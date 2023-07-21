Sports

Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame logo
Image courtesy of Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame

WALDOBORO — The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has announced its induction Class of 2023, which includes eight to be honored at the 16th annual induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Rockland Elks Lodge.

Those to be inducted are Tim Boetsch, Megan Cressler, David Gaw (posthumous), Matt MacKenzie, Tyler McFarland, Faye Morrill (posthumous), John Shaw and Melissa “Missy” Williams.