AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is looking for new team members who are dedicated to conserving Maine’s fish, wildlife, and other natural resources and protecting the people who enjoy them, announced the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
One of the informational sessions will be in the Midcoast, more specifically, in Waldo County in early April.
If one is interested in becoming a Maine Game Warden, attend one of the informational meetings to learn how to prepare for the hiring process, meet current staff, and ask questions.
The informational sessions, in alphabetical order include:
Ashland — Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m.
Bangor — Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m.
Belfast — Tuesday, April 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at Belfast Area High School. Learn more and register online.
Gray — Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Lincoln — Monday, April 3, 6 p.m.
Machias — Monday, April 10, 6 p.m.
Newport — Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Sidney — Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m.
Learn where to fish in March
Sunny skies and bright blue days in March make for enjoyable days on the ice. Check out the March Fishing Report for tips on where to fish.
March is an excellent time to target cusk (burbot), which are highly sought after by anglers who wish to make fish chowder or fry into nuggets. Check out the monthly report for cusk fishing tips and cusk fishing opportunities near you.
Reminder ice-fishing dates
Most of Maine's lakes and ponds open to ice fishing, remain open through the month of April.
South Zone: Under General Law in the South Zone, lakes and ponds are open to ice fishing and open-water fishing year-round (unless otherwise stated in the special fishing laws section).
North Zone: In the North Zone, lakes and ponds with special season code "A" are open to ice fishing and open-water fishing year-round; lakes and ponds with season code “B” are open to ice fishing through April 30. Click here to search Maine's special fishing laws (Search "A (Open" or "B (Open" in the regulation column to find which waters are open to ice fishing) or use the map-based Fishing Laws Online Angling Tool (FLOAT). After April 1, once the ice disappears, one can open-water fish on most lakes and ponds in the North Zone.
Ice-fishing shack removal: A person who owns a shack or temporary structure used for ice fishing must remove the shack or structure (1) In any area of the state in which there is a closed ice fishing season, by ice out or three days after the close of the ice-fishing season, whichever is earlier; and (2) In any area of the state in which there is no close of the ice-fishing season, by ice out or March 31, whichever is earlier.
Ice fishing is a large part of Maine's outdoor heritage. Enjoy time on the ice and remember these tips:
Leave no trace — Carry out all that you carry in.
Park in public or designated areas — Do not block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy, soft road conditions.
Respect private property — Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access. Be mindful of muddy roads as we head into spring.
Be prepared — Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
Take care of your catch — If one practices catch and release, do so quickly and responsibly. If you harvest your catch, please bring it home with you.
Fish ID skills
There are 56 species of freshwater fish in Maine ... you have likely heard of many of them Brook trout, landlocked salmon, lake trout (togue), brown trout, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and yellow perch, to name a few. You can learn more about these species, what they eat, habitat, identification, and fishing tips on our the MDIFW website.
Over time, fish identification often comes easy to anglers and most of the time, there is a clear difference. There are a few species that, on occasion, can be tough to quickly identify. If you just are not sure, it always is safe to release the fish.
Brown trout or landlocked salmon?
If you are questioning your catch on whether you are holding a landlocked salmon or brown trout, you can take a look at the roof of the mouth for one clue. A double row of distinct vomerine teeth in a zig-zag pattern means it is a brown trout. Unfortunately, a lack of distinct vomerine teeth does not always mean that it is not a brown trout. Although salmon have smaller, less developed vomerine teeth that can be prone to loss, brown trout also can lose teeth especially if they get to the age of five or older. For a correct ID, consider the species present in the water you are fishing, take a look at the caudal (tail) and adipose fins, and the alignment of the upper jaw with the eye.
Brook trout or splake?
Hint: the lack of blue halos does not automatically mean your catch is a splake. In many cases, splake can have blue halos around the reddish spots but the halos may be very light compared to a brook trout, of course, some brook trout have light halos and, in many cases, just a few of them. Start with which species are present in the water, then look at the caudal fin (tail) and vermiculation. Splake have a slightly "forked" tail, while brook trout are known for their square tails. Other common traits of splake include spots on the gill plate, a slightly elongated head, and a “rust” colored stomach.
