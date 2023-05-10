Lacrosse

ROCKPORT — It always is fun and often competitive when Knox County's only two high school girls lacrosse teams clash on the pitch and there was no exception on Tuesday afternoon, May 9 at Don Palmer Field.

The Mariners and Windjammers were competitive early, including being tied 4-4 at halftime, but the hosts slowly surged late en route to a 9-5 victory.

Varsity girls lacrosse: Oceanside at Camden Hills Regional High School on May 9 in Rockport, Maine.

