BELFAST — While Mother Nature decides whether it is mud season or time for another Nor’easter, the surest sign of spring in Waldo County will begin on Saturday, March 25.
The St. George River Race returns to Searsmont for its 42nd year, followed by the 48th annual Passagassawakeag (Passy) River Race on Saturday, April 1 in Waldo.
The races challenge paddlers of all ages, raise funds for critical programs, and provide the perfect outdoor setting for social networking.
Returning to host races this year is the Waldo County YMCA.
“I’m really excited,” said Waldo County YMCA Director Russell Werkman, who serves with Waldo Y Customer Service Coordinator Jan McIntyre as co-race directors for the events. “This is an example of what the YMCA can do for the community. Being out in nature reduces stress and gets people away from screens. There’s huge value in being outside, dealing with the elements, learning what you can do, bouncing back from the challenges, and feeling like you accomplished something.”
The races faced stiff challenges the last few years. The pandemic shut down the events in 2020 and 2021. The races returned last year with a different sponsor. This year the Waldo YMCA is working to ensure a sustainable future for these traditional rites of spring.
“The Y didn’t sponsor the races last year,” said McIntyre, who has volunteered at the races for the past seven years. “We feel it’s important to keep them going into the future. Many of our race coordinators will be helping and racing to make sure they continue and that’s important. This is such a great community event with the friendship, camaraderie shown by racers and spectators.”
The St. George River Race will be on March 25 with an 11 a.m. start time at the St. George Bridge in Searsmont.
Paddlers on the St. George will encounter three miles of dead water, mile of rapids, followed by two miles of dead water and curves with a Class III drop.
The Passagassawakeag River Race will start at Littlefield Farm in Waldo on April 1. Start time also is slated for 11 a.m. This race features several miles of flat water and curves with a 1.5-mile finish that includes Class I, II and III rapids.
Racers will gather at Threshers in Searsmont following the St. George Race for post-race celebration.
Proceeds from this year’s races will benefit the Waldo YMCA first grade swim safety courses — offered free of charge to children at schools in Waldo County.
“This year we have eight classrooms and about 120 kids participating in swim safety,” Werkman said. “They do one hour in the classroom and two hours in the pool where they learn how not to be scared of the water. The races supporting this program is a great connection.”
Both race directors hope to see more young people involved every year.
“We have a lot of racers that will be aging out, or not racing for a variety of reasons,” McIntyre said. “We love to see young people involved, whether it’s as a group of friends, or a young person racing with a veteran paddler. They are the future of these races.”
One new feature of the races is the ability for participants to register online.
“Paddlers can register for both races through (the Waldo County YMCA) website,” McIntyre said.
“Dale Cross and Karen Varney directed this race with paper registrations for such a long time. I don’t know how they kept it so organized. Online registration makes the preparation much easier.”
Racers have until Friday, March 17 to register for the St. George Race and by Friday, March 24 for the “Passy.”
For Werkman, in his first year heading up the races, the events provide a link between the community and the YMCA.
“As a YMCA our main goals are youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Werkman said. “To me, these meet all of those goals, and that’s what makes me excited.”