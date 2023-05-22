Lacrosse

ROCKPORT — The Camden Hills girls lacrosse team got its offense flow going against short-handed and visiting Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian/East Grand on Friday, May 19 en route to a 19-3 victory.

Girls varsity lacrosse: Houlton at Camden Hills Regional High School on May 19 in Rockport, Maine.

The Windjammers, who have won seven of nine matches this spring, led 13-3 at halftime.