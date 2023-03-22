Sports

Legendary runner

Bob Hillgrove of Rockland.

 Photo courtesy of Thomas C. Bennett

ROCKLAND — As a youngster, Bob Hillgrove tried his hand — and feet — at football, but even after the thrill of scoring a touchdown, he, ultimately, decided he was too small in stature for that rugged, contact sport and opted, instead, to lace up his sneakers and go for a run.

And Hillgrove ran and ran and ran, eventually, into legendary status.