CAMDEN — Megunticook Rowing master and junior rowers competed in the Cromwell Cup on Sunday, June 25 in Cambridge, Mass.
Hosted by Riverside Boat Club, the races were 1,000-meter sprints on the Charles River.
The conditions were terrific, said Olivia Goodwin-Cook of Megunticook Rowing.
First-time competitor Amy Mitchell and her son, Devin Guptill, finished first in the Mother-Child Flight 1, to bring home hardware for Megunticoook Rowing.
Cabot Adams and Guptill finished fifth in the Men’s U23 2x time trial. Polly Saltonstall and Stephanie Lash improved their performance from last year and finished second in the Women's Masters 2x Flight 3.
Iselin Bratz and Meredith Currier finished second in the Women's Open 2x.
On Friday, June 30 on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pa., Bratz and Maggie Gill competed in the Women's Intermediate 2x Heat 2 where they finished third.
Adams and Guptill also competed in the Men's Intermediate 2x time trial where they finished 18th.
Next up was the RiverFest Regatta, hosted by Lewiston Rowing. Held in Lewiston on Saturday, July 15, the Androscoggin River was full and swift due to the persistent heavy rain this summer. Rowers enjoyed swirling currents of 9 knots downriver then powered against that current after the turn to the finish.
Guptill competed in the most popular event, the Men’s Masters Open 1x. Gill won the Women’s Jr. 1x in 6:14 minutes. Gill and Bratz also won the doubles event. Adams and Guptill finished second.
Mitchell and Guptill showed off their family power again in the Mixed Masters/Open 2x.
In the fours event, the Mixed Jr 4+, coxed by Sofia Howell, finished first. The Women's Jr. 4+, also coxed by Howell, finished second. The Masters/Open 4+, coxed by Olivia Goodwin-Cook, finished third.
RiverFest Regatta lineups for Megunticook Rowing included:
Mixed Jr 4+: C: Sofia Howell; S: Flora Gurdon; 3: Laura Riordan; 2: Jake Roux; B: Cabot Adams.
Womens Jr 4+: C: Sofia Howell; S: Maggie Gill; 3: Flora Gurdon; 2: Laura Riordan; B: Ruth Weiss.
Womens Masters/Open 4+: C: Olivia Goodwin-Cook; S: Iselin Bratz; 3: Marnie Read; 2: Meredith Currier; B: Leslie Forand.
The summer rowing program is underway on Megunticook Lake. Go to megunticookrowing.org/.
For more information, contact Olivia Goodwin-Cook olivia@megunticookrowing.org
Megunticook Rowing is a 501c3 organization based in Camden. The mission is to strengthen minds, bodies and community through rowing. Since 2008, the program has grown from a handful of dedicated rowers with a couple of donated shells, to an organization that sends high school-aged and masters rowers to in-state regattas and Boston’s Head of the Charles. Many junior rowers have gone on to compete in Division 1 college programs. Just as important the club rowers and the masters programs provide expert coaching to develop skills and lifetime love of rowing.
