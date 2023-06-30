AUGUSTA — This holiday weekend, the Maine Warden Service actively will patrol Maine’s waterways, to keep Maine boaters safe, and enforce Maine’s boating laws in order to raise awareness about operating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.
Game Wardens will remove boaters who operate impaired, enforcing Maine’s Headway Speed law, check for lifejackets and encourage boaters to clean, drain and dry their boat to protect against the spread of invasive species.
“Maine has thousands of lakes and ponds, and boating is a wonderful way to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. “We want everyone to enjoy Maine’s waterways in a safe and responsible manner. “
The outreach and enforcement campaign is part of a national campaign known as Operation Dry Water. It is a year-round boating under-the-influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased awareness and a more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug-use on the water.
During Operation Dry Water in 2022, Maine Warden Service had nearly 100 officers patrolling Maine waters, amassing nearly 2,000 patrol hours of keeping Maine’s waters safe. The Warden Service had contact with more than 4,800 boats and nearly 9,000 boaters.
In all, the Maine Warden Service removed 16 boating operators off the water for operating under the influence, including one boater who had a blood alcohol level of .13.
Alcohol was a factor in three of the eight boating deaths in Maine last year.
“Alcohol continues to be the number one factor in boating deaths throughout the country,” said Maine Game Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce. “Maine Game Wardens will be patrolling lakes and ponds throughout the state to ensure that we all can safely enjoy Maine’s waters.”
If out boating this weekend, remember:
Think twice before you or a passenger drinks and boats. Boating under the influence (BUI) is illegal. Operating a boat with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher is against Maine law.
Register your boat. Go online at mefishwildlife.com or visit your town office. Funds from boating registrations and milfoil stickers help protect boaters and our lakes.
Always wear a life jacket.
Stay alert and be aware of others on the water.
Always operate your boat at a safe and reasonable speed for your surroundings.
Be mindful of headway speed areas on Maine’s waters, and obey boating laws.
If your boat has an attachable engine cut-off switch, utilize it.
Make sure your boat is equipped with all the proper safety equipment, including wearable life jackets for those on board.
Remember to clean, drain, and dry your boat.
Always tell someone where you are going, and when you will be back.
Maine’s boating activity increases in July, and the July Fourth holiday weekend brings a high volume of recreational boating traffic to Maine’s waters. The Maine Warden Service oversees the enforcement of laws and rules pertaining to watercraft as well as the safety of boaters on the inland waterways of the state. Maine has more than 116,000 registered boats in the state.
A recent report from the US Coast Guard released the following information regarding boating in the United States that showed the impact of life jackets, alcohol, and boating safety instruction:
Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths nationally; in 2022, boaters impaired by alcohol were a factor in 16 percent of boating fatalities.
Eighty-three percent of people who drowned in a recreational boating incident were not wearing a life jacket. Always wear a life jacket.
Boating safety courses are a significant factor in avoiding and surviving accidents. In accidents where it was known if the operator did or did not take a boating safey course, 75 percent of fatalities occurred on boats where the operator had not received any boating safety instruction.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife also encourages boaters to stop the transport and spread of invasive species, and remember to clean, drain and dry your boat. Once established, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to remove.
Remember:
Clean gear before entering and leaving the water access site. Remove plants, fish, animals, mud and debris from boots, gear, boat, trailer, and vehicle and throw it in the trash.
Drain bilge, ballast, wells and buckets away from the water before you leave the area.
Dry equipment completely before launching watercraft into another body of water.
Dispose of unused or unwanted baitfish on land or in the trash. Never release live baitfish into a water body.
Grab a fishing pole — and enjoy
What lures should you use this time of year? Wondering where you can fish from shore? Find tips and tricks and places to go in this regional fishing report.
It has been a cool, wet start to summer, but warmer, drier days likely are ahead. Water levels and flows can be low due to lack of rainfall in summer, causing water temperatures to rise, and increasing stress on trout and salmon. Learn more about fishing responsibly during warm/low water conditions.
Enjoy your time on the water, and remember:
Leave no trace – Carry out all that you carry in.
Park in public or designated areas – Do not block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy and soft roads.
Respect private property – Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access.
Be prepared – Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
Take care of your catch – If you are practicing catch and release, do so quickly and responsibly. If you harvest your catch, please bring it home with you. If you harvest your catch, bring it home with you.
Help us keep it Maine: Protect our waters from aquatic invasive species
Maine has some of the country’s most pristine and healthy waters, which support high-quality habitat for fish and wildlife as well as endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Unfortunately, Maine waters, as well as the fish, wildlife, and recreation they support, are threatened each year by introductions of fish, plants, diseases, and other aquatic invasive species that compete with and displace native natural communities.
It is up to everyone who enjoys Maine's waters - boaters, paddlers, and anglers - to protect our waters.
Although this spring and summer are off to a cool, wet start – warmer, drier days are likely ahead.
Maine is well-known for our abundance of coldwater fish populations such as landlocked Atlantic salmon and trout. These coldwater species thrive in cool (≤ 68°F), clean, well-oxygenated water. During summers when water levels and flows can be low due to lack of rainfall, water temperatures rise causing additional stress on trout and salmon.
Thanks to Maine’s unique hydrography of interconnected streams and lakes, many of these fish will move between flowing and non-flowing waters (Jackson & Zydlewski, 2009). This interconnectivity combined with an abundance of deep natural lakes provides vast areas for stream dwelling trout to seek thermal refuge during periods of high stream temperatures.
Anglers are reminded to consider these conditions and take personal responsibility when fishing for coldwater fish species such as trout and landlocked salmon during warm temperatures or low water levels and flows.
Follow the steps above to reduce stress on coldwater species or consider fishing for warmwater species such as bass, pickerel, and perch in July and August. These species thrive in warmer water, unlike salmon and trout, and can often be found cruising the shoreline of ponds and lakes, often creating an action-filled fishing day.
Drought conditions experienced during recent summers and associated potential increases in water temperatures have prompted questions to MDIFW from the angling public regarding the value of implementing temperature-based fishing restrictions to reduce angling related stress and mortality. Given the more recent extremes in weather patterns, and expressed public concern, MDIFW conducted a comprehensive review of temperature-based coldwater fishery restrictions to better understand the strategies and science behind these restrictions.
Fishing law proposals
Proposals to update the inland fishing laws for 2024 open for public comment
These regulations are needed to provide for the effective conservation of Maine’s inland fisheries and to enhance fishing opportunities throughout the state. This year there are two separate rulemaking packets.
One includes 24 individual proposals broken down into “theme” categories and the other addresses updates to Fishing Derby and Bass Tournament Rules. The proposals, if adopted, will become effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The public is encouraged to review the proposals and provide input by submitting written comments via mail or email to the contact person for this filing or by participating in the public hearing.
For more information on these proposals, how to submit comments via mail or email, or information on the time and location of the public hearing please visit: maine.gov/ifw/news-events/rulemaking-proposals.html
Note: All written comments are given equal consideration to testimony given at the public hearing. All comments must be related to the specific proposals in these rulemaking packets.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.