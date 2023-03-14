There will be two in-person Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife-sponsored hunter safety programs in April for residents of Knox, Lincoln and Waldo county.
They are two of the first in-person hunter safety programs since the start of the pandemic.
The courses are Sunday, April 16 and Saturday, April 22; however, students must register and complete an online or home-study course first, to qualify for the skills and exams days, said Carmen Bombeke, recreational safety coordinator for the Midcoast from the MDIFW.
In-person hunter safety skills and exam days will be in Damariscotta on Sunday, April 16 for those from Lincoln County and in Hope on Saturday, April 22 for those from Knox and Waldo counties.
The programs are intended to get youth certified and ready for spring turkey season, which opens on Monday, May 1. Youth Day is Saturday, April 29.
The sessions also are for adults (those ages 16 and older) who have obtained certification by completing the online course but wish to obtain further skills and information through a day of in-person training with local, certified firearms hunter safety instructors, Bombeke said.
The courses will include instruction in: first aid, landowner relations, hunter ethics, Maine hunting laws, safe firearms handling, map and compass and wilderness survival.
Maine law requires children who have not reached their 16th birthday to have a junior hunting license to hunt, Bombeke said. After a junior hunter’s 16th birthday, they may continue to hunt on their junior license for the remainder of the calendar year with or without taking the hunter safety course; however, they must upgrade to the adult license in the calendar year they turn 17, she said.
An adult license requires hunter safety certification.
Firearms, bow, trapping and crossbow hunter safety courses are available in two formats: online and in-person. An in-person skills and exam day is required for students ages 10-15 who take firearms and bow hunter safety courses online.
The skills and exam days in Damariscotta and Hope fulfill the in-person requirement for students ages 10-15 to become fully-certified for firearms hunter safety.
The Lincoln County hunters' safety skills and field day will be hosted at the Damariscotta Fire Department, 27 Massasoit Drive, on Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Knox and Waldo county hunters safety skills and exam day will be hosted at Beaver Lodge, Knox County Fish & Game Association, 127 Beaver Lodge Road in Hope on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A donation of $10 per student will be collected at the door. Students must bring a bag lunch.
Students must have completed the online hunter education course (hunter-ed.com/maine/) or completed the home study workbook prior to arrival at the skills and exam day. Youth 10-15 must print their online voucher or submit a completed home study workbook to qualify to attend the skills and exam day. Successful completion of the skills and exam day course includes demonstrating to the instructor that they can safely handle a firearm; full participation in the skills day; bringing a survival kit; and passing a 50-question exam with a score of at least 70 percent.
To register for a skills and exam day visit mefishwildlife.com. Home study workbooks may be requested during registration. To complete the online hunters safety firearms course visit hunter-ed.com/maine/.
For more information, email carmen.bombeke@maine.gov.
