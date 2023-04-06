Outdoor

Fishing

Fishing always is in style.

 Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlfife

AUGUSTA — In Northern Maine, there still is ice-fishing opportunities, while anglers in the southern parts of the state ready for open-water fishing

For many anglers, ice-out is a favorite time to fish for landlocked salmon and lake trout, while others wait for the streams and rivers to warm before casting a line.