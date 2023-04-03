ROCKLAND — Midcoast Fitness Group and the Flanagan Community Center are excited to announce the first ever Midcoast Fitness Fair. The event will be a showcase of local fitness and sports, and self care businesses in the midcoast area that offer programs for adults 18 and older.
The event will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Flanagan Community Center, located at 61 Limerock Street in Rockland. The event is free to attend.
The organizers, Trina Johnson of Phoenix Fit and the creator of Midcoast Fitness Group and Donald Prescott, director of the Flanagan Community Center are seeking vendors for the fair. If you are a midcoast business or group in the area that offers sports and fitness programs for adults you are encouraged to make contact for a slot at the fair.
"The facebook group (@midcoastfitnessgroup), which was created earlier this year, has gained momentum and is successfully pairing adults who want to become (or stay) active with local businesses who can provide these services." said Johnson. "It's a win win for the fitness community." She added.
For more information on the fair or to become a vendor contact Trina Johnson 207-975-0165, makenoisewithtrina@gmail.com or Donald Prescott at 207-594-0321,
The Midcoast Fitness Group is a facebook group that was created in January 2023 for adults in the midcoast looking for fitness and sports opportunities. From fitness trainers, gyms, dance classes, yoga, team sports and hobbies it is a spot to find all that the midcoast offers.