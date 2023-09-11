For the 16th year, the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has selected 10 finalists for the 2023 Student Athlete of the Year Award.
The finalists are nominated by athletic directors from Camden Hills, Oceanside, Medomak Valley, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay, Wiscasset, Islesboro, North Haven, and Vinalhaven schools.
The athletes must have had an outstanding year of accomplishments in their sport or sports and have also shown the attributes of a student-athlete of high integrity, who demonstrates leadership and who is respected by their peers as well as coaches and fans.
The nominees are requested to send in additional information to the committee about their athletic accomplishments, involvement in their communities and reflections on the importance of sports in their lives.
All the finalists are invited to attend the 16th annual Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet Saturday, October 21 at the Rockland Elks Club, at which time, along with the adult inductees, they will receive their recognitions and winners will be announced.
Banquet tickets can be purchased through any Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame director or by contacting Dave Ames at damesref@tidewater.net. Tickets are $30 per person and $20 for children 12 or younger.
The five female finalists for 2023 are Wiscasset's Emily Gilliam, Camden Hills' Amelia Johnson, Lincoln Academy's Natalie Kaler and Oceanside's Audrey Mackie and Maddie Ripley.
The five male finalists for 2023 are Medomak Valley's Marshall Addy and Isaac Simmons, Boothbay Region's Kayden Ames, Camden Hills' Julian Henderson and Oceanside's Gavin Ripley.
These athletes have excelled in a variety of sports including basketball, field hockey, sailing, softball, tennis, soccer, wrestling, football, cross country, baseball and track and field.
Gilliam is a senior at Wiscasset High School and an accomplished athlete in cross country, swimming and track and field. In cross country, she was part of the team the won the 2022 Mountain Valley Conference Championship and went on to qualify for in the state meet. In swimming, she qualified for the state meet in back-to-back years, competing in 200 medley, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle. In track and field, she competed in the MVC championships in 300-meter hurdles, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay and and 4x800 relay. She qualified for states in all three relays, with the 4x800 team finishing fourth. As a senior, she is continuing with her three seasonal sports and is a member of student council, president of the National Honor Society and represented Wiscasset at Dirigo State.
Johnson is a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School and is an accomplished athlete in soccer, basketball and track. In soccer, she was named to the 2022 Class A KVAC all-conference first team and was a key player on the team that finished as Class A North runners-up. In basketball, she was named to the Class A KVAC all-conference team and helped lead the Windjammers to the Class A North quarterfinal round. In track and field, she is an outstanding hurdler, competing the past three years in the Class A KVAC 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x100 relay. She placed third as a freshman, first as a junior, and second as a junior. In the state meet in hurdles, she placed fourth as a sophomore and sixth as a junior. Her activities include student council, National Honor Society, PEERS and Habitat for Humanity. She also volunteers by coaching younger soccer athletes at The Pitch, teaching middle school hurdlers and assisting at summer basketball camps.
Kaler is a senior at Lincoln Academy and has earned varsity letters as a sophomore and a junior in soccer, basketball and softball. In soccer, she played right defensive back and, as a shooting guard, was named to the KVAC Class B second team in basketball and was invited to play in the MAC All-Star Game. Kaler devotes much of her time to softball playing for Lincoln Academy in the spring and playing on the Maine Thunder travel softball team in the summer, with winter practices as well. She plays pitcher, shortstop, and right field. Maine Thunder plays in tournaments throughout New England, winning one in Vermont, runners-up in the Fastpitch Nation Points Championship in Connecticut and placing in the top five in others. Her activities at Lincoln Academy include National Honor Society, prom committee, and yearbook. She assists in coaching youth athletes in soccer, basketball and softball camps, including pitching sessions for Little League and officiating soccer and basketball. In the summer, Kaler works at Round Top Ice Cream.
