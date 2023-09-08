Medomak Valley announces homecoming athletic schedule Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated Sep 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School has announced its homecoming schedule, which will begin with a home football game Friday, Sept. 8 and end with a full day of soccer games Saturday, Sept. 16.Entrance to Friday’s football game is $4 for adults and $2 for students/seniors, while Saturday’s soccer games are $2 for adults and $1 for students/seniors.Spirit week at MVHS will be Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15 with class competitions held throughout the day.The homecoming athletic schedule includes:Friday, Sept. 87 p.m. — Nokomis at Medomak Valley football.9:15 p.m. — Bonfire at Medomak Middle School parking lot. Student pick-up no later than 10:15 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 143:30 p.m. — Oceanside at Medomak Valley golf4 p.m. — Belfast, Cony of Augusta, Erskine Academy of South China, Lawrence of Fairfield, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Morse of Bath, Oceanside, Skowhegan and Waterville at Medomak Valley.Saturday, Sept. 169:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Boosters inventory reduction sale9 a.m. — Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley junior varsity boys soccer.11 a.m. — Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley junior varsity girls soccer.11:30-1 p.m. — MVHS all-sports boosters chicken BBQ ($12).1 p.m. — Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley boys soccer.3 p.m. — Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley girls soccer.7-10 p.m. — Homecoming dance at MVHS café.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Introducing the new Cube Lift Elevator… Nichole Kindelan Joins Allen Insurance and Financial We are a fun destination! Art Creates Grand Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on August 25-27 INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made Magic is all we carry. INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Looking for Debbie’s Cookbook? A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists