For every sport, one of the most anticipated days of the season is opening day. Traditionally, opening day is a one-time event, but Wiscasset Speedway is unique in the fact the track gets to celebrate two opening days to kick off the season.
More than 75 competitors were on-site for the Group 2 season-opener on Saturday, April 29, which included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners.
The program kicked off with a 35–lap spotlight feature for the Strictly Streets. Wade Kennedy was fastest in practice and also led the charge in the heat race. Kennedy got the jump on Jeremy Glasier in the feature and began to pull away from his competitors. Josh St. Clair, in a Lightning McQueen-inspired race car, also was on the move early, as he cleared Zach Emerson for second on lap five.
A lap-nine caution brought the field together and Kennedy and St. Clair went head-to-head for the top spot on the restart. Kennedy pulled ahead with the advantage, but St. Clair kept pace. St. Clair pulled to his inside door on lap 16, and cleared low for the top spot. Kennedy began to lose ground as he fell third to Kurt Hewins two laps later.
A late-race caution brought the field together one final time, but St. Clair held strong, as he captured the victory, Hewins and Kennedy rounded out the top three.
Adam Chadbourne and Ryan Ripley led the charge in the T&L Modifieds. The drivers led the field to green in the 30-lap feature. Chadbourne pulled ahead with the advantage, but was met with heartbreak on lap 15 as he blew up and came to a stop on the track, which resulted in a mid-race caution and prematurely ended his day.
Ripley took over from there and continued to lead the pack through multiple cautions.
Tyler Robbins took a spin on the final restart, but managed to stay on the track as the field remained green, as he maneuvered the remainder of the race with his hood plastered to his windshield, which blocked his vision. Ripley sailed into the victory as Nick Reno followed and Scott Trask beat Wayne Whitten by a nose at the line to complete the podium.
Chip Farrington won the qualifying heat in the Chestnut Auto Roadrunners and continued his dominance in the 20-lap feature, as he led wire to wire to win the race. Noah McGrath and David Whitelaw rounded out the top three.
Zach Audet drew pole for the Outlaw Mini heat and led green to checkered, which resulted in him starting the 25-lap feature in first alongside his teammate, Kyle Willette. Audet led the charge in the feature, but trouble brewed behind the leaders as Tyler Dinsmore and Jimmy Childs tangled on lap seven, as Dinsmore took a hard hit to the wall in turn three.
Audet continued to pace the field, but mechanical troubles plagued the #19 machine with four laps to go, which resulted in a fire under the vehicle. The race was red-flagged and Willette took over the top spot. Willette, the defending champion, held off his competitors to pick up the victory. Brothers Bryan and Craig Robbins completed the podium.
The program concluded with a 40-lap feature from the Late Models. Shane Clark and brothers, Ryan and Josh St. Clair, picked up the three heat race wins. Clark took off with the advantage over Ryan St. Clair in the feature. The leaders began to navigate lap traffic at halfway and Ryan St. Clair was posed with sudden mechanical troubles, as he descended through the field. Scottie Hall took a spin on lap 31, which resulted in a caution.
Will Collins took over on the restart and began to pull away. A late-race caution brought the field together, but Collins maintained his edge. Thirteen-year-old Daniel Harding went head-to-head with veteran Chris Burgess in the closing laps, as he battled for the final spot on the podium.
Collins took the victory as Clark followed. Harding beat Burgess at the line, completing the podium. Following post-race inspection, Harding was disqualified due to a tire softener violation and Burgess was awarded third place.
The second season-opener proved full of exciting racing in ech division, a great sign of things to come this season.
The official results from April 29 racing were:
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (35 laps) — 1, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 2, Kurt Hewing, Turner; 3, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 4, Jeremy Glasier, Appleton; 5, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 6, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 7, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 8, Mac Hannan Jr., Washington; 9, Dylan Lancaster, Skowhegan; 10, Scott Eck, Lancaster, 11, Joe Harriman, Montville; 12, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 13, Ashton Reynolds, Liberty; 14, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth; 15, Landon Tapley, Washington; 16, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; 17, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; and 18, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls.
T&L Automotive Modifieds (25 laps) — 1, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 2, Nick Reno, West Bath; 3, Scott Trask, Richmond; 4, Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk; 5, Garritt McKee, Dixmont; 6, Faith Cleaves, Pownal; 7, Matt Sanborn, Hermon; 8, Mike Brown, Hope; 9, Tyler Robbins, Montville; 10, Doug Phillips. Phillips; 11, Steve Reno, West Bath; 13, Ryan Robinson, Clinton; and 14, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich.
Chestnut Auto Roadrunners (20 laps) — 1, Chip Farrington, town unavailable; 2, Noah McGrath, Sanford; 3, David Whitelaw, Readfield; 4, Ken Turner, South China; 5, Kayle McLatchy, Jay; 6, Kyle Enman, Durham; 7, Lane Muir, Hope; and 8, Tyler Field, Warren.
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (20 laps) — 1, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 2, Bryan Robbins, Montville; 3, Craig Robbins, Montville; 4, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 5, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 6, Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 7, Ian Fraser, Belmont; 8, Jimmy Childs, Leeds; and 10, Tyler Dinsmore, Newcastle.
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (25 laps) — 1, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 2, Shane Clark, Winterport; 3, Chris Burgess, Hartford; 4, Jet Decker, Chesterville; 5, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 6, Alex Waltz, Walpole; 7, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 8, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 9, Zack Bowie, Greene; 10, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 11, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 12, Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 13, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 14, Scott Hall, Jay; 15, Ryan Esancy, Appleton; 16, James Doucette, Skowhegan; 17, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 18, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 19, Ryan Dinsmore, Limerick; 20, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; and 21, Frank Moulton, Pittsfield.
