Sports

ROCKPORT — Champions were crowned in Five Town Little League baseball and softball title games on Monday and Tuesday, June 19-20, as the Lions nabbed the baseball crown and Hammond Lumber the softball top prize.

The Lions swung to a 6-0 win over McCormick's in the title game on Tuesday, while Hammond Lumber bested CedarWorks 19-17 in two extra innings on Monday at Marge Jones Recreation Facility.

Youth baseball: Lions versus McCormicks Camden Rockport Little League in Rockport on June 20.