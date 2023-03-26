SEARSMONT — Paddlers in canoes and kayaks — and one daring soul on a standup paddleboard — braved 38-degree temperatures and fast, cold and relatively low water to participate in the Midcoast's annual rite of spring — namely, the popular St. George River Race.
The 42nd race, which rang in Maine’s paddle season, was contested on Saturday, March 25 in Searsmont, with the finish in Appleton.
With remnants of melting snow on the banks of the boulder-strewn river, kayaker Ben Randall finished with the fastest time in 42 minutes.
Jeff Owen paddled the fastest canoe at 44:43, while Ben Fuller, 77, was the oldest paddler and Finn Baird, 10, the youngest in an event witnessed by throngs of spectators on the bridges and the river banks.
Not ever craft, or its occupants, made it down the river unscathed. There were a handful of tips and wet paddlers who had to head to the banks to dump water and continue their trek down the river.
Video and photos from this event will appear later with this story.
The event, which attracted 84 craft and 141 paddlers, was sponsored by the Waldo County YMCA, longtime host of the area's early-spring river races before another group directed them last year.
Now the YMCA again sponsors the events. The events were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Saturday’s river race included plenty of whitewater, especially near the Robbins Mill and bridge on Ghent Road.
Next up is the 48th annual Passagassawakeag (Passy) River Race on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in Waldo.
The “Passy” will start at Littlefield Farm in Waldo. The race features several miles of flat water and curves with a 1.5-mile finish that includes Class I, II and III rapids.
Paddlers on the St. George encountered three miles of dead water, mile of rapids, followed by two miles of dead water and curves with a Class III drop.
The following are the individual results from each division, with a paddler’s city/town of residence listed when available, from the St. George event:
Anything Goes — 1, Adam Lynn, Tim Schneider and Saoirse Lake, 55:57; 2, Emmanuel Boss (standup paddleboard), Orono, 59:43.
Century Recreation — 1, Terry Wescott, Thorndike, and Bob Martin, Dedham, 51:35; and 2, Andrew Peake, Penobscot, and Paul Schultz, Penobscot, 1:06:23.
Clydesdale Recreation — 1, Allisen Risinger, Saco, and Mark Risinger, Saco, 51:11; and 2, Rick Farnsworth, Portland, and Morgan Baxter, 51:23.
Junior-Senior 12-and-younger Recreation — 1, Jefferey Chase, Bowdoin, and Eva Chase, Bowdoin, 1:01:36; 2, James Pearson, Appleton, and Whitney Pearson, Appleton, 1:03:40; and 3, David Baird, Pownal, and Finn Baird, Pownal, 1:06:12.
Junior-Senior 13-and-older Recreation — 1, Aaron Winslow, Belmont, and BradyWinslow, Belmont, 56:05; 2, Justin Schlawin, Bowdoinham, and Merlin Schlawin-White, Bowdoinham, 1:04:41; and 3, Erik Pearson, Bath, and Odin Pearson, Appleton, 1:07:22.
Kayak — 1, Ben Randall, Sabattus, 42:00; 2, Ray Wirth, Monroe, 44:42; 3, Ben Fuller, Cushing, 54:29; and 4, David Kelley, Lincolnville, 54:58.
Kayak Short — 1, Hank Thorburn, Harswell, 45:31; 2, Mark Bamford, Bucksport, 48:20; 3, BrianFoley, Southwest Harbor, 49:03; 4, Jason Baltes, Brunswick, 50:08; 5, Bruce Weik, Freedom, 50:46; and 6, Glenn Montgomery, Belfast, 55:17.
OC1 Recreation — 1, Chris Dalton, Bangor, 52:04; 2, Dale Cross, Morrill, 53:28; 3, Keith Turdo, Whiting, 55:16; 4, Andrew Tenbusch, 56:53; 5, Richard O’Donald, Newburgh, 57:07; 6, Hank Walker, Union, 57:56; 7, Jon Thurston, Searsmont, 59:08; 8, Andrew Price, Portland, 59:52; 9, William Smith, Amherst, 1:01:21; 10, Kelsey Sullivan, Winterport, 1:02:57; 11, Dan Merrill, Stockton Springs, 1:03:24; 12, Craig Cunningham, Kennebunk, 1:04:07; 13, Mike Timberlake, Topsham, 1:06:37; and 14, Corey Mitchell, Monroe, 1:07:37.
OC2 — 1, Ashton Mabee, Bangor, and Jack Burke, Hampden, 45:03; 2, J.R. Mabee, Bangor, and Jake Feener, 45:23; 3, River Robertson, North Berwick, and Ralph Robertson, Bucksport, 46:52; 4, Jackson Winslow, Belmont, and Kaytden Richards, Belfast, 55:34; 5, Peter Gagnon, Auburn, and Jeff Misenhiemer, 55:55; 6, Keegan Kennedy, Waldoboro, and Tom Moriarty, 56:23; and 7, Wick Irving and Aaron Brunell, 1:09:43.
OC2 Mixed — 1, Linda Basilicato, Corinth, and Clayton Cole, Corinth, 4:10; and 2, Eric Jones, Granby, and Amy Thornton, Florence, 48:47.
