BATH — The Camden Hills boys lacrosse team made it two straight in the win column on Tuesday, May 2 as the Windjammers hit the road and emerged with a 14-11 high school pitch victory over Morse.
Prior to that, the Windjammers netted a 9-8 home win over Cheverus of Portland.
The Windjammer offense was keyed against the Shipbuilders by Finlay Fitch (4 goals, 4 assists), Emmet Marshall (4 goals, assist), Owen McManus (2 goals, 4 assists), Barlow Marshall (2 goals), Eben Weislogel (2 goals), Owen Hotchkin (assist) and River Pinkham (assist).
Additionally, Pinkham (6), McManus (6), Weislogel (6), Hotchkin (5), Billy Kurzius (4) and Cam Lawrence (4) led Camden Hills in ground-ball recoveries.
For the Shipbuilders, Sam Prager (5 goals), Bjorn Langord (2 goals, assist), Sebastian Lafer (goal), Tristan Beveridge (2 goals) and Ayden Reno (goal) paced the offense.
Jacob Talbot made 11 saves in goal for Camden Hills, including numerous one-on-one opportunities, while Michael Martin made 13 saves in net for Morse.
“The last few weeks have been great for our team with two great games and a greatly improved team dynamic,” said Camden Hills' Quinn Riordan. “I think we came out of our game against Messalonskee last week with a really positive mindset and brought that forward into our two games against Cheverus and Morse. Offensively, we played with patience and the fire for goal scoring, and saw how productive we can be when moving as an offensive unit and scoring a bunch of goals in both of those games. On the defensive end we are improving our communication and aggression, working on pressing the ball and organizing our slides and played really well man-down defense near the end of the both games.
McManus said the team had numerous quality scoring changes against the Shipbuilders.
"The offense had a good game, we were slowing it down more than we had been and attacking spots and getting good looks," he said. "Middies and attack both helped make offense and create chances with passes and dodges.”
"Our away victory against Morse, another determined and well-coached team, further proved that our team is ready to play through adversities with smiles on our faces,” said Marshall. “Even with heavy rain falling from the sky, everyone on our team, whether on the bench or the field, was loud and proud."