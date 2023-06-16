ROCKLAND — Nearly 90 runners and walkers turned out to support the Trekkers 5-kilometer event on Sunday, June 11
Sarah Baker of Portland finished first over the 3.1-mile course in 21:03, while 12-year-old Dmitri Bayadsy of Rockland was second at 21:56.
Trekkers is a youth mentoring organization.
It was a sunny day after a mostly rainy week, and participants from Maine — Portland to Castine — to Vermont and Florida, joined the event.
Teresa Valdepeñas, communications and impact manager for Trekkers, said people gathered outside the Trekkers building on Old County Road, to stretch and mingle, before announcements by Amie Hutchison, Trekkers' executive director, and then, the official start.
Valdepeñas said the race had a team from Bangor Savings Bank run and two volunteers from First National Bank. who helped to get the race up and running in the morning.
Once the race finished, racers enjoyed muffins donated by Flipside Coffee, as they gathered to hear announcements and prizes. This year, prizes were given at random and also to the top finishers. Those prizes included a variety of outdoor gear items and gift certificates from Maine Sport Outfitters.
5K run results, with place, name, age, town and time listed when available, were: 1, Sarah Baker, Portland, 21:03; 2, Dmitri Bayadsy, 12, Rockland, 21:56; 3, Jala Tooley, 43, Camden, 22:01; 4, Ned Rich, Portland, 22:44; 5, Jim Pierce, 55, Lincolnville, 22:48; 6, Emily Mackeown, 31, Portland, 23:10; 7, Leif Gentalen, 14, Tenants Harbor, 23:47; 8, Curtis Hall, 14, Owls Head, 23:48; 9, Lars Schroeder, 13, Port Clyde, 23:54; 10, John Bell, 14, Thomaston, 23:54; 11, Benjamin Willey, 24, South Thomaston, 24:08; 12, Ian Macdonald, 9, Rockland, 24:23; 13, Asher Hatch, Rockland, 24:26; 14, Sienna Barstow, 27, Thomaston, 25:31; 15, Suzanne Macdonald, 52, ROckland, 25:51; 16, Mason Read, 12, Castine, 26:01; 17, Scott Woodruff, no town given, 26:24; 18, Lisa Dec, 44, Camden, 26:49; 19, Ali Thumith, 43, Camden, 26:55; 20, Max Yankura, 27:37; 21, Jessica Weatherbee, Owls Head, 27:45; 22, Reagan Thomason, 48, Camden, 28:34; 23, Finnegan Adams, 12, Rockland, 28:41; 24, Ainslee Pine, 44, Rockland, 28:58; 25, Jeff Schroeder, 47, Port Clyde, 29:44; 26, Chase Gregory, 17, South Thomaston, 29:46; 27, Maggie Greggory, 15, South Thomaston, 30:05; 28, Jaime Gregory, South Thomaston, 30:05; 29, Olivia Seibel, 31, Thomaston, 30:52; 30, W. Tobey William, Rockland, 31:26; 31, Griffin Williamson, 13, Rockland, 31:30; 32, Rayanne Emerson, Saint George, 31:32; 33, Malcom Read, 10, Castine, 31:40; 34, Lisa Read, 46, Castine, 31:50; 35, Donovan Guptill, 14, Rockland, 32:23; 36, Daniel Guptill, 57, Rockland, 32:27; 37, Danielle Burgess, 38, Warren, 33:11; 38, Karly Robinson, 26, Rockland, 33:14; 39, Travis Hamar, 52, Union, 34:37; 40, Eve Mansfield, Cushing, 35:07; 41, Susan Mansfield, Cushing, 35:09; 42, Zoe Hufnagel, 13, Tenants Harbor, 35:10; 43, Olivia LaBranche, 12, Rockland, 35:50; 44, Meg Kivus, 14, Saint George, 36:16; 45, Skyler Worley, 14, Rockland, 36:40; 46, Joe Hufnagel, Tenants Harbor, 36:50; 47, Candy Hutchinson, 73, Rockport, 38:443; and 48, Stefanie Mojonnier, 41, Belfast, 40:51.