OC2 Mixed Recreation — 1, Kestrel Linehan, Westport Island, and Ryan Linehan, 47:25; 2, Christian Halsted, Searsmont, and Emily Jolliffe, Searsmont, 50:04; 3, Angus Deighan, Newburgh, and Abbey Deighan, 50:44; 4, Jessica Tolliver, Belfast, and Seth Hall, Freedom, 51:19; 5, Franklin Jacoby, Cherryfield, and Millie Jacoby, 52:09; 6, Nicole Grohoski, Ellsworth, and Kelly Gunthorpe, Northport, 56:48; 7, Ashleigh McArthur, South Thomaston, and Nathan Perkin, 58:07; 8, Todd Papianow, Rumford, and Karen Wilson, 58:07; 9, Andrew Blunt, Portland, and Lana Cohen, Portland, 1:00:37; 10, Megan McGowan, Searsmont, and Joe McGowan, Searsmont, 1:00:45; 11, Gayle Zydlewski, Hampden, and Joseph Zydlewski, Hampden, 1:03:17; 12, Jon Tofani and Emily Morong, 1:08:52; 13, Wes Walker, Lincolnville, and Ben Breda, 1:24:41; 14, Anna Walker and Mia Rio, 1:27:13; 15, AbeGoodale, Camden, and Mary Ellen Hitt, 1:28:04; 16, Chris Lord, Rockland, and Phoebe Jekielek, 1:28:59; and 17, Rebecca Huettner, Monson, and Alexander Larrabee, St. George, 1:40:39.
OC2 Recreation — 1, Dale Hartt, Veazie, and Damon Galipeau, 46:39; 2, J.D. Burke, Newburgh, and Brady Burke, 48:20; 3, Chad Robertson, Pittsfield, and Trevor Donoghue, Durham, 49:18; 4, Bryan Albee, Machiasport, and Justin Lawson, Marshfield, 1:00:33; 5, Ben Falter, Belfast, and Adam Williams, 1:00:48; and 6, Adam Bishop, Lincolnville, and Brett Sykes, 1:18:12.
OC2 Recreation Short — 1, Greg Shute, Alna, and Kate Ziminsky, Pownal, 51:04; 2, Glen Widmer, Montvilel, and Isaac Widmer, Montville, 51:49; 3, Eli Jolliffe, Searsmonth, and Declan Brinn, 51:51; 4, Nick Bambrick, Levant, and Bruce Benoit, Brownville Junction, 55:55; 5, Derrick Bates, Liberty, and Kameron Culbertson, Belmont, 1:01:18; and Hunter Tzovarras and Arrian Stockdale, 1:05:10.
OC2 Weekend Warrior — 1, Josh Povec, Belfast, and Rob Kaczor, Union, 52:26; 2, Cort Trejo and Matt Doudera, 57:53; 3, John Dietter, Rockport, and Zeke Dietter, 57:14; 4, Matthew Norcia, Palermo, and Joshua Lugdon, 57:18; and 5, Jay O’Hara, Belfast, and Meg Klepack, Belfast, 1:02:17.
OC2 Weekend Warrior Women — 1, Jen Adams, Westport Island, and Elly Thomas, Wiscasset, 56:28.
The river races challenge paddlers of all ages, raise funds for critical programs and provide the perfect outdoor setting for social networking.
Before the race, Russell Werkman, Waldo County YMCA director, who serves with Jan McIntyre, YMCA customer service coordinator, as co-race directors for the paddle events, said: “I’m really excited. This is an example of what the YMCA can do for the community. Being out in nature reduces stress and gets people away from screens. There’s huge value in being outside, dealing with the elements, learning what you can do, bouncing back from the challenges, and feeling like you accomplished something.”
The races faced stiff challenges the last few years. The pandemic shut down the events in 2020 and 2021. The races returned last year with a different sponsor. This year the Waldo YMCA has worked to ensure a sustainable future for these traditional rites of spring.
“The Y didn’t sponsor the races last year,” said McIntyre, who has volunteered at the races for the past seven years. “We feel it’s important to keep them going into the future. Many of our race coordinators will be helping and racing to make sure they continue and that’s important. This is such a great community event with the friendship, camaraderie shown by racers and spectators.”
Proceeds from this year’s races will benefit the Waldo YMCA first-grade swim safety program — offered free of charge to children at Waldo County schools.
“This year we have eight classrooms and about 120 kids participating in swim safety,” Werkman said. “They do one hour in the classroom and two hours in the pool where they learn how not to be scared of the water. The races supporting this program is a great connection.”
The paddle race directors hope to see more young people involved every year.
“We have a lot of racers that will be aging out, or not racing for a variety of reasons,” McIntyre said. “We love to see young people involved, whether it’s as a group of friends, or a young person racing with a veteran paddler. They are the future of these races.”
Registration also was done online this year, which helped streamline the sign-up process.
“Dale Cross and Karen Varney directed this race with paper registrations for such a long time. I don’t know how they kept it so organized. Online registration makes the preparation much easier,” McIntyre said.
For Werkman, in his first year heading the races, the events provide a link between the community and the YMCA.
“As a YMCA our main goals are youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Werkman said. “To me, these meet all of those goals, and that’s what makes me excited.”
Jim Leonard, The Republican Journal managing editor, contributed information to this story.