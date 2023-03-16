Sports

BANGOR — Seemingly, from a young age, through hard work and natural talent, Audrey Mackie discovered she had a nose for the net.

For years, she has been able to toss a basketball through an orange cylinder from distance while being defended — and in motion — or closer to the hoop standing alone and with little movement.

State champion

Oceanside's Audrey Mackie, left, is presented a plaque from Jody Grant of Dexter after the Mariner senior finished first in the McDonald's free throw-shooting contest on March 11 in Bangor.
Trophy time

Audrey Mackie holds the large trophy she received from winning the Elks state free throw-shooting title when she was younger.