5K walk results, with place, name, age, town and time listed when available, were: 1, Andrea LaBranche, Rockland, 37:21; 2, Krista Hazlett, 41:03; 3, Dawn Gauthier, Saint George, 41:10; 4, Kim Young, 70, Rockland, 43:05; 5, Erica Cottle, Thomaston, 43:53; 6, Sonja Tomic, 60, Rockland, 44:44: 7, Savannah Meyers, 13, Tenants Harbor, 46:22; 8, Tucker Adams, 14, Thomaston, 46:31; 9, Dorianne Lescord, 66, Ascutney, Vt., 46:35; 10, Mariah Lussier, Rockport, 46:54; 11, Leah Chamberlin, Rockport, 46:56; 12, Gavin Elliott, Rockland, 46:58; 13, Nat Bell, 48, Thoamston, 47:51; 14, Morgan Lowe, 17, 48:37; 15, Leilani Myers, 17, Saint George, 48:38; 16, Phoebe Shroeder, 12, 48:39; 17, Parker Darge, 16, Rockland, 48:40; 18, Joshua Elwell, 15, Spruce Head, 48:41; 19, Dyane Mohr, 76, Camden, 49:50; 20, Trina Schroeder, 49, Port Clyde, 50:01; 21, Megan Williams, 43, 51:03; 22, Shannon Sawyer, 51, Lake City, Fla., 51:07; 23, Lucy Banks, 45, 52:04; 24, Christina Banks, 79, Thomaston, 52:10; 25, Mya Willey, Rockland, 52:11; 26, Trish Willey, Rockland, 52:12; 27, Tracy Willey, South Thoamston, 53:28; 28, Jerry Willey, South Thoaston, 53:29; 29, Fallyn Adams, Rockland, 54:30; 30, Winter Adams, 54:31; 31, David Burnaska, Rockland, 54:36; 32, Katy Miller, 36, Spruce Head, 54:37; 33, Emma Miller, 7, 54:40; 34, Ryan Miller, 45, Spruce Head, 54:41; 35, Stella Ragozzine, 14, Owls Head, 55:07; 37, Kalyn Grover, 25; and 38, Hannah Edwards, Rockland, 55:44.
Valdepeñas said the community fundraising event was made possible by the support of area businesses, including sponsors Spectrum, Fisher Engineering, Naretiv, Adventure Advertising, Central Maine Power, Machias Savings Bank, Bay Chiropractic Center, Ocean Pursuits, Pen Bay Medical Center MaineHealth, City + Harbor, Dead River Company, Lyman-Morse, Monhegan Boat Company, Maine Coast Orthodontics, Horch Roofing, The Grasshopper Shop, J. Edward Knight & Company, Thomaston Family Dentistry, Saint George Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Dowling Walsh Gallery, Steel-Pro Incorporated, Joe French’s Quality Car Care, Island Institute, Allen Insurance and Financial, Rockport Steel, Camden Hills Dentistry, Maine Boats Homes & Harbors, Granite Coast Orthodontics, The White Glove Experience, Camden Real Estate Company, Mount Pleasant Dental Care, Symmetree, Applewood Dental, Clean Bee Laundry, Breakwater Design & Build, Viking Inc, Renys, Hedstrom Electric, Maine Coast Construction, Taxes Plus and Fabian Oil.
Valdepeñas said Trekkers thanks race volunteers, Rockland Police, Rockland Fire, City of Rockland, Victoria from 5k Sports (timer), Knox County EMA (for lending the safety vests), Adventure Advertising, naretiv, and MidKnight Auto for parking support and Jamie Camber, finance assistant, and Lauren Lewis, administrative coordinator, who organized the event.
Valdepeñas said for more than 25 years, non-profit organization Trekkers has been dedicated to helping young people thrive. Through its unique six-year mentoring and expeditionary learning program, research shows Trekkers helps students increase their ability to be resilient, build positive relationships, and name and pursue aspirations for the future.
Visit trekkers.org.
