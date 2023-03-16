BANGOR — Seemingly, from a young age, through hard work and natural talent, Audrey Mackie discovered she had a nose for the net.
For years, she has been able to toss a basketball through an orange cylinder from distance while being defended — and in motion — or closer to the hoop standing alone and with little movement.
In fact, when she was younger, she finished first in a state foul-shooting contest and the trophy she received was about half her height.
Smartly, perhaps, after her most recent first-place finish in a free throwing-shooting contest, the McDonald's organization decided to award Mackie a small plaque because, well, presenting Mackie a trophy her current height — 5 feet 8 inches — would be extremely impressive and quite a feat.
The Oceanside High School senior certainly realized tremendous success on the court during her four years playing for the Mariners.
In fact, she helped her team win 53 straight games, at one point, and a state Class B championship.
She helped the Mariners through her leadership, calm, cool attitude, ball-handling and uncanny ability to connect on three-pointers — a shot 19 feet 9 inches from the hoop.
However, one aspect of her game often overlooked came as she stood alone 15 feet from the backboard. On a team that shot the ball well from the foul line, Mackie was one of the Mariners' best.
In fact, she did some of her finest court work from behind the three-point arc and, when given the opportunity, from free-throw line.
The sharp-shooting point guard has received a number of accolades for her smooth, flowing basketball prowess, the latest being as the McDonald's state girls foul-shooting champion.
In the state foul-shooting final on Saturday, March 11 at Husson University in Bangor, an additional part of the McDonald's games, she made 46-of-50 free throws (93 percent) to finish first.
"Audrey is a great free-throw shooter," said Oceanside coach Matt Breen. "She only missed one foul shot this season … If she goes to the foul line you can pretty much just put the two points on the board."
Mackie said the free throw-shooting competition started at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday before her game at 9:30 a.m.
"I came into the gym about 15 to 20 minutes before to get warmed up," she said. "There were only two hoops down so the girls on one end and the boys on the other. There were two other girls who were competing. I was pretty nervous going into it because I wanted to win, but I also had confidence in myself because I have competed in foul-shooting competitions before. I did the Elks foul-shooting contest for four years before I ever played high school basketball. When I was in eighth grade at 12 years old, I won the Elks State Foul Shooting Competition. I loved competing in the foul-shooting contest because the Elks held awesome banquets and ceremonies and just took really good care of all the kids. The biggest trophy I ever won in my entire life was when I made 23-of-25 free throws, the most made out of all the girls there. They made it a special event.
"The McDonald's event was a little different though because we had to shoot 50 free throws instead of 25. During [a] practice at Oceanside High School we all had the opportunity to shoot and whoever made the most would be entered for the [McDonald's] competition. I made 48-of-50, which was the most on the team so [coach] Matt [Breen] submitted my score. I ended up being top four in the state, which qualified me to shoot the day of the McDonald's games.
"The day of the competition I had to shoot first and I was pretty nervous, but I was warmed up and ready to go despite some shaky legs at the start. I missed my first few pretty early on but after around 30 shots I got on a roll and only ended up missing one nearing the end of my 50. I ended up making 46-of-50 so I went to sit back down feeling okay, but still nervous because I knew that wasn't my best performance.
"Going first ended up working in my favor though because I made more than everyone else. It feels pretty amazing to end my high school career as a champion after not competing in a free-throw contest since eighth grade. In actual games I don't get to the free-throw line a lot, which probably seems odd since I'm a pretty good free-throw shooter, but I actually prefer to shoot threes instead of getting to the line. It's something I am working on as I get ready for college ball."
Mackie also participated in the McDonald's senior all-star event on March 11 at Husson. Additionally, she was among a small group considered for the state's most prestigious high school hoop honor — namely, Miss Maine Basketball.
Mackie, who will continue her education and basketball career at Saint Michael's College in Burlington, Vt., a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team, played in the 43rd Maine McDonald’s All-Star High School Senior Basketball Games. She was a member of the Classes AA/A/B South team.
Mackie, who connected on more than 200 three-pointers in her high school career, won the girls state foul-shooting title, while, remarkably, Braden Camire of Thornton Academy in Saco made all 50 foul shots as the boys free-throw champ.
Mackie finished the 2022-23 court campaign with 330 points, 136 assists and 79 steals. She averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals, and shot 96 percent from the free-throw line and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
She finished her career as OHS' all-time top basketball scorer — girls and boys — at 1,206 points.
Lizzy Gruber of Gardiner was named Miss Maine Basketball and Will Davies of Thornton Academy Mr. Maine Basketball.
Hannah Cook of Thornton Academy was the three-point shooting champion and Silvano Ismail of Cheverus in Portland the slam-dunk contest.
The scores of the McDonald's senior all-star games were:
AA/A/B girls – North 105-57.
AA/A/B boys – North 82-79.
C/D girls – South 64-50.
C/D boys – South 112-92.
The winners emerged throughout the day after a series of team games and individual contests.
"Each of the all-star players displayed a high level of skill, determination, and good sportsmanship," said Kaitlyn Lynch, special events manager for McDonald's.
The games were in partnership with the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. The statewide event celebrated and recognized more than 120 Maine high school seniors, their schools, coaches and athletic programs that teach those students the value of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and academics, Lynch said.
This year saw the return of the awards banquet after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The banquet took place at the Anah Shrine Hall on Friday night, March 10.
Mackie said the North team was stacked for her game.
"My shots weren’t falling so I just focused on assisting my teammates, which is also one of my favorite things to do," she said. "That night I had another all-star game, the Big Time Hoops game, which was a lot of fun. I did better after I had a nap after a long morning. I hit a few threes and jump shots. The teams were much more even since it wasn’t based on North and South, they were hand-picked. It was a fun weekend getting to play with some of my former AAU teammates and current AAU teammates. I used to play AAU with Black Bear where I met people from up north and then I started playing AAU with Thunder where I met people from the south so it was fun to see everyone together and just have a fun time playing basketball."
Mackie certainly has had plenty of fun playing basketball, whether dishing out an assist, making a steal, draining a three-pointer or icing free throw after three throw after free throw.
And, ultimately, to support her bragging rights, she has the team and individual state championships to prove it.