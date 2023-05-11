Sports

ROCKPORT — North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy gymnasts — boys and girls — excelled in state championship meets as many of the Midcoast youngsters earned spots in the regional and national championships.

Stacey Contakos of NAGA said the boys competed on Sunday, April 23 at Plymouth High School in New Hampshire, hosted by Top Gun Gymnastics. The meet was held in conjunction with the New Hampshire's state championships to split resources between the states, she said.