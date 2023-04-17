Lacrosse

ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills lacrosse teams opened their regular-season play with a bang — with exciting, competitive play, plenty of goals and a pair of victories.

On Friday, April 14, the Windjammers boys rallied past Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 9-6, while on Saturday, April 15, the Windjammer girls outlasted Lewiston 11-10 in overtime.

Varsity boys lacrosse: Lincoln Academy at Camden Hills Regional on April 14 in Rockport, Maine.

Varsity girls lacrosse: Lewiston at Camden Hills Regional on April 15 in Rockport, Maine.

