sawtelle (home run, single, 2 runs), Sydney King (2 runs, steal), Kiersten Condon (run) and Hailey Reynolds (2 runs) paced Nokomis.
HayleyTufts pitched for the Mariners and allowed six hits and 13 walks. Coots tossed a two-hit shutout in the pitching circle for the Warriors as she allowed no walks and struck out nine.
Medomak Valley 12, Belfast 2 (5 inns.)
At Belfast April 26, the Panthers plated a bevy of runs in the middle innings and needed only five frames to prowl past the Lions. Medomak Valley scored four runs in the second, third and fourth frames, while Belfast plated runs in the second.
Madi Boynton twirled a no-hitter in the pitching circle for the Panthers as she walked three and struck out five on 81 pitches. Jordan Mackay and Danica Gray pitched for the Lions and scattered 11 hits and four walks, with two strikeouts.
Medomak Valley's offense was led by Haley Puchalski (hit, RBI), Sara Nelson (hit, RBI), Peyton Eaton (2 runs), Addison McCormick (3 hits, 3 runs), Kytana Williamson (3 hits, 3 RBIs, run), Kaylee Kurr (run), Kendall Simmons (run, RBI), Boynton (2 hits, run, 4 RBIs) and Arianna Sproul (hit, run, RBI).
Mackay and Gracie Moore scored for Belfast.
Mackay and Moore reached on walks in the second and came in on a passed ball and fielder’s choice for Belfast’s runs.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.