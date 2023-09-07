WISCASSET — To kick off Labor Day Weekend, Wiscasset Speedway hosted a jam-packed, two-day racing program on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, highlighted by the Boss Hogg 150.
The annual event, presented by Bath Iron Works/General Dynamics, is a $10,000 to win Pro Stock race that draws in thousands of fans and dozens of drivers from New England and beyond.
The weekend began with an abbreviated Group 2 program on Saturday, featuring the T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis and the visiting New England Dwarf Car Series.
Ryan Ripley put on a barn burner in the Modified feature, leading green to checkered to pick up his fifth win of the season in the division. The win ties Ripley with Nick Reno for the point lead in the Modifieds.
Meanwhile, Kris Matchett pulled to the early lead in the Late Model feature and never looked back, securing his first win of the season in the division.
Jason Hodgdon took the lead on lap five of the Dwarf Car feature, which ultimately secured him the victory over his son Cody Hodgdon and third place finisher Justin Harris. This was also Hodgdon’s first win in the touring division.
2022 Outlaw Mini champion Kyle Willette secured another victory in the division while young Daniel Harding picked up a cool $500 check by winning the non-points “Dash for Cash” Late Model race at the conclusion of the evening.
Sunday rolled around and it was time for the Boss Hogg 150 festivities, which also featured the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, visiting NEMA Midgets/NEMA Lites and of course, the Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks for the coveted Boss Hogg 150. Presenting sponsors for the race also included Holt’s Yard Improvements of Sidney, Oxford Auto Salvage, B&D Burner Service of Buxton and LLP Transport of Jefferson.
Over 3,000 fans packed the stands on Sunday for the marquee event and 41 Pro Stock drivers made the trip up the coast to try their hand at the Boss Hogg 150. With only 32 drivers making the show, qualifying was intense to say the least. The starting lineup was determined by four qualifying heat races (top six drivers advance), two consolation races (top three drivers advance) and two provisionals.
Josh St. Clair, Trevor Sanborn, Dave Farrington Jr. and Max Cookson won the heat races while Andy Gilbert and Evan Beaulieu made their way into the big show through the consolation races. Matt Beers and Ryan Littlefield were handed provisionals to start the main event.
As drivers prepared for the Boss Hogg 150, the track hosted a special intermission featuring a performance from local musician “The Real Young Swagg”, followed by a 25-lap feature for the NEMA Midgets. After a series of unfortunate events took out race leaders Mike Horn and Avery Stoehr, Paul Scally took the lead on lap 17 and never looked back, securing the victory over Randy Cabral and Derek Robbie.
Race leader Dan Cuigini suffered steering problems on lap 20 of the 60-lap NEMA Lite feature, catapulting Dylan Coutu to the lead. Coutu, who recently returned to competition following a serious racing injury at Hudson Speedway, went on to capture the win over Jake Trainor and Kyle Valeri.
Josh St. Clair steadily made his way through the field in the 30-lap Strictly Streets feature and took advantage of a late-race restart to pull ahead of race leader Joe Harriman. St. Clair’s teammate Kurt Hewins followed in succession and that’s where they would finish, with St. Clair taking home the victory as Hewins and Harriman rounded out the podium.
Following driver introductions in Victory Lane and a speech from the “Boss Hogg” himself, 32 drivers took to the track for the coveted Boss Hogg 150. Josh St. Clair pulled away with a sizable early lead over Dave Farrington, Jr. and began approaching lap traffic by lap 20. Meanwhile, Max Cookson was steadily making his way through the field, overtaking Farrington for the runner-up spot on lap 35. A pile-up at the tail end of the field led to a caution on lap 35 and Max Cookson powered to the lead on the restart.
Josh St. Clair reclaimed the lead shortly thereafter, but another caution on lap 84 brought the two drivers together once again. Cookson made a bold crossover move on St. Clair following the restart, catapulting him back into the top spot. St. Clair’s handling began to fall off a little bit from there and this is where 2022 race champion Mike Hopkins entered the picture. A spin by Kelly Moore on lap 99 led to a caution and Cookson and Hopkins battled it out on the restart. Cookson remained steadfast and maintained his edge, putting multiple lap cars between him and Hopkins in the closing laps of the feature.
Max Cookson sped off into the sunset, picking up his first career Boss Hogg 150 victory and a cool $10,000 check. He celebrated his victory with an impressive burnout on the frontstretch, followed by a Polish Victory Lap. He was joined by an adoring crowd of friends and family in Victory Lane, along with Mike Hopkins and Ryan Kuhn, who rounded out the podium.
