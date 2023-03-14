The Pine Tree Wrestling League has continued to chug along in recent weeks with the postseason tournaments around the corner.
With the regular season nearly in the books, the larger tourneys will begin on Saturday, March 25 with the East regional at Belfast Area High School and West regional at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.
The PTWL championships will be on Saturday, April 1 at Nokomis High School in Newport.
The following is a recap of recently-reported results:
Lions prowl to 3-0 mark in Rockland meet
At Rockland March 11, the Lions went unbeaten on the day against Bangor, Somerhill and host Oceanside.
Troy Howard earned a 69-24 win over Bangor, a 69-18 win over Somerhill and a 70-16 victory over Oceanside.
The individual results, with Belfast grapplers listed first, were:
75 pounds — Troy Howard lost by forfeit to Jataveous Ripley, Ocean; lost by forfeit to Aiden Robichaud, Som; and lost by forfeit to Remington Hogan, Bgr.
81 pounds — Max Dyer, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside. Ryder Walsh, TH, defeated Kadence Fogg, Som., 9-0; and defeated Marvin Lampart, Bgr, 14-0.
87 pounds — Jacob Evans, TH, defeated Carter Elliot, Ocean, 12-6; pinned Issack Spencer, Som, at 3:59; and defeated Aiden Emanetoga, Bgr., 16-0.
93 pounds — Dominic Kyser, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside; pinned Alexi Kelly, Som., at 2:22; and pinned Al Kalderwise, Bgr., at 1:01.
99 pounds — Dom Cummings, TH, pinned Andrew Burchett, Ocean, at 0:22; defeated Ethan Larrabee, Som., 19-3; and won by forfeit over Bangor.
105 pounds — Noah Parenteau, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside, Somerville and Bangor.
117 pounds — Dennis McIntyre, TH, pinned Garrett Tolman, Ocean, at 3:29; and won by forfeit over Somerville and Bangor.
123 pounds — Mathias Travis, TH, pinned Austin Lamb, Ocean, at 0:42; pinned Boston Bowning, Som., at 1:07; and was pinned by Josh Wood, Bgr.
130 pounds — Kayden Cox, TH, was pinned by Wyatt Banow, Ocean, at 2:20; and won by forfeit over Somerville and Bangor.
137 pounds — Stephen Sanford, TH, lost to Bryce Brown, Ocean, 11-5; won by forfeit over Somerville
145 pounds — Ryker White, TH, pinned Spencer Patten, Ocean, at 1:15; was pinned by Hunter Christiansen, Som., at 1:17; and won by forfeit over Bangor.
155 pounds — Piper Leone, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside, Somerville and Bangor.
170 pounds — Zadie Page, TH, was pinned by Ocean Keister, Ocean, at 0:18; was pinned by Zadie Page, TH, at 2:54; and won by forfeit over Bangor.
195 pounds — Marcos Benitez, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside and Somerville; and was pinned by Gabriel Brewer, Bgr., at 0:43.
240 pounds — James Hines, TH, won by forfeit over Oceanside and Somerville; and pinned Brady Bouchard, Bgr., at 3:41.
Riverhawks finish 1-2 in quad-meet
At Bucksport March 11, the Riverhawks soared to a win — and were pinned to the mat twice — against a smattering of PTWL teams.
The Riverhawks earned a 42-24 win over Mount View, while falling 64-18 against Mattanawcook and 54-30 to host Bucksport.
Individual results, with Medomak grapplers listed first, were:
75 pounds — Pierce Achorn, MMS, won by forfeit over Bucksport and Mount View; and was pinned by Gabe Fiske, Matt., at 0:40.
93 pounds — Jacoby Achorn, MMS, was pinned by Jace Jackson, Buck; was pinned by Tyler Smith, Matt., at 0:59; and won by forfeit over Mount View.
105 pounds — Connor Benner, MMS, was pinned by Edward Powers, Buck; was pinned by B. Harper, Matt., at 0:41; and pinned Gavin Milliken, MtV, at 0:33.
117 pounds — Nick Bowman, MMS, pinned Cami Sahl, Buck; lost to Xander Springer, Matt., 19-7; and was pinned by Kyle Jacobs, MtV, at 2:47.
123 pounds — Grayson Downing, MMS, won by forfeit over Bucksport; and pinned Bryce Dicker, Matt., at 1:03. Leah Havener, MMS, won by forfeit over Mount View.
