ROCKLAND — Midcoast Fitness Group and the Flanagan Community Center are excited to announce the first ever Midcoast Fitness Fair. The event will be a showcase of local fitness and sports, and self care businesses in the midcoast area that offer programs for adults 18 and older.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Flanagan Community Center, located at 61 Limerock Street in Rockland. The event is free to attend.