The 2023 Boss Hogg 150 surely exceeded all expectations and Wiscasset Speedway is already talking about ways to make the event bigger and better in 2024.
Results from Sept. 2 racing were:
T&L Automotive Modifieds (30 laps) — 1, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 2, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 3, Nick Reno, West Bath; 4, Scott Trask, Richmond; 5, Jeff Meserve, Saco; 6, Chuck Colby, Newcastle; 7, Mike Brown, Hope; and 8, Steve Reno, West Bath.
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (40 laps) — 1, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 2, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 4, Chris Brugess, Hartford; 5, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 6, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 7, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 8, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 9, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 10, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 11, Ray Dinsmore, Limerick; 12, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 13, D.C. Alexander, Carmel; 14, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset; 15, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 16, Colton Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 17, Jon Brill, Turner; 18, Joey Doyon, Winterport; and 19, Dave Getchell, Cornville.
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (15 laps) — 1, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 2, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 3, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 4, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; and 5, Wayne DiPietro Jr., Rome.
Late Model Sportsman - Dash for Cash (20 laps) — 1, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 2, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 3, Colton Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 4, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 5, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 6, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 7, Dave Getchell, Cornville; and 8, Brent Roy, Vassalboro.
N.E. Dwarf Cars (19 laps) — 1, Jason Hodgdon; 2, Cody Hodgdon; 3, Justin Harris; 4, Ryan Carnan; 5, Zig Geno; 6, Chris Sullivan; 7, Jevaun Welcome; 8, Sarah Hodgdon; 9, Jeremy Rodimon; 10, Tim Griffith; 11, Andrew Harnon; and 12, Tom Harton.
Results from Sept. 3 racing were:
Norms Used Cars Pro Stocks - Boss Hogg 150 (150 laps) — 1, Max Cookson, Pittsfield; 2, Mike Hopkins, Herman; 3, Ryan Kuhn, East Bridgewater; 4, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 5, Angelo Belsito, Oxford; 6, Ben Ashline, Palmyra; 7, Austin Teras, Windham; 8, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 9, Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 10, Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 11, Logan Melcher, Fayette; 12, J.R. Robinson, Steuben; 13, Jett Decker, Chesterville; 14, Jeremy Davis, Tamworth, N.H.; 15, Trever Sanborn, Parsonfield; 16, Evan Beaulieu, Durham; 17, Joey Polewarczyk, Hudson, N.H.; 18, Jamie Wright, Woolwich; 19, Rusty Poland, Windham; 20, Ryan Littlefield, Dayton; 21, Kelly Moore, Scarborough; 22, Brian Lancaster, Skowhegan; 23, Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 24, Shane Clark, Winterport; 25, Joe Pastore, West Bath; 26, Dave Farrington Jr., Jay; 27, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 28, Andy Gilbert, Jackman; 29, Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; 30, Conner Wenners, Edgecomb; 31, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; and 32, Matt Beers, Farmingdale.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (30 laps) — 1, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 2, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 3, Joe Harriman, Montville; 4, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 5, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 6, Jeremy Glazier, Appleton; 7, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 8, Mac Hannan Jr., Washington; 9, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 10, Scott Eck, Libson; 11, Landon Tapley, Washington; 12, Ed Pierpont, Jefferson; 13, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth; 14, Jordan Russell, South Paris; 15, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; 16, Andrew Glynn, Farmingdale; 17, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 18, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls; 19, Dale Lawrence, Lisbon Falls; 20, Ryan Esancy, Appleton; 21, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 22, Billy Childs, Leeds; 23, Ashton Reynolds, Liberty; and 24, Jeff Minchin Jr., Pittston.
NEMA Midgets (25 laps) — 1, Paul Scally; 2, Randy Cabral; 3, Derrek Robbie; 4, Ryan Tidman; 5, Avery Stoehr; 6, Mike Horn; 7, Matt O’Brien; and 8, Dan Rock.
NEMA Lites (60 laps) — 1, Dylan Coutu; 2, Jake Trainor; 3, Kyle Valeri; 4, P.J.Stergios; 5, Brayden Egan; 6, Joe Bailey; 7, Paul Scally; 8, Tiana Kibbe; 9, Randy Cabral; 10, Matt O’Brien; 11, Ethan Dion; 12, Drew Eldridge; 13, Chase Locke; 14, Alby Ovitt; 15, Dan Cuigini; 16, Avery Stoehr; 17, Mike Pernisiglio; and 18, Andy Lunt.