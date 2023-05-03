ROCKLAND — The Oceanside girls lacrosse team — in a brief reprieve from the week’s rainy forecast — got a bit of sunshine on the field on Tuesday, May 2 against Maine Central Institute/Nokomis, a cooperative team with players from the Pittsfield and Newport areas.
The Mariners, who dropped their first three matches of the 2023 campaign, made their first notch in the win column on Tuesday as they sailed to a 6-4 victory.
Caitlyn Lamb scored two goals and added an assist to lead the balanced Oceanside offense, while Martina Straka (goal, assist), Sophia Clayton (goal), Geneva Alley (goal), Kayla Baines (goal), Lily Stackpole (assist), Natalee Hitz (assist) and Gabby Tolman (assist) also logged points on the afternoon.
Emily Strout paced MCI/Nokomis with two goals, while Emberli Michaud and Reegan Sullivan added one.
Emma Morrison turned away 19 shots in goal for the Mariners, while Samantha Bussell minded the net for the visitors.
Morrison also turned away 2-of-4 penalty shots.
Oceanside coach Angie Vachon said Morrison’s “quickness, clearing, confidence and communication continue to progress with every practice and game,” while “Gabby Tolman had a nice bead on the goal in this game and we are looking forward to her connecting on her shots in the coming contests.”
“It was great to have so many shooters in this contest and with our five scorers in this game, we hope to add to that as well as build a shooting mindset, the recognition of the opportunity of open lanes and seeing the open players who may have a better angle for success,” she said. “This is a nice win, with its lessons for the team to take into our contest with Maranacook/Winthrop on Thursday [May 4].”