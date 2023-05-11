ROCKPORT — North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy gymnasts — boys and girls — excelled in state championship meets as many of the Midcoast youngsters earned spots in the regional and national championships.
Stacey Contakos of NAGA said the boys competed on Sunday, April 23 at Plymouth High School in New Hampshire, hosted by Top Gun Gymnastics. The meet was held in conjunction with the New Hampshire's state championships to split resources between the states, she said.
The NAGA boys qualified from the states to compete at the national championships Thursday through Monday, June 16-19 in New Orleans, La.
The NAGA girls participated in the state event on Saturday, April 29, hosted by Springer's Gymnastics in Ellsworth.
The NAGA girls qualified to compete in the Northeast regional meet on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 at Rhode Island College in Providence, R.I.
The NAGA girls who compete in Providence will attempt to qualify to the national meet in New Orleans.
Contakos said the NAGA boys qualify directly from their state meet, while the girls have an extra "hoop to jump through" and head to the regional for qualification.
The girls compete in balance beam, vault, floor exercise, uneven parallel bars and all-around. The boys compete in floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar and all-around.
The following are the NAGA individual results from the state meets:
Level 2 boys
Forest Reynolds: 1st floor (8.0), 2nd pommel horse (8.6), 2nd rings (8.7), 2nd vault (8.8), 3rd parallel bars (7.8), 1st high bar (7.5) and 1st all-around (49.4).
Kristofer Curtis: 3rd floor (7.1), 3rd pommel horse (8.5), 3rd rings (8.6), 1st vault (8.9), 2nd parallel bars (8.2), 2nd high bar (6.5), 2nd all-around (47.8).
Ciaran Mastricolo: 2nd floor (7.5), 1st pommel horse (8.9), 1st rings (8.9), 3rd vault (8.2), 1st parallel bars (8.5), 3rd high bar (5.6), 3rd all-around (47.6).
Anders Reynolds: 4th floor (6.4), 4th pommel horse (7.7), 4th rings (7.8), 4th vault (8.1), 4th parallel bars (6.9), 4th high bar (5.0), 4th all-around (41.9).
Level 3 boys
Jacob Curtis: 3rd floor (8.1), pommel horse (9.1), rings (8.4), vault (8.5), 2nd parallel bars (8.4), 2nd high bar (8.3), 1st all-around (50.8).
Charles Theobald: 5th floor (7.7), 2nd pommel horse (8.9), 5th rings (7.6), 2nd vault (8.6), 5th parallel bars (7.1), 1st high bar (8.5), 2nd all-around (48.4).
Level 5 boys
Simon Contakos: 1st floor (11.9), 1st pommel horse (11.8), 1st rings (11.8), 1st vault (11.05), 1st parallel bars (11.6), 1st high bar (9.7), 1st all-around (63.3).
Level 7 boys
Harry Bromberg: 1st floor (11.2), 1st pommel horse (10.2), 1st rings (11.4), 1st vault (10.85), 1st parallel bars (10.9), 1st high bar (11.3), 1st all-around (65.85).
Level 9 boys
Joshua Pratt: 1st floor (11.8), 1st vault (9.9), 1st rings (10.8), 1st vault (10.95), 1st parallel bars (12.0), 1st high bar (9.8), 1st all-around (65.25).
Level 1 girls
Mae McDermott: 2nd vault (9.4), 2nd bars (9.1), 2nd beam (9.3), 2nd floor (9.3), 1st all-around (37.1).
Annika Frederick: 3rd vault (9.3), 1st bars (9.2), 1st beam (9.4), 3rd floor (9.15), 2nd (37.05).
Charlotte Derby: 1st vault (9.45), 3rd bars (9.0), 3rd beam (9.25), 4th floor (8.75), 3rd all-around (36.45).
Piper Carle: 4th vault (9.1), 5th bars (8.7), 4th beam (9.15), 1st floor (9.35), 4th all-around (36.3).
Lily Hatch: 6th vault (8.8), 4th bars (8.8), 5th beam (8.85), 6th floor (8.4), 5th all-around (34.85).
Hadley Hatch: 5th vault (9.0), 6th bars (8.5), 6th beam (8.0), 5th floor (8.7), 6th all-around (34.2).
Level 2 girls
Sophia Borodaenko: 2nd vault (9.2), 1st bars (9.3), 6th beam (8.75), 3rd floor (9.4), 2nd all-around (36.25).
Eleanor Kanza: 1st vault (9.3), 6th bars (9.0), 11th beam (7.6), 2nd floor (9.6), 5th all-around (35.5).
Clara Fritz: 3rd vault (9.2), 4th bars (9.1), 9th beam (8.0), 6th floor (9.05), 6th all-around (35.35).
Landrie Bragg: 6th vault (8.85), 2nd bars (9.3), 8th beam (8.25), 7th floor (8.9), 7th all-around (35.3).
Arianna Wadleigh: 5th vault (8.9), 10th bars (8.3), 2nd beam (9.0), 10th floor (8.5), 9th all-around (34.7).
Macy Hederson: 11th vault (8.4), 11th bars (8.2), 3rd beam (8.9), 11th floor (8.45), 10th all-around (33.95).
Gwen Contakos: 10th vault (8.6), 9th bars (8.5), 10th beam (7.9), 9th floor (8.8), 11th all-around (33.8).
