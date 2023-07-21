WALDOBORO — The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has announced its induction Class of 2023, which includes eight to be honored at the 16th annual induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Rockland Elks Lodge.
Those to be inducted are Tim Boetsch, Megan Cressler, David Gaw (posthumous), Matt MacKenzie, Tyler McFarland, Faye Morrill (posthumous), John Shaw and Melissa “Missy” Williams.
This year the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame added a new group of individuals to be recognized, which is a Legends category. Legends are individuals who have done a "great deal for their Midcoast community through sports, doing such things as a volunteer, coach, official, scorer, timer, administrator or other supportive roles," said Dave Ames, secretary/treasurer of MCSHOF.
Each year up to four individuals will be recognized.
The first group of Legends to be honored at the 16th induction banquet include Lou Cook of Union, Warren Cossette of Wiscasset, Dana Dow of Waldoboro and Bob Oxton of Camden.
Tickets for the induction banquet go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and can be purchased through any Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame director or by contacting Ames at damesref@tidewater.net. Tickets are $35 per person, with children 12 or young $20.
The follow is a summary of each inductee's accomplishments:
Tim Boetsch — Boetsch graduated from Camden-Rockport High School in 1999 where he was a four-time state wrestling champion in his weight class. He was named an All-American wrestler during his junior year and placed third in the National All-American Tournament. He compiled a high school record of 147 wins and only seven losses. Boetsch went on to Lock Haven University, in Lock Haven, Pa. on a wrestling scholarship where he competed four years. A college roommate and teammate got him interested in Mixed Martial Arts, where he competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), under the name of “The Barbarian.” Boetsch competed for 11 years at that level, which is a long career, accumulating a record of 21 wins versus 13 losses. He was ranked as high as No. 5 in the World Middleweight category. One of Boetsch's most memorable bouts was at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in August of 2014 where, as an underdog, he scored a second-round TKO over Brad Tavares before a full house home state crowd. Boetsch retired from UFC in 2019 and in 2021 became the wrestling coach at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury, Pa., where in 2023 he was voted the district coach of the year.
Megan Cressler — Cressler is a 2000 graduate of Camden-Rockport High School, where she was a four-year starter for the Windjammers girls basketball team. During her senior year she led the team to a state Class B championship, earned tournament most valuable player honors and first-team All-State recognition that year. She also was a 1,000-point scorer for the Windjammers. Cressler went on to the University of Southern Maine where she was a starter for the Huskies, as she helped lead them to multiple Little East Conference titles and four straight appearances in the Division III National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament. Cressler was a 1,000 point scorer for the Huskies, received the Paula D. Hodgdon Leadership Award and was inducted into the USM Husky Hall of Fame in 2014. After graduation from college, she embarked on a coaching career, starting at Lincolnville Central School, then moving to Belfast to coach the Lion girls, leading them to two consecutive Eastern tournament appearances. In 2009 she became an assistant at Camden Hills Regional High School, then became the Windjammers' head coach in 2014.