Mackie is a 2023 graduate of Oceanside High School where she was an outstanding athlete in soccer and basketball. She was a leader in the Oceanside girls basketball team’s drive to win the 2022 Class B Girls basketball state championship and 2023 Class B regional runner-up. Mackie was named the 2022 Class B South regional tournament's Most Outstanding Player and was selected to play on the McDonalds All-Star Team in 2023. She became a 1000-point scorer and is the leading scorer at Oceanside for career points with 1271. During her career, Audrey made the KVAC Class B Basketball First Team for 2020, 2022, and 2023 (award not given in 2021 due to COVID). She is also credited with scoring the second highest number of three-pointers in the state of Maine with a total of 227. At Oceanside High School, Mackie was a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, and graduated in the top four percent of her class with summa cum laude honors. She has played AAU basketball every spring and summer with the Maine Firecrackers based in Saco, traveling all throughout New England and the eastern seaboard to play top competition. Over her career, she has assisted at the MAC skills camp, the Mini Mariner Oceanside camps and a skills camp at St. Michaels College in Vermont, where she will be attending this fall as a redshirt freshman and continuing her career in basketball and studying Computer Science.
Maddie Ripley is a two-time finalist for this award and is entering her senior year at Oceanside High School this fall, where she will continue to compete in field hockey, wrestling, and softball. For her three years in high school, wrestling in the boys division, she has wrestled in weight class 106-pounds and 113-pounds, becoming the 2022 Class B KVAC Champion, two-time regional champion, state runner-up and state champion (a first for a girl in the boys division). Ripley won the girls state championship in wrestling in 2022 and 2023, was named Maine state female wrestler of the year and team MVP 2022 and 2023 and was the girls New England champion in 2021 and 2022. Ripley placed third in 2023. In additional 2023 tournaments, she was the Rhode Island tournament champion, Maine Women’s Freestyle champion, Team Husky Classic champions, Westlake team runner-up, Westlake individual champion, Husky individual runner-up and Cheverus individual champion. She earned “All American” status with her performance at 2023 Nationals, Northeast Nationals 3rd Place and runner-up at Virginia Beach Nationals. In softball, Ripley has played varsity all three years with batting averages of .630 and .702, respectively, and was named team MVP 2021 and 2022 and received the 2023 Coaches Award. In her school community, Maddie is an honor roll student and an Oceanside Pride Award recipient who has logged over 70 hours volunteering in peewee and middle school wrestling and pee wee football, as well as middle school field hockey. Ripley is a Certified CNA through the MCST program, passed her state exam and has done clinicals at Windward Gardens and Pen Bay Medical Center. She plans to go to college to become a nurse.
Ames is a two-time finalist for this award and is entering his senior year at Boothbay Region High School, where he has been an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track and field. In football, he was Rookie of the Year for the Seahawks his freshman year, offensive player of the year his junior year as well as being named to the Campbell Conference All-Conference team. During his senior year, he was named MVP and second team All-Star. Ames played quarterback, running back, linebacker and kicker. In basketball, he was part of the team that won the MVC Championship, and, in his junior year, received an All-Conference MVC honorable mention and was the Seahawks co-captain. As a senior, Ames was MVC academic All Star, in the MVC senior game, co-MVP and finished second in the conference in assists per game for the season. In track and field, he excelled in discus, placing sixth in the Class C State meet as a freshman. As a junior, he was MVC Champion, first team All-Star and Class C State Champion. In shot put, he placed third in the state as a freshman and was named an MVC Second Team All-Star. As a senior, Ames was MVC and Class C state champion in shot put and discus, in which he broke a school record that was over 20 years old and recorded the second farthest throw in the state. He is passionate about physical fitness and weight lifting, works at Hogden’s Boatyard and volunteers at the Midcoast Animal Thrift Shop as well as reffing youth league basketball games, youth basketball camps, youth football games and middle school track meets.
