ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills lacrosse teams opened their regular-season play with a bang — with exciting, competitive play, plenty of goals and a pair of victories.
On Friday, April 14, the Windjammers boys rallied past Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 9-6, while on Saturday, April 15, the Windjammer girls outlasted Lewiston 11-10 in overtime.
Boys match
The Windjammers trailed 3-2 after the first quarter, 5-3 after two and 6-4 after three before the hosts erupted for five final-quarter goals — and also ratcheted up the defense to keep the visitors off the board.
Emmet Marshall (3 goals), Owen McManus (2 goals, 3 assists), Fitch Finlay (2 goals, assist), Owen Hotchkin (2 goals, assist) and Bennett Gardner (assist).
The team finished with 23 shots on goal and 50 ground balls. Theo Doehla had eight ground balls, River Pinkham seven and Quinn Riordan six, while Pinkham won 16-of-17 faceoffs.
Jacob Talbot made saves on six of 12 shots he faced in goal.
For LA, Nate Jiffe netted two goals and Issac Rich, Jacob Campbell, Gavin Albert and Jack Castonia one. Sean Cushing made 14 saves in goal.
Camden Hills coach Harrison Rogers said it was nice to open the campaign with a win, especially since the Windjammers lost 14 seniors from its 11-3 squad last year, which lost to eventual state champion Brunswick 15-10 in the playoff quarterfinals.
He said four of last year’s seniors and 2022 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference all-conference players play college lacrosse: Rory Carlson (Maine Maritime Academy in Castine), Elias Libby (Northern Vermont University), Eben Fagonde (University of New England in Biddeford) and Willy Doehla (Plymouth State University in New Hampshire).
They join Bryce Tyler (senior captain at State University of New York in Potsdam) and Taylor Wesbrock (Thomas College in Waterville) in the college ranks.
The coach said Camden Hills has a young, mostly underclassmen squad, with no seniors.
The team will be led by nine returning juniors: Quinn Riordan, Emmet Marshall, Owen Hotchkin, Owen McManus, Cameron Lawrence, Eben Weislogel, Billy Kurzius, Ethan Butler and Max Ergas. Juniors Avery Luft and Dylan Lowe are new and will help contribute on the defensive side of the field, he said.
The Windjammers graduated 75 percent of their scoring. Returning offensive leaders are junior midfielder Emmet Marshall (15 goals, 18 assists in 2022), sophomore attackman Finlay Fitch (19 goals, 6 assists in 2022), junior midfielder Quinn Riordan (5 goals, 7 assists) and Owen McManus (3 goals, 3 assists).
Defensively, returning long stick midfielder/defenseman Owen Hotchkin will help lead a team that lost three all-conference defenders last year. Helping anchor the defense will be sophomore Elias Hood, junior Ethan Butler, junior Dylan Lowe and sophomore Theo Doehla, the coach said.
Freshman goaltender Jacob Talbot will be the last line of defense for a team that replaces graduated all-conference goalie Camden Powell.
Returning sophomore midfielders River Pinkham, Bennett Gardner, Reid Chester, Landon Marquis and Arthur Hinsch will be key parts to the team. Camden Hills also has 10 freshmen who will make contributions on the young team, the coach said.
Girls match
The Windjammers and Blue Devils kept their fans on the edge of their seats with a high-scoring, intense, back-and-forth affair.
For the home-standing Windjammers, Lila Hall tallied five goals and Lucy Cohen, Anna Hildreth and Jaden Johnson two.
McKinley "Roo" Boetsch made nine saves in net for the hosts.
Veteran Windjammer coach Wade Ward said the early-season, school vacation-week match "was a good start to the season with our girls starting off scoring fast. Lewiston rallied and brought the score to even and then jumped ahead … We were then able to rally and bring the score to even and from there the score was back and forth until the end of regulation where we found ourselves tied."
Ward said his players went into the OT "ready to give a great effort and fight for every ground ball and pass. We won the draw and were able to secure an eight-meter shot that Lewiston's goalie stopped. On the clear we were able to fight to get the ball back and fight for an unsettled dodge to goal for the win."
The coach added: "This was a great opportunity for the team early in the season to fight back into the game and dig deeper and fight themselves into the opportunity to win the game."
Additionally information for Lewiston was unavailable.