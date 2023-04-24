Lacrosse

GARDINER — Oceanside girls lacrosse enjoyed a strong start to its second match of the spring, but the Mariners could not maintain the momentum in an 11-4 loss to host Gardiner/Hall-Dale on Saturday, April 22.

For the Mariners, goalie Emma Morrison made 18 saves, while Natalee Hitz tallied three goals for a hat trick. Caitlyn Lamb added a goal and Lily Stackpole an assist for the visitors.