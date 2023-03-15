BANGOR — Oceanside High School senior Audrey Mackie realized tremendous success on the basketball court during her four years playing for the Mariners.
In fact, she helped her team win 53 straight games and a state Class B championship in 2021-22.
She helped the Mariners with her leadership, calm, cool attitude, ballhandling and uncanny ability to hit three-pointers — a shot 19 feet 9 inches from the hoop.
However, one aspect of her game that often did not receive the recognition it deserved came as stood alone 15 feet from the backboard. On a team that shot the ball well from the foul line, Mackie was one of the Mariners' best.
In fact, she did some of her finest work from behind the arc and free-throw line.
Mackie, a 5-foot 8-inch point guard, has received a number of accolades for her smooth, flowing basketball prowess, the latest being as the McDonald's state girls foul-shooting champion.
She participated in the McDonald's senior all-star event on Saturday, March 11 at Husson University in Bangor. She also was among a group considered for the state's most prestigious high school hoop honor — namely, Miss Maine Basketball.
In the state foul-shooting final, an extra event as part of the McDonald's games, she made 46-of-50 free throws (93 percent).
"Audrey is a great free-throw shooter," said Oceanside coach Matt Breen. "She only missed one foul shot this season … If she goes to the foul line you can pretty much just put the two points on the board."
Mackie, who will continue her education and basketball career at Saint Michael's College in Burlington, Vt., a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team, played in the 43rd Maine McDonald’s All-Star High School Senior Basketball Games. She was a member of the Classes AA/A/B South team.
Mackie, who connected on more than 200 three-pointers in her high school career, won the girls state foul-shooting title, while Braden Camire of Thornton Academy in Saco was the boys free-throw champ.
Mackie finished the 2022-23 court campaign with 330 points, 136 assists and 79 steals. She averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals, and shot 96 percent from the free-throw line and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
She finished her career as OHS' all-time top basketball scorer — girls and boys — at 1,206 points.
Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner was named Miss Maine Basketball and Will Davies of Thornton Academy Mr. Maine Basketball.
Hannah Cook of Thornton Academy was the three-point shooting champion and Silvano Ismail of Cheverus in Portland the slam-dunk contest.
The scores of the McDonald's senior all-star games were:
AA/A/B girls – North 105-57
AA/A/B boys – North 82-79
C/D girls – South 64-50
C/D boys – South 112-92
The winners emerged throughout the day after a series of team games and individual contests.
"Each of the all-star players displayed a high level of skill, determination, and good sportsmanship," said Kaitlyn Lynch, special events manager for McDonald's.
The games were in partnership with the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. The statewide event celebrated and recognized more than 120 Maine high school seniors, their schools, coaches and athletic programs that teach those students the value of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and academics, Lynch said.
This year saw the return of the awards banquet after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The banquet took place at the Anah Shrine Hall on Friday night, March 10.