Addy is entering his senior year at Medomak Valley where he is an accomplished athlete in football, wrestling, and track and field. In football, he was a big part of Medomak Valley's football success - 2021 Class C North runner-up, 2022 Class C North champions and 2022 state runners-up. Addy was named first team All-Conference offensive guard in 2021 and 2022, first team All-Conference defensive end in 2022 and honorable mention defensive end 2021. In wrestling, he was Medomak Valley's most valuable wrestler 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. As a sophomore, he was the Class B South 220-pound regional champion and the state Class B 220-pound champion as a junior. In track and field, Addy competed in shot put, discus and javelin and was named to the KVAC Class B All Conference team in shot put in 2023 and placed seventh in the 2023 state meet in discus. In his school community, Addy is a member of National Honor Society, PAWS, and Sources of Strength. He also assists at youth football camps, middle school track meets, youth wrestling tournaments, and with the unified basketball team.
Henderson is a 2023 high honor roll graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School, who excelled in wrestling and sailing and is now enrolled at the US Coast Guard Academy and is on their D1 sailing team. He was varsity skipper and team captain on the Camden Hills sailing team, which competes in five regatta races in the fall and spring. Henderson was a leader on the CHRHS team winning the Pen Bay League championship in 2021 and 2022. As wrestler, he complied a record of 167 wins and 15 losses in three years (no wrestling due to COVID during his sophomore year). He was an undefeated Class A KVAC and regional champion for those three years and two-time Class A state champion in his weight class. As a junior, Henderson was All-State runner-up and as a senior was All-State Champion. As a junior and senior, he qualified for the New England's and represented Team Maine on Maine/Nebraska exchange all three years. In addition, Henderson was captain on the Camden Hills team that won the 2021 and 2022 Class A KVAC and regional championships. In his school and community, Julian was a three-year member of NHS, class president for two years and a member of student council. In addition, was was active in Camden for Community Club, PALS, PEERS, Habitat for Humanity Club, AIO Food Pantry, was a Hunting Guide and assisted with the Camden-Rockport Middle School wrestling program. Henderson was also a youth sailing instructor for four years, moving from apprentice, to junior to senior sailing instructor.
Gavin Ripley is a two-time finalist for this award and entering his senior year at Oceanside High School, where he will continue playing football, wrestling, and baseball. In football, he is a versatile player at tailback, cornerback, wide receiver, and linebacker. He was named Big 11 Football Conference second team in 2022 and was a big part of the team that made it to the semifinal round. In wrestling, Ripley has competed at the 126-pound and 132-pound weight class and was the 2023 KVAC champion, 2022 and 2023 Class B South regional champion, the 2022 and 2023 Maine state Class B champion and 2022 Maine All-State Champion. He has qualified in 2022 and 2023 for the New England's and competed at the Virginia Beach Nationals in 2023. In other 2023 competitions, Ripley has been Westlake champion, Zeb Leavitt Memorial Invitational champion, Cheverus Individual champion, Husky Winter Classic champion, two-time MVP male 132-pound Wrestler of the Year, Westlake team champions and Cheverus team champion. In baseball, Ripley played center field and pitcher and helped the Mariners advance to the regional semifinals. He also played Babe Ruth baseball and was named to the All-Star team in 2021. At Oceanside High School, Gavin is an honor student and recipient of the Oceanside Pride Award. He has spend over 120 hours volunteering in peewee and middle school wrestling and football, including three years of volunteering at Babe Ruth tournaments.
Simmons is a 2023 honor graduate of Medomak Valley High School, where he was outstanding in football and baseball. In football, he was a leader in the MVHS team’s success - 2021 and 2022 Big 11 Champions, 2022 Class C regional champion and state Class C runner-up. In 2022, Simmons was varsity football captain, received the Coach's Award for MVHS varsity football and was named named Big 11 Conference first team linebacker and center. He also earned KVAC All-Academic in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In baseball, Simmons played first base and pitcher and was named to 2021 and 2023 KVAC second team all-conference, was team MVP and was selected to the 2023 Maine state Senior All Star Baseball team. In his school community, Simmons volunteers as a Little League umpire, youth football camp instructor and with the middle school field crew. He future plans include being a full-time lobsterman.