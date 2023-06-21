ROCKPORT — Champions were crowned in Five Town Little League baseball and softball title games on Monday and Tuesday, June 19-20, as the Lions nabbed the baseball crown and Hammond Lumber the softball top prize.
The Lions swung to a 6-0 win over McCormick's in the title game on Tuesday, while Hammond Lumber bested CedarWorks 19-17 in two extra innings on Monday at Marge Jones Recreation Facility.
The season for Hammond Lumber is not yet over, however, as it will face The First on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at George C. Hall Field in Rockland in the Oceanside Little League softball championship.
Hammond Lumber and CedarWorks are the only teams in the FTLL softball division. The league also competes in OLL in an effort to provide additional competition for area teams. Thus, the FTLL softball championship between the two teams also was a semifinal game in the OLL playoff bracket.
The following is a summary of the FTLL championship games, with team members listed:
Baseball
Team members for the Lions, coached by Dana Jackson, Michael Archer, Michael Hedstrom and Abraham Dugal, include Jacoby Martz, Brodie Archer, Giovanni Sinclair, Jacob Hutchinson, Oliver Brenton, Everett Dugal, Jude Jackson, Finnegan Hedstrom, Enzo Citriglia, Jameson O’Hara, Joshua Lindsey and Ethan Thomann.
Team members for McCormick’s, coached by Casey Leonard, Mark Pollock and Tim Kunkel, include Nicholas Andrews, Charlie Leonard, Nathaniel Folleco, Malachi Drew, Benjamin Beale, Bentley Hannan, Anderson Janaitis, Brayden Shirey, Thomas Kunkel, Colby Calderwood, Joshua Palmer and True Pollock.
Lions 6, McCormick's 0
At Rockport June 20, the Lions swung past McCormick's and onto the FTLL title. The Lions plated four runs in the first inning and two in the second.
The Lions were led on offense by Citriglia (2 runs), Dugal (run), Archer (single, 2 runs), Martz (single) and Jackson (run).
For McCormick's, Janaitis singled for the lone hit on the day.
Archer pitched for the Lions and tossed a one-hit shutout. He yielded no walks and struck out 13 in the winning effort. Drew pitched for McCormick's and allowed two hits and eight walks, with eight strikeouts.
In the first, Citriglia and Dugal reached on walks before Archer cleared the bases on a single — and a pair of McCormick errors — to put the Lions up 3-0. The Lions added another run later in the frame when Jackson came in on a wild pitch.
In the second, Citriglia, Dugal and Archer walked to load the bases. Citriglia came in on a passed ball, while Archer crossed the plate on a single to right by Martz.
Softball
Team members for Hammond Lumber, coached by Marty Allowing, Scott Porter and Jess Mazur, included Iris Bolduc, Natalia Davis, Olivia Davis, Anneka Egeland, Mackenzie Farrell, Elizabeth Fernald, Catherine Leadbetter, Emma Mazur, Catherine Mortlock, Whitney Pearson, Ellie Porter and Starla Spear.
Team members for CedarWorks, coached by Brian Fitzpatrick, Brian Efrid and Shane Fenton, included Lila Efird, Grace Fenton, Carly Fitzpatrick, Marissa Gildred, Olivia Grierson, Anya Grierson, Maggie Harbaugh, Clara Harbaugh, Geneva Nash, Bridget Vickerman and Charlotte Watkins.
Hammond Lumber 19, CedarWorks 17 (8 inns.)
At Rockport June 19, Hammond Lumber prevailed in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair to win the league title. Hammond Lumber scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and three in the eighth, while CedarWorks plated three in the first, two in the second, two in the third, five in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in the eighth.
The Hammond Lumber offense was paced by Egeland (single, 2 runs), Pearson (2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Leadbetter (double, 4 runs, 2 steals), Bolduc (3 doubles, single, 5 runs), Natalia Davis (double), Spear (run, 2 steals), Fernald (run, steal), Porter (2 runs), Mazur (run) and Olivia Davis (run, 2 steals).
For CedarWorks, Efrid (2 singles, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases), Olivia Grierson (single, 2 runs, 2 steals), Fitzpatrick (double, 2 singles, 3 runs, steal), Fenton (single, 3 runs, steal), Maggie Harbaugh (2 singles, 2 runs), Watkins (2 singles, steal), Anya Grierson (run, 2 steals), Nash (2 runs) and Clara Harbaugh (single, 2 runs, steal) paced the offense.
Olivia Grierson pitched for CedarWorks and allowed nine hits and 11 walks, with eight strikeouts. Leadbetter pitched for Hammond Lumber and allowed 12 hits and eight walks, with eight strikeouts.
