AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and wildlife has finalized a purchase of more than 700 acres in Rangeley to create a wildlife management area that features more than 600 acres of prime deer wintering habitat, and shore frontage on Ross Pond, which contains a wild, self-sustaining brook trout fishery.
In a press release from Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the new parcel, named the Rangeley Wildlife Management Area, is the first to be purchased under a new law the legislature passed in 2021.
The law directs the department to purchase land to create new Wildlife Management Areas with the primary purpose of improving or maintaining deer habitat in northern, eastern, and western parts of the state.
"This wildlife management area, located in the heart of one of Maine’s most popular outdoor recreational destinations, will not only enhance and protect deer, brook trout and other wildlife, but will also provide outstanding opportunities for those who hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors in the Rangeley area," said Judy Camuso, commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The site, just east of Dodge Pond, contains an active deer wintering area and other important wildlife habitat within a forested area that is 2 1/4 miles from the center of Rangeley. Conservation of this area will provide essential wintering habitat for deer and also will provide public lands where people to hunt, fish and enjoy other outdoor recreational activities.
Public access to this parcel will be through a gravel road that connects the parcel to Route 16/4 in Rangeley.
The department finalized the purchase of this parcel on June 14. The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust initially alerted the department about this parcel and potential for sale, and worked with the seller and department towards the sale and conservation of this parcel.
Funding for the purchase came from the Maine Deer Management Fund, and federal funds under the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program.
The new WMA features excellent deer habitat that is utilized by deer throughout the year. The department will manage this as an active deer wintering area that will provide winter cover for deer, as well as provide plentiful spring and summer browse. The property also includes inland wading bird and waterfowl habitat and the western shore of Ross Pond, one of Maine’s Heritage Fish Waters.
Deer are at the northern edge of their range in Maine, and deer populations in northern, eastern, and western have declined over the past 50 years due to a number of factors, including loss of forested wintering habitat, and impacts by predators such as coyotes and bear.
Deer utilize dense forested softwood canopies as wintering areas for shelter and browse. Current deer populations range from one to five deer per square mile in the north, compared to 15 to 35 deer per square mile in southern areas.
Bumble bees
Bees are among the most important pollinators, pollinating two-thirds of the food we eat, ensuring food security and healthy ecosystems for humans and wildlife. But some species are becoming rare or even extirpated. With a 90 percent decline in numbers and range since the 1990s, the rusty-patched bumble bee is the first bumble bee protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
It has not been seen in Maine since 2009, but MDIFW officials are hopeful this important pollinator is still out there and the organization needs more eyes looking.
One can help find it by carefully observing the bumble bees you see and learning how to distinguish the rusty-patched from similar-looking Maine bumble bee species. If one thinks they have found one, snap one or more close-up and in-focus photos (or a video to select the best photos) and submit them to either iNaturalist or Bumble Bee Watch where a group of experts will confirm the identification.
Softball game
Head out to watch the 2023 North Woods Throwdown on Friday, July 28.
Maine Game Wardens will face New Hampshire Conservation Officers in this annual charity softball game to raise funds for Operation Game Thief.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave. in Portland.
The entry fee is $10, as well as $33, which includes a t-shirt.