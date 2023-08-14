WALDOBORO — Tryouts and practices for fall sports officially are underway at Medomak Valley High School with the first day of school a few weeks away.
MVHS and Medomak Middle School student-athletes must return a completed sports participation and approval form, along with proof of sports physical examination and health insurance before or on the first day.
Required forms can be found at rsu40.org under “Programs”, “Athletics” and “Athletic Forms”. Parents can turn in paperwork at the main offices, fax to the attention of the athletic director Matt Lash at 832-2280 or 832-5710, by email or handing in on the first date.
Each athlete should come to practice in appropriate clothing and footwear and be prepared for hot conditions. Bring plenty of water or sports drinks.
Unless otherwise noted, the first day of tryouts/practices for MVHS student-athletes is on Monday, Aug. 14 (MMS starts later).
Medomak Valley High School
The MVHS schedules include:
Cross country — Runners will meet on the MVHS track from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday until school begins. The coach is George Gould and he can be reached at 207-215-9729 or gmgould7@gmail.com.
Golf — Golfers will meet at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Appropriate golf attire is required. The coach is Kevin Richardson and he can be reached at 860-803-6094 or kevin_richardson@rsu40.org.
Girls soccer — Players will meet on the MMS soccer field from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cleats, sneakers, mouth guards and shin guards are required for practice. The coach is Darryl Townsend and he can be reached at 207-975-2700 or stormcoachdt@gmail.com.
Boys soccer — Players will meet on the MVHS baseball field from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cleats, sneakers, mouth guards and shin guards are required for practice. The coach is Brian Campbell and he can be reached at 207-215-3111 or brian_campbell@rsu40.org.
Football — Players will meet from from 4 to 6 p.m. on the front field at MVHS. Players who did not attend equipment handout day should arrive at 3 p.m. The coach is Ryan Snell and he can be reached at 207-735-4769 or rsnell3232@hotmail.com.
Fall cheer — Cheerleaders will meet Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16-17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the MVHS gymnasium. For more information, contact Lash at 207-542-1475 or email Matthew_Lash@rsu40.org.
Medomak Middle School
The MMS schedules include:
Football — Players will meet from 4 to 6 p.m., starting Monday, Aug. 14, Monday through Friday on the front field at Medomak Valley High School until school begins. Equipment handout day was on Sunday, Aug. 13. Any players who did not attend equipment handout day should arrive at 3 p.m. Cleats and mouth guards are required. The coach is Keith Simmons and he can be reached at 207-691-4151 or khisimmons@hotmail.com.
Boys and girls soccer — Players will meet for practice on Monday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will practice Monday through Friday. Tryouts are Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 30-31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Cleats and mouth guards are required. The boys coach is Alanna Starr and she can be reached at Alanna_Starr@rsu40.org and the girls coach Karen Gardiner who can be reached at Karen_Gardiner@rsu40.org.
Cross country — Runners will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in front of MMS. Week one practices will be Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 29-31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The coach is Lorraine Knight and she can be reached at Lorraine_Knight@rsu40.org.