Level 3 girls Junior A Division
Saige Watkinson: 6th vault (8.75), 10th bars (9.0), 7th beam (8.75), 5th floor (9.2), 7th all-around (35.7).
Sloan Whitehouse: 9th vault (8.5), 12th bars (8.7), 11th beam (8.25), 11th floor (8.75), 11th all-around (34.2).
Emmalena Eyler: 12th vault (7.8), 8th bars (9.15), 12th beam (7.7), 12th floor (8.7), 12th all-around (33.35).
Level 3 girls Junior B Division
Ariana Underhill: 1st vault (9.2), 3r bars (9.4), 2nd beam (8.75), 8th floor (8.95), 2nd all-around (36.3).
Beatrice Mathis: 2nd vault (9.15), 10th bars (8.6), 4th beam (8.65), 9th floor (8.95), 8th all-around (35.35).
Level 4 girls
Georgia Griffith: 1st vault (9.2), 4th bars (8.5), 3rd beam (8.8), 5th floor (8.7), 3rd all-around (35.2).
Level 5 girls
Madison Barrows: 1st vault (9.3), 4th bars (8.2), 3rd beam (9.0), 1st floor (9.55), 2nd all-around (36.05).
Hallie Anderson: 9th vault (8.8), 9th bars (7.3), 4th beam (9.0), 7th floor (9.3), 9th all-around (34.4).
Level 6 girls
Savannah Lepow: 1st vault (9.175), 1st bars (8.35), 1st beam (9.3), 1st floor (9.125), 1st all-around (35.95).
Emery Lyman: 2nd vault (9.15), 3rd bars (7.825), 3rd beam (8.775), 3rd floor (9.075), 3rd all-around (34.825).
Level 7 girls Junior Division
Rowan McWilliams: 3rd vault (9.1), 1st bars (8.775), 2nd beam (9.525), 1st floor (9.3), 1st all-around (36.7).
Maia Andrews: 4th vault (8.95), 2nd bars (8.4), 1st beam (9.55), 2nd floor (9.275), 2nd all-around (36.175).
Ella McClean: 1st vault (9.2), 4th bars (7.65), 3rd beam (9.475), 3rd floor (9.225), 3rd all-around (35.55).
Level 8 girls
Laura Hepner: 1st vault (8.95), 1st bars (9.45), 1st beam (9.2), 1st floor (9.375), 1st all-around (36.975).
Abby Hise: 3rd vault (8.0), 2nd bars (8.95), 2nd beam (9.1), 2nd floor (9.025), 2nd all-around (35.075).
Charlotte Nelson: 2nd vault (8.1), 3rd bars (8.85), 3rd beam (8.6), 3rd floor (8.85), 3rd all-around (34.4).
Silver girls
Helena Strong: 2nd vault (8.8), 1st bars (9.2), 3rd beam (8.5), 2nd floor (8.95), 1st all-around (35.45).
Imogen Egenson: 4th vault (8.4), 3rd bars (8.6), 2nd beam (8.85), 1st floor (9.1), 2nd all-around (34.95).
Leah Turner: 3rd vault (8.6), 2nd bars (9.05), 4th beam (8.35), 3rd floor (8.45), 3rd all-around (34.45).
Saskia Burwen-Taylor: 1st vault (8.9), 4th bars (8.3), 1st beam (8.9), 4th floor (8.35), 4th all-around (34.45).
Gold girls Child Division
Bella Hoffman: 1st vault (9.3), 3rd bars (8.1), 2nd beam (9.05), 5th floor (8.8), 2nd all-around (35.25).
Makenzie Smith: 2nd vault (9.1), 6th bars (7.5), 4th beam (8.8), 2nd place floor (9.35), 4th all-around (34.75).
Gold girls Intermediate Division
Alexa Watkins: 1st vault (9.2), 5th bars (8.4), 6th beam (8.1), 1st floor (9.7), 1st all-around (35.4).
Finley Holland-McCabe: 2nd vault (9.0), 6th bars (8.2), 1st beam (8.8), 6th floor (8.9), 3rd floor (34.9).
Margaret Holland-McCabe: 3rd vault (8.8), 9th bars (7.0), 3rd beam (8.75), 5th floor (8.95), 7th all-around (33.5).
Lila Efird: 8th vault (8.65), 7th bars (7.8), 4th beam (8.5), 9th floor (8.0), 8th all-around (32.95).
Greta Venghiattis: 6th vault (8.7), 8th bars (7.25), 9th beam (7,5), 7th floor (8.85), 9th all-around (32.3).
Platinum girls Junior Division
Isla Hoppin: 2nd vault (9.05), 1st bars (8.775), 4th beam (8.725), 3rd floor (9.1), 1st all-around (35.65).
Maddie Anderson: 1st vault (9.25), 2nd bars (8.45), 2nd beam (8.9), 5th floor (8.825), 2nd all-around (35.425).
Abbie Anderson: 3rd vault (8.9), 4th bars (7.95), 1st beam (9.05), 2nd floor (9.125), 3rd all-around (35.075).
Platinum girls Senior Division
Willow Whitworth: 1st vault (8.9), 1st bars (8.2), 3rd beam (8.85), 4th floor (8.85), 1st all-around (34.8).
Grace McClean: 2nd beam (9.15), 3rd floor (8.95).