130 pounds — Grayson Downing, MMS, pinned Ella Rhyne, MtV, at 0:16.
137 pounds — Travis Kennedy-Bemis, MMS, won by forfeit over Bucksport and Mattanawcook Academy; and pinned Aaron Hartley, MtV, at 0:54.
240 pounds — Josh Martz, MMS, won by forfeit over Bucksport, Mattanawcook Academy and Mount View.
Schooners sail to three wins
At Rockport March 11, the Schooners continued to sail through the regular season with three more victories.
Camden-Rockport bested Nokomis of Newport 45-33, Winslow 51-34 and Ellsworth 78-0.
Individual results, with Camden-Rockport wrestlers listed first, were:
75 pounds — Zachary Clark, CR, was pinned by Sam Nyce, Nok; was pinned by Owen Vigue, Win; and won by forfeit over Ellsworth.
81 pounds — Camden-Rockport lost by forfeit to Gabe Frasier, Nok; and lost by forfeit to Liam McKenny, Win.
87 pounds — Keagan Kelly, CR, pinned Alex Brown, Nok; and won by forfeit over Ellsworth. Chase McLaughlin, CR, won by forfeit over Winslow.
93 pounds — Chase McLaughlin, CR, lost to Alistair White, Nok, 15-10; and won by forfeit over Ellsworth. Keagan Kelly, CR, pinned Harlen Fortin, Win; and pinned Peyton Bishop, Vass.
99 pounds — Kergan Tomann, CR, pinned Madison Morrill, Nok; won by forfeit over Winslow; lost to Kergan Thomann, Vass, 12-5; and pinned Sora Mae Bukoski, Ells.
105 pounds — Gage Esancy, CR, won by forfeit over Nokomis; pinned Kayla Giroux, Win; and pinned Darion Wescott, Ells.
111 pounds — Dominic Turner, CR, won by forfeit over Nokomis and Ellsworth; and defeated Quincy Nesbitt, Win, 7-4.
117 pounds — Hayden Clark, CR, won by forfeit over Nokomis and Ellsworth; and was pinned by Jason Feylor, Win.
123 pounds — Ethan Dingle, CR, pinned Adayle Laughly, Nok; lost to Lio Garcia, Wins, 14-4; and pinned Cylus Frank, Ells.
130 pounds — Cayden Dinneen, CR, lost to Ava McGinnis, Nok, 11-9; pinned Pierson Laverdiere, Win; and pinned Peyton Dowe, Vass. Spencer Woodbury, CR, won by forfeit over Ellsworth.
137 pounds — Camden-Rockport lost by forfeit to Connor Sprague, Nok; and lost by forfeit to Jackson Powell, Win. Cayden Dineen, CR, won by forfeit over Ellsworth.
145 pounds — Ryder Lombardo, CR, defeated Zack Furrow, Nok, 8-6; pinned Ben Powell, Win; and pinned Scott Boutaugh, Ells.
155 pounds — Henry Main, CR, lost to Kurt Calloway, Nok, 20-15; pinned Patrick Loubier, Win; and won by forfeit over Ellsworth.
170 pounds — Silas Moody, CR, won by forfeit over Nokomis; and pinned Aiden Sykes, Ells.
195 pounds — Silas Moody, CR, pinned Emilee Feyler, Win.
240 pounds — Camden-Rockport lost by forfeit to Chase Davis, Nok.
Schooners to sail wins over Lions, Mustangs
At Rockport March 8, the Schooners emerged with wins over both Troy Howard and Mount View.
Camden-Rockport pinned down a 54-39 win over the Lions and a 76-12 triumph over the Mustangs.
Individual results, with Camden-Rockport wrestlers listed first, were:
75 pounds — Zachary Clark, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View and Troy Howard.
81 pounds — Sully Coleman, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and was pinned by Ryder Walsh, TH, at 0:56. Walsh also won by forfeit over Mount View.
87 pounds — Keagan Kelly, CR, defeated Danny Bosco, MtV, 9-0; and lost to Jacob Evans, TH, 3-2. Evans also defeated Bosco 3-0.
93 pounds — Chase McLaughlin, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and was pinned by Dom Kyser, TH. Kyser also won by forfeit over Mount View.
99 pounds — Kergan Thomann, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and was pinned by Dominic Simpson, TH. Simpson also won by forfeit over Mount View.
