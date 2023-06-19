Oceanside hosts girls lacrosse clinics in July Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lacrosse Image courtesy of Oceanside athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Oceanside will host girls lacrosse clinics in July.The free sessions will be Monday through Wednesday, July 10-12 at Wasgatt Field on Thomaston Street.Children in fourth through seventh grade will meet 4 to 4:45 p.m. and those in eighth grade to high school 4:45 to 6 p.m.Angie Vachon, Oceanside High School coach, said the clinics are an introduction to girls lacrosse."Participants will work on the foundations of the game: Ground ball pick up, passing, catching, cradling and shooting. There will be small-sided game play, fun warmups and learning," she said.No equipment is needed and there is no fee to attend.For more information or to register, contact Vachon at fittrainrun@roadrunner.com or call or text 207-542-2720."Come on out, meet your OHS varsity lacrosse players, learn about a great game and have some summer fun," Vachon said.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Girls Lacrosse Oceanside High School Oceanside Middle School Youth Sports Recommended for you Biz Briefs West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! The Scone Goddess and First National Bank Launch New Scone Mix for a Worthy Cause More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers WILD BLUEBERRIES SALE SUPPORTS WEST BAY ROTARY! Don’t Forget Dad tomorrow! Strand Theatre: FRANKENSTEIN (1939) June 17 at 8pm Strand Theatre: ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN June 17/6pm Strand Theatre: THE MATRIX – June 16/8pm More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists