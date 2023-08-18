CAMDEN — A Midcoast-based non-profit’s decision to pull out of three longstanding community race events has caused a ripple effect throughout the area.
One Community, Many Voices of Rockland, which has spearheaded the Megunticook Tinman Triathlon and Megunticook Race Festival at Barrett's Cove on Megunticook Lake in Camden, as well as the Ragged Mountain Scuttle at the Camden Snow Bowl, in recent years, has ended its relationship with those events, which leaves the future of two of the three in question.
Audrey Lovering, director of OCMV, said the organization “is not doing any races this year.”
“As a charity, we needed to explore really putting a full-time race director on payroll,” she said. “And that led to the bigger question of ‘What is our mission?’ We’re turning into a race event company versus a charity that focuses on our mission.”
The 43rd Megunticook Tinman Triathlon — previously referred to as the Megunticook Triathlon and before that the Maine Sport Triathlon — will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. at Barrett’s Cove in Camden.
However, the event will be without much of the typical fanfare and will return to its grassroots as a smaller event.
“It’s not going to be the big event it has been,” said Scott Layton, who has been the volunteer race director for the past five years and first participated in the triathlon in 2007. “[OCMV was] the insurance for the race. And with everyone’s busy schedule we were not able to get another person to come in and take over.”
The triathlon and race festivals were held at the same time and place.
The Ragged Mountain Scuttle, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Camden Snow Bowl, also will not be held. This year’s event, which always has included about a three-mile journey up-and-down the mountain, as well as dealing with a host of obstacles along the way, would have been the ninth.
Beth Ward, Camden Parks and Recreation director, said the Camden Snow Bowl and OCMV “have co-sponsored this event from the beginning and are sad they are taking a year off to regroup.”
“Our hope is there is a partnership for Beth at the Snow Bowl,” said Lovering. “We’re looking for a different organization to take our role over. Beth and I decided we couldn’t find anyone so we’d take a year off and we’d seek hopefully some new energy for next year to replace OCMV.”
The Megunticook Trail Festival found a race director in Ramona Larson. That event, which features 10-, 20 and 50-kilometer races and first began in 2020 under the guidance of David Hirschfield, will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Camden Hills State Park.
“When I heard that the future of this event was in jeopardy I decided to step in and take over,” said Larson on the event’s website, megunticooktrailfestival.com. “I have participated in this event every year that it has happened. As an ultra runner and active member of our local trail running community, I take a lot of pride in having a race like this in our state park. I also routinely host running retreats in these mountains through my company, Adventures in Wellness, and have seen first-hand the joy they can bring to others.
I’m excited to take David’s vision and grow it. I want this festival to not only be a destination race for ultra runners but also a race where locals come out to race, cheer, volunteer or just spend a day in Camden Hills State Park.”
All three events are held in the fall, often with little overlap in late August and September.
Lovering said the Megunticook Tinman Triathlon, Megunticook Race Festival and Ragged Mountain Scuttle “just need more than what we can handle.”
“Audrey was a huge part of the success we’ve had over the past five years,” said Layton. “She’s wonderful. But she works for One Community, Many Voices and they have their plan. And it doesn’t involve this.”
Layton said he hopes to find another person or organization to take over the Megunticook Tinman Triathlon. He added he hopes to be at the event going forward as a participant and is “happy to help, but I just can’t do all the logistics behind it.”
“You have to get the volunteers, then explain to them what they have to do, meet with them, give them jobs to do,” he said. “I just don’t have the time. We’re looking for someone that does have time and loves to race and wants to keep it together.”
As far as this year’s triathlon? It is for those with a deep-rooted love for the triathlon and the tradition of the event.
“It’s not a supported race,” he said. “There’s no cops, no people on every corner telling you where to go, it’s not like it was in the past. You have to know the course. Just show up and we’re going to race.”