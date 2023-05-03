The Oceanside and Belfast diamond teams — between a short break from the rain that has steadily dampened the Midcoast in recent days — met on Tuesday, May 2 as the schools collected wins.
The Oceanside and Belfast diamond teams — between a short break from the rain that has steadily dampened the Midcoast in recent days — met on Tuesday, May 2 as the schools collected wins.
Mariner baseball edged the Lions 4-1 at Morrill Field, while Lion softball scored early and often in a 16-1, five-inning win over the hosts at Drinkwater Field.
The following is a recap of reported contests:
Softball
Belfast 16, Oceanside 1 (5 inns.)
At Rockland May 2, the Lions were patient at the plate and active on the base paths en route to a mercy rule-shortened win over the Mariners. Belfast scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, five in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Oceanside’s run came in the first.
The Lions were keyed at the plate by Kara Richards (2 singles, 3 runs, 5 stolen bases), Mia Winslow (2 singles, steal), Hayle Withee (run, steal), Jordyn Mackay (3 runs, steal), Gracie Moore (double, 2 runs, steal), Natalie Hamlin (run), Brynne Sawyer (run), Gabrielle Hoffman (run), Katience Parenteau (run) and Danica Gray (single, 3 runs, 3 steal).
For the Mariners, Maddie Ripley (single, run) and Maggie Callahan (single) paced the offense.
Mackay allowed the first two batters reach on hits and did not allow a hit the rest of the game as she yielded one walk and struck out three in the pitching win for Belfast. Kylee Johnson and Hayley Tufts pitched for Oceanside as the duo allowed a combined six hits and 10 walks, with four strikeouts.
Baseball
Oceanside 4, Belfast 1
At Rockland May 2, the Mariners grabbed the early lead and never trailed as they bested the visiting Lions. Oceanside scored in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, while Belfast plated its run in the sixth.
The Mariners were led at the dish by Gavin Ripley (hit, 2 runs), Taygan McAllister (hit), Alex Bartlett (hit, run), Jacob Watkinson (hit, RBI), Bryson Mattox (hit, RBI), Dom Frisone (hit, RBI), Josh Pratt (run) and Blade Brann (hit, RBI).
For the Lions, K.J. Payson (hit), Alec Rolfe (hit), Eli Veilleux (hit, run), Curtis Littlefield (2 hits) and Gary Gale (RBI) paced the offense.
Watkinson went the distance on the bump for Oceanside as he allowed five hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Veilleux, Ollie Tarbox and Gale pitched for Belfast as the trio allowed seven hits and seven walks, with seven strikeouts.
