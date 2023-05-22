ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills girls lacrosse team got its offense flow going against short-handed and visiting Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian/East Grand on Friday, May 19 en route to a 19-3 victory.
The Windjammers, who have won seven of nine matches this spring, led 13-3 at halftime.
The hosts' offense was paced by Lucy Cohen (6 goals 2 assists), Lila Hall (2 goals, assist), Georgia Heintzman (goal), Isabella Ward (4 goals, assist), Maren Johnson (goal), Lea Zwecker (2 goals, 3 assists), Jaden Johnson (goal), Britta Denny (goal) and Anna Hildreth (goal, assist).
McKinley "Roo" Boetsch made five saves in the Windjammer net.
Windjammer coach Wade Ward said Houlton was in the "unfortunate situation" of not having strong numbers of players for the match.
"Those [Houlton] girls played a marathon of a game and played their hearts out," coach Ward said. "They went hard from end to end from the start of the game until the final whistle blew. My hats off to those girls for the minutes, the effort and their attitudes."
The Windjammer coaches "worked to get [their] girls to use this opportunity to settle into their offense and work ball movement and balance. We did a great job of transitioning the ball with out sticks and getting the ball behind the goal and looking to work from there.
"Defensively it was a great day for us to work on taking away the middle of the field and taking away options. We wanted to see our team score through ball movement, off of feeds and the one more pass."
Coach Ward said his squad has three matches this week and two next to finish the regular season before the playoffs.
"With us being on the long end of the season, we are looking to stay as healthy as we can be, staying focused and having all of our athletes for these tough games down the stretch," he said.