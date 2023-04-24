GARDINER — Oceanside girls lacrosse enjoyed a strong start to its second match of the spring, but the Mariners could not maintain the momentum in an 11-4 loss to host Gardiner/Hall-Dale on Saturday, April 22.
For the Mariners, goalie Emma Morrison made 18 saves, while Natalee Hitz tallied three goals for a hat trick. Caitlyn Lamb added a goal and Lily Stackpole an assist for the visitors.
For Gardiner/Hall-Dale, Lilly Diversi (6 goals, 3 assists), Catherine Mansir (2 goals, 2 assists), Lydia Gero (goal), Kate Diversi (goal) and Gabi Sousa (goal) keyed the offense.
The first half was a well-played, back-and-forth affair, said veteran Oceanside coach Angie Vachon.
Throughout the initial 25 minutes the Tigers led 1-0, Mariners led 2-1, 3-2 and the half ended in a 3-3 tie.
Vachon said the Mariners implemented the drills from practice in this match's first half with midfield passing, patient and tight scoring-area passing, draw wins, along with tenacious groundball wins and, as always, staunch defense.
Morrison was quick to save and clear the ball, using smart clearing options, the coach said.
The beginning moments in the second half the Mariners continued to hold their own, but as the time dwindled to the final 12 minutes, Diversi proved a force to be reckoned with, Vachon said.
"[Diversi] was quick to get open and never hesitated to shoot," Vachon said. "Our back line: Grace Webber, Ada Marves, Josie Tabbutt, Karen Skarka, along with Lore Salaberria-Larre, were doing their best to contain her, protect their goalie and communicate the open players. Josie Tabbutt had a great interception, slick groundball pick up and has a strong pass that she brings to her team."
The coach said Natalee Hitz was "on fire" with her three goals, one on a fastbreak, which got her to the 12-meter for an unexpected bullet to the net.
"Exciting for fans and the team alike," Vachon said.
"We do not face Gardiner again and they are not in our class (Class B compared to Mariners in Class C), but there are many takeaway lessons for us from this game," the coach said.