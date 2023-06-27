NEW ORLEANS, La. — North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy athletes made quite a name for themselves at the National Gymnastics Association championships Friday through Sunday, June 16-18 at the New Orleans Convention Center.
In fact, three area gymnasts — Joshua Pratt, Simon Contakos, and Harry Bromberg — were named to the NGA National Team.
The honor is given to individuals who place among the top 10 for their level with the age groups combined.
Additionally, Camden Contakos placed 11th with the Level 9 age groups combined and was 0.125 behind 10th.
Also, Camden Contakos, Abby Hise, Charlotte Nelson, Bromberg, Simon Contakos and Pratt qualified to travel to Tennessee in October for the Premier training camp hosted by the NGA.
"This is an opportunity to train with other high-level gymnasts and coaches, as well as meet and network with college coaches," said Stacy Contakos of NAGA.
The girls competed on vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around, while the boys competeted on floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar and all-around.
The following are the individual results, by level and age division, for NAGA gymnasts:
BOYS
Level 2 (6-8 division)
Kristofer Curtis: 13th on floor (8.0), seventh on pommel horse (9.2), seventh on rings (8.8), 11th on vault (8.8), 12th on parallel bars (8.6), ninth on high bar (8.7) and 12 all-around (52.10).
Level 3 (11+ division)
Charles Theobald: 12th on floor (8.6), eighth on pommel horse (9.2), seventh on rings (8.9), fourth on vault (9.4), 11th on parallel bars (8.4), 11th on high bar (8.2) and 10th all-around (52.7).
Jacob Curtis: 10th on floor (8.7), 11th on pommel horse (8.6), eighth on rings (8.8), second on vault (9.6), 12 on parallel bars (8.2), 10th on high bar (8.6) and 11th all-around (52.5).
Level 5 (9-11 division)
Simon Contakos: First on Floor (11.8), third on pommel horse (12.1), second on rings (12.0), fourth on vault (10.9), first on parallel bars (12.5), sixth on high bar (10.8) and third all-around (70.1).
Level 7 (all ages)
Harry Bromberg: First on floor (12.1), second on pommel horse (10.8), second on rings (10.9), second on vault (10.05), second on parallel bars (12.0), second on high bar (10.6) and second all-around (66.45).
Level 9 (all ages)
Joshua Pratt: Fifth on floor (11.3), third on pommel horse (11.2), seventh on rings (10.8), fourth on vault (10.7), fourth on parallel bars (11.7), third on high bar (11.5) and fifth all-around (67.2).
GIRLS
Platinum
Junior B Division
Isla Hoppin: Third on vault (9.7), 11th on bars (8.525), 12th on beam (8.9), seventh on floor (9.6) and 12th all-around (36.725).
Junior D Division
Maddie Anderson: Third on vault (9.725), 11th on bars (9.05), seventh on beam (9.425), sixth on floor (9.475( and fifth all-around (37.675).
Senior B Division
Abbie Anderson: 13th on vault (9.35), 12th on bars (8.425), 14th on beam (8.35), 13th on floor (9.275) and 15th all-around (35.4).
Level 8
Senior B Division
Charlotte Nelson: 10th on vault (8.45), seventh on bars (8.85), second on beam (9.225), eighth on floor (9.225) and fifth all-around (35.75).
Abby Hise: 10th on vault (8.45), sixth on bars (8.925), eighth on beam (8.55), fifth on floor (9.375) and seventh all-around (35.3).
Level 9
Senior Division
Camden Contakos: Eighth on vault (9.125), eighth on bars (7.9), third on beam (9.05), third on floor (9.45) and fourth all-around (35.525).