David Gaw (posthumous) — Gaw was a standout athlete at Boothbay Region High School, excelling in football, basketball, baseball and golf. Baseball was his strongest sport, where he started all four years as a pitcher and first baseman. The Seahawks won the league title four years he played. In football, during the 1958 season his team won the state championship, going undefeated, allowing only six points the entire season. Gaw also played golf in 1959, where the team won the schoolboy state championship. In 1957 and 1958 Gaw played American Legion Baseball for the Smith-Tobey Team of Bath. The team won two state championships while Gaw played and he was voted the all-star first baseman. Gaw went on to the University of Maine where he played baseball four years. During his senior year he was voted captain of the team and was selected All-State in 1962 and 1963. Coach Jack Butterfield said Gaw was one of the most powerful and best hitters that he had coached. After graduation from UMaine, Gaw went on to teach, coach basketball and baseball at Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford plus serve as the athletic director. He coached baseball 23 years, compiling a record of 319 wins versus 119 losses, winning the Penquis League Championship three times. In 1984, March 16 was noted as Dave Gaw Day by the town of Guilford. In 2016 the baseball field was named after him and he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018
Matt MacKenzie — MacKenzie is a 2006 graduate of Medomak Valley High School where he lettered in basketball, becoming one of the top five scorers in school history and selected first-team all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference and getting all-Maine recognition. MacKenzie went on to Husson University in Bangor where he lettered in basketball four years, from 2007-2010. He finished his college career with 1,300 points, 465 rebounds, 51 assists, 73 steals and 38 blocked shots in a 105-game career. He captained the Eagles during his senior year, and, in 2009. he led the team to their first North Atlantic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III national championship tournament. He was voted most valuable player of the 2009 NAC tournament. He earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Court in 2009 and 2010. He also ranks among Husson University’s all-time career leaders in free-throws attempted (446), field-goal percentage(.572), field goals made (539) and blocked shots. After graduation from Husson, MacKenzie received his master's degree from the University of Arkansas. While working as an assistant basketball coach for the Husson women’s team, he started Results in 2011. This organization teaches and develops basketball players from all levels in Maine and houses a beautiful facility in Veazie.
Tyler McFarland — McFarland graduated from Camden Hills Regional High School in 2011 and is one of the all-time best basketball players to come from Maine. He is the all-time leading scorer in Camden Hills history, with 1,403 points. McFarland led his CHRHS teams to two straight state Class B championship undefeated seasons, received tournament most valuable player status three consecutive years, which was the first time that had been achjeved by any player and was voted Mr. Maine Basketball in 2011. McFarland played college basketball at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. where he became the all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,118 points. He also ranks No. 1 in filed goals (785) and minutes played per game (34.8). He ranks second in scoring average with 18.9 ppg, free-throw percentage(.867), blocked shots (162) and third in total minutes (3,897). He was voted an NABC Coaches Division 2 All-American in 2016.
Faye Morrill (posthumous) — Morrill is a 1970 graduate of Rockland District High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He went on to college at the University of Southern Maine where he lettered four years and served as team captain his junior and senior years. During his tenure at USM he became only the second player in school history to collect 1,000 rebounds while also scoring 1,000 points. In 1970 he was selected as a National Association of Intercollegiate Association Division III Small College All-American and in 1989 was inducted into the Husky Basketball Hall of Fame. Morrill passed away at the age of 53.
John Shaw — Shaw is a 1960 graduate of Camden High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. He went on to college at Gorham State Teachers College and received an advanced degree from Ohio State University. After college, Shaw taught and coached basketball at Rumford High School. Shaw's teams at Rumford, in the mid 1970s, were considered some of the best to play in Maine. His teams never had a losing record and were seeded No. 1 in Western Maine five straight years, winning the Western Maine title four consecutive years, were state champions in 1974, 1976 and 1977, winning the New England championship in 1976. His teams recorded 127 wins versus 37 losses during his tenure. Shaw's was recognized as a Maine Basketball Legend by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. Shaw's became the principal at Camden-Rockport High School and volunteered as an assistant coach there before his retirement.
Melissa “Missy” Wiliams — Williams was an outstanding athlete at Boothbay Region High School, as she graduated in 1989. She was known for her skills in golfing, where she was the top player on her team, besting most of the male players she competed against. Williams won the Maine schoolgirl golf title as a freshman in 1985-86. She was the Boothbay women’s club champion in 1984 and 1987. She was the Southern Maine Women’s runner-up in 1988 and 1989 and Southern Maine Women’s champion in 1991. She went on to earn her Class A PGA Professional status in 2006 in Florida and is the Head PGA Golf Professional at Tara Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Fla., as she has served in that position for 22 years. Williams has been recognized for numerous awards in Florida, some to include: Best of Bradenton Golf Instruction (2015), Top 100 Alumni at Golf Academy of America (2016-17), Vice-President of Southwest Chapter PGA (2021), Player Development Award (2021 & 2022), Specialized Professional Status in Golf Operations and Specialized Professional Status in Teaching & Coaching (2022).
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.