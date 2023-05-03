Lacrosse

ROCKLAND — The Oceanside girls lacrosse team — in a brief reprieve from the week’s rainy forecast — got a bit of sunshine on the field on Tuesday, May 2 against Maine Central Institute/Nokomis, a cooperative team with players from the Pittsfield and Newport areas.

The Mariners, who dropped their first three matches of the 2023 campaign, made their first notch in the win column on Tuesday as they sailed to a 6-4 victory.

Varsity girls lacrosse: Maine Central Institute vs. Oceanside High School girls lacrosse on May 2 in Rockland, Maine.

