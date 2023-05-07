ROCKLAND — The Oceanside girls lacrosse team — in a brief reprieve from the week’s rainy forecast — got a bit of sunshine on the field on Tuesday, May 2 against Maine Central Institute/Nokomis, a cooperative team with players from the Pittsfield and Newport areas.
The Mariners, who dropped their first three matches of the 2023 campaign, made their first notch in the win column on Tuesday as they sailed to a 6-4 victory.
The Mariners followed that with another victory after a long road trip on Saturday, May 6, as they beat the host Maine Moose, or Houlton, 12-9.
On May 6, Emma Morrison made 14 saves in net for the visitors, while Lily Stackpole (3 goals, assist), Gabby Tolman (2 goals), Sophia Vose (2 goals, 2 assists), Caitlyn Lamb (2 goals), Martina Straka (goal), Sophia Daggett (goal), Sophia Clayton (3 assists) and Natalee Hitz (assist) provided the offense.
For Houlton, with first names unavailable, E. Howe made four saves in goal, while M. Peters (4 goals), J. Hanscom (3 goals) and T. Ervin (goal) keyed the offense. One goal deflected in off a Mariner stick.
Oceanside coach Angie Vachon said it was a well-balanced performance from the Mariners, and fans who traveled to Aroostook County saw "nice lacrosse. Both teams fought hard for ground-ball wins through the game with much standing of ground.
"Sophia Vose was our player of the game with several draw and ground-ball wins, speed to defend, along with her two assists and two goals was a force. Lily Stackpole with her hat trick, her last goal being placed in the very last seconds of the game was an exciting end to a start-to-finish-played game for the team.
"Gabby Tolman continues her work on shot selection and Sophia Daggett with her quick draw win to a goal, coming off the defensive end was a fun minute of play. Caitlyn Lamb had hard, well-placed and safely-played shots on goal in this contest. Grace Webber continues her strong leadership on the defensive end with communication and read of our opponents offense."
On May 2 Lamb scored two goals and added an assist to lead the balanced Oceanside offense, while Straka (goal, assist), Clayton (goal), Geneva Alley (goal), Kayla Baines (goal), Stackpole (assist), Hitz (assist) and Tolman (assist) also logged points on the afternoon.
Emily Strout paced MCI/Nokomis with two goals, while Emberli Michaud and Reegan Sullivan added one.
Morrison turned away 19 shots in goal for the Mariners, while Samantha Bussell minded the net for the visitors.
Morrison also turned away 2-of-4 penalty shots.
Vachon said Morrison’s “quickness, clearing, confidence and communication continue to progress with every practice and game,” while “Gabby Tolman had a nice bead on the goal in this game and we are looking forward to her connecting on her shots in the coming contests.”
“It was great to have so many shooters in this contest and with our five scorers in this game, we hope to add to that as well as build a shooting mindset, the recognition of the opportunity of open lanes and seeing the open players who may have a better angle for success,” she said. “This is a nice win, with its lessons for the team to take into our contest with Maranacook/Winthrop on Thursday [May 4].”