ROCKPORT — It always is fun and often competitive when Knox County's only two high school girls lacrosse teams clash on the pitch and there was no exception on Tuesday afternoon, May 9 at Don Palmer Field.
The Mariners and Windjammers were competitive early, including being tied 4-4 at halftime, but the hosts slowly surged late en route to a 9-5 victory.
The Windjammers, who played without one of their most experienced stalwarts in Bella Ward, sidelined to nurse a host of injuries, saw Lila Hall tally five goals, Lucy Cohen two and Georgia Heintzman and Britta Denny one.
Hall added three assists and Maren Johnson, Lea Zwecker and Denny one.
McKinley "Roo" Boetsch made a dozen saves in goal for Camden Hills, which has won four of five matches this season.
The Mariners, who got 12 saves from goalie Emma Morrison, were led offensively by Lily Stackpole (3 goals, assist), Sophia Clayton (goal) and Caitlyn Lamb (goal).
Oceanside coach Angie Vachon said Boetsch "did a tremendous job for the Windjammers with two of her saves being stellar in quickness. Camden [Hills] does well to fill the field on transition and moves the ball without hesitation with speed and accuracy. This was a really nice contest for the Mariners and showcased the work the girls have been doing in practice, their growing game and field sense as well as full-team play."
The longtime Mariner coach, who started the stick program at the school, said "with three draw wins and penalty shots in the first half the Mariners most certainly kept the Windjammers on their toes and the score was knotted at the half 4-4.
"Camden Hills came out fast in the beginning moments of the second half and widened the score and the Mariners were just unable to bridge the gap regardless of winning the draw six to two in that second half and with 11 attempts on goal.
"Lily Stackpole with her second hat trick of the season, one goal being off a well-placed penalty shot, is a becoming a strong option for her midfield and attack partners on offense. Sophie Vose continues her diligent, focused and athletic aggressiveness on the field and her ability to gain and keep possession is a true asset to the team. Sophie Daggett, again this season, uses her skills from defense with her three caused turnovers, her midfield work to help win draws and then she can find herself in scoring position."
Windjammer coach Wade Ward said Oceanside "did a great job today of pressuring the ball and making their numbers feel like they were playing two girls up and they had good ball movement to maintain possessions. We had a tough time connecting and flowing in the offense.
"Defensively we started off slow and needed to do a better job tracking our girl. Luckily, our goalie, 'Roo,' was able to make some key stops and the defense and midfielders were eventually able to track the feeds on the defensive end. We had some big individual efforts today that brought us to a win, but we can't keep relying on the extraordinary efforts."
Other Windjammers results
Camden Hills led Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 8-5 in a match halted by thunder. The Eagles led 5-4 at halftime. The match will be continued later.
"Incredibly intense back-and-forth, fast-paced game," coach Ward said. "Lincoln [Academy] went into the half with a one-goal lead. With 16:29 left in the second half we were setting up for a eight-meter shot and Lincoln [Academy] was a girl down for the remainder of the game and two others in the penalty box when thunder and the hail made itself known. After the first 29 minutes [of the 30-minute break in play] we were making our way off the bus when lighting struck again and the officials called the game, postponing it until a later date."
At Gardiner, the Windjammers beat the host Tigers 15-8. Camden Hills led 7-3 at halftime.
Hall (6 goals, assist), Denny (5 goals, 2 assists), Anna Hildreth (2 goals, assist), Ward (goal) and Cohen (goal, assist) keyed the Windjammer offense. Boetsch made six saves.
"Another fast-paced, aggressive game," coach Ward said. "We are working to build our [intelligence quotient] in the offense, working to slow things down and develop good on-ball and off-ball movement. Consistency and buy-in need to play a major role in our understanding for what we are trying to do on the offensive end of the field, but, ultimately, we need to be able to stitch passes together, control possession of the ball. It comes down to possession; catching and throwing on the move while handling on-ball pressure from aggressive double team offense. 'Roo' did an amazing job of coming out of the goal circle on clears and allowing us to have that extra player, drawing the riding team and pushing the ball down the field. Defensively we are improving on our individual defensive footwork and working towards building on our off-ball team defense focus."
At Pittsfield, Camden Hills beat Maine Central Institute/Nokomis 16-0, after leading 7-0 at halftime.
Cohen (2 goals, 5 assists), Hildreth (2 goals), Hall (3 goals, assist), Heintzman (2 goals, 2 assists), Maren Johnson (goal), Zwecker (4 goals, 2 assists) and Jaden Johnson (2 goals, 2 assists) keyed the winners. Boetsch made five saves.
"This gave us a great opportunity to work through some different looks and attempt to refine different areas in our game," coach Ward said. "The girls are doing a great job at making some of the in-game changes that we need them to while our lower numbers this year are causing us to move girls around in different positions during games to give them the breaks they need. With all the different drills and concepts that we coaches study and scheme and try to implement, nothing can replace the basic needs of catching and throwing on the move and under pressure. While also maintaining possession of the ball. We can look to various areas of the field or point our fingers at different aspects but, essentially, valuing possession of the ball and catching and throwing on the move has had the biggest impact on the games we have had so far and will have the biggest impact on the rest of our season."
At Rockport, Camden Hills outlasted Cony of Augusta 12-11 in overtime. The Rams led 9-8 at halftime and the match was 11-11 at the end of regulation.
Cohen (goal, 4 assists), Hall (3 goals), Heintzman (goal, assist), Ward (4 goals, 2 assists), Jaden Johnson (goal), Denny (goal) and Hildreth (goal) keyed the Windjammer offense. Boetsch made 14 saves.
"We were really proud of our girls finding themselves down 1-5 early and bringing the score back to 8-9 at the half," coach Ward said. "While subbing our girls off the field we were able to have them watch from the side and discuss the changes we needed to make and they were able to get back out onto the field and communicate those changes to their teammates.
"The game felt messy at times and we needed to speak with the girls about not getting caught up in the fever of the moment, reminding them to settle in to our style of play and not let the intensity of the moment hurry us or cause us to not value the possession. Cony did a good job down the stretch of the second half to bring themselves back into the tie. I feel that's a learning moment for the girls to stay focused on our game and play the same way that got us to that point, not to shift our focus in a different direction.
"The overtime sudden-victory could have easily ended differently for us. 'Roo' came up with a another huge save in the moment, extending our opportunity to then attack in the offense. Our girls came up with some clutch ground balls to give us possession and second-shot opportunities that, ultimately, ended with a game-winning shot. Cony has always played us well and we know they will always show up ready to run and play hard."