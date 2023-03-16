Outdoor

BELFAST — While Mother Nature decides whether it is mud season or time for another Nor’easter, the surest sign of spring in Waldo County will begin on Saturday, March 25.

The St. George River Race returns to Searsmont for its 42nd year, followed by the 48th annual Passagassawakeag (Passy) River Race on Saturday, April 1 in Waldo.

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you