Sports

WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley High School has announced its homecoming schedule, which will begin with a home football game Friday, Sept. 8 and end with a full day of soccer games Saturday, Sept. 16.

Entrance to Friday’s football game is $4 for adults and $2 for students/seniors, while Saturday’s soccer games are $2 for adults and $1 for students/seniors.