105 pounds — Gage Esancy, CR, pinned Gavin Milliken, MtV; and was pinned by Noah Parenteau, TH. Parenteau pinned Gavin Millken at 1:19.
111 pounds — Dominic Turner, CR, pinned Connor Milligan, MtV; and won by forfeit over Troy Howard. Kyle Jacobs, MtV, was pinned by Landon Lemar, TH.
117 pounds — Hayden Clark, CR, was pinned by Kyle Jacobs, MtV; and pinned Landon Lemar, TH.
123 pounds — Ethan Dingle, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and pinned Faith Maxcy, TH. Maxcy won by forfeit over Mount View.
130 pounds — Cayden Dineen, CR, pinned Ella Rhyne, MtV; and pinned Kaden Cox, TH. Cox pinned Rhyne at 0:17.
137 pounds — Nate Wooden, CR, pinned Ross VonDrake, MtV; and pinned Stephen Sanford, TH. VonDrake defeated Sanford 5-2.
145 pounds — Ryder Lombardo, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and pinned Piper Leone, TH. Ryker White, TH, won by forfeit over Mount View.
155 pounds — Henry Main, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and pinned Ryker White, TH. Piper Leone, TH, won by forfeit over Mount View.
170 pounds — Silas Moody, CR, won by forfeit over Mount View; and pinned Zady Paige, TH. Paige won by forfeit over Mount View.
195 pounds — Camden-Rockport lost by forfeit to Chad Cole, MtV; and lost by forfeit to Marcos Benitez, TH. Cole pinned Benitez at 0:16.
240 pounds — Camden-Rockport lost by forfeit to J.D. Hines, TH. Hines won by forfeit over Mount View.
Mariners, Riverhawks grapple with success
At Waldoboro March 8, the Mariners and Riverhawks each came up short in their efforts to secure a win against the Black Raiders.
The Mariners were defeated 60-30 and the Riverhawks 69-6 against Winslow, while Oceanside earned a 42-24 win over Medomak in the battle between the two local teams.
Individual results, with Medomak wrestlers listed first, were:
75 pounds — Pierce Achorn, MMS, was pinned by Jatevous Ripley, Ocean, at 1:00; and was pinned by Owen Vigue, Win, at 0:40. Ripley, Ocean, was pinned by Vigue, Win, at 0:46.
87 pounds — Medomak lost by forfeit to Carter Elliot, Ocean; and lost by forfeit to Liam McKenney, Win. Elliott, Ocean, pinned Leo Palumbo, Win.
93 pounds — Jacoby Achorn, MMS, won by forfeit over Oceanside; and was pinned by Harlen Fortin, Win, at 0:28. Oceanside lost by forfeit to Fortin, Win. Carter Elliot, Ocean, pinned Peyton Bishop, Vass.
105 pounds — Connor Benner, MMS, pinned Andrew Burchett, Ocean, at 3:40; and pinned Kayla Giroux, Win, at 0:47. Burchett, Ocean, pinned Giroux, Win, at 2:44.
117 pounds — Leah Havener, MMS, was pinned by Everett Tolman, Ocean, at 2:28. Nick Bowman, MMS, was pinned by Jonathon Kesaris, Win, at 0:47. Tolman, Ocean, was pinned by Kesaris, Win, at 0:46.
123 pounds — Grayson Downing, MMS, pinned Austin Lamb, Ocean, at 0:56; and lost to Jason Feyler, Win, 8-5. Lamb, Ocean, was pinned by Feyler, Win, at 0:52.
130 pounds — Tycen Maschino, MMS, was pinned by Wyatt Banow, Ocean; and was pinned by Pierson Laverdiere, Win, at 1:05. Banow, Ocean, pinned Laverdiere, Win, at 1:05. Banow, Ocean, pinned Peyton Dove, Vass, at 0:44.
137 pounds — Travis Kennedy-Bemis, MMS, was pinned by Bryce Gushee-Brown, Ocean, at 0:40; and was pinned by Jackson Powell, Win, at 2:04. Gushee-Brown, Ocean, pinned Powell, Win, at 2:47.
145 pounds — Medomak lost by forfeit to Spencer Patten, Ocean. Patten, Ocean, was pinned by Ben Powell, Win at 0:40.
195 pounds — Ocean Keister, Ocean, won by forfeit over Medomak and Winslow.
240 pounds — Josh Martz, MMS, won by forfeit to Oceanside; and was pinned by Ben Thomas, Win, at 